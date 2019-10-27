Successfully reported this slideshow.
Google Analytics 1 Google Analytics Maikku Sarvas
Google Analytics 2 Google Analytics ● Luennolla opit perusasiat Google Analyticsista, miten asentaa ja käyttää sitä, mitä ...
Google Analytics 3 Sisältö ● Termistö ● Yleisö ● Hankinta ● Käyttäytyminen ● Konversio - verkkokauppa ● Reaaliaikainen seu...
Google Analytics 4 Sivustolla käynnit ● Sivut saavat arvon riippuen käynnin kestosta ja kävijämääristä ● Sivun käynnin kes...
Google Analytics 5 Termistöä ● Istunto – Istunto on ajanjakso, jonka käyttäjä viettää aktiivisesti esimerkiksi verkkosivui...
Google Analytics 6 ● Istunnon keskimääräinen kesto ● Välitön poistuminen prosenteissa – Välitön poistumisprosentti on yhde...
Google Analytics 7 Yleisö - Yleiskatselmus ● Käynnit – graafinen näkymä – Voit valita tarkasteluajan itse – Tunti, päivä, ...
Google Analytics 8 Yleisö – Aktiiviset käyttäjät Raportin tiedot määräytyvät raportissa käytetyn ajanjakson viimeisen päiv...
Google Analytics 9 Yleisö - Käyttäjähallinta ● Käyttäjähallintaraportissa voit eritellä ja tarkastella yksittäisen käyttäj...
Google Analytics 10 Yleisö – Demografiset tiedot ● Nämä ovat samoja kohderyhmiä ja aihepiirejä, joita käytetään mainosten ...
Google Analytics 11 Yleisö – Kiinnostuksen kohteet ● Suhdeluokat eli mistä muusta sivullasi kävijät ovat kiinnostuneita - ...
Google Analytics 12 Suhdeluokat - esim
Google Analytics 13 Ostoaikeissa olevat segmentit
Google Analytics 14 Yleisö - Geo ● Kieli – Kieli määritellään käyttäjän selain asetuksen mukaan ● Sijainti – Sijainti määr...
Google Analytics 15 Yleisö - käyttäytyminen ● Uusi vs. Palaava – Isot luvut Web Spidereita ja Bootteja ● Käyntitiheys ja p...
Google Analytics 16 Yleisö – teknologia, mobiili ● Teknologia – Selain ja käyttöjärjestelmä ● Selain ,käyttöjärjestelmä – ...
Google Analytics 17 Yleisö - vertailu ● Bechmarking – syyskuussa 2014 ● 1600 toimialaa, 1250 aluetta ja 7 kokoluokkaa ● Ka...
Google Analytics 18 Yleisö - Kävijäliikenne ● Kertoo miten kävijä on liikkunut sivustolla ● Miltä sivulta jatkanut minne ●...
Google Analytics 19 Hankinta - Yleiskatsaus ● Mistä ja miksi liikenne tulee ● Kanavat ● Käyttäytyminen
Google Analytics 20 Hankinta - kanavat ● Kanavat – Organic Search – hakukoneiden avainsanat ● (not provided) sisältää kaik...
Google Analytics 21 Käyttäytyminen ● Yleiskatsaus ● Kävijän kulku – Vastaa käyttäjäliikennettä ● Sivuston sisältö – Kaikki...
Google Analytics 22 Käyttäytyminen – Sivuston nopeus, Tapahtumat, AdSense, Kokeilut ● Sivuston latausaika kertoo sivujen k...
Google Analytics 23 Konversio - Verkkokauppa ● Yleiskatsaus ● Mitkä tuotteet myyvät eniten ● Minä päivinä eniten myyntiä ●...
Google Analytics 24 Verkkokauppa - esim
Google Analytics 25 Oma Hallintapaneeli ● Yleensä sivu jolle tulet ● Voit muokata mieleiseksi ● 12 Widgetiä ● ”Hallintapan...
Google Analytics 26 Reaaliaikainen seuranta ● Näet mitä sivuillasi tapahtuu juuri nyt ● Mitä tapahtunut 5 min sisällä ● Ra...
Google Analytics 27 Yleisiä toimintoja ● Voit näkymissä – Tallentaa – Vie - Tuoda ne koneellesi eri muodissa – Lähettää sä...
Google Analytics 28 Asennus ● Luo tunnus Googles Analyticsiin – http://www.google.com/analytics/ ● Saat seurantakoodin, jo...
Google Analytics 29 GA käyttäjät ● Tili, omaisuus, näkymä ● Tilin käyttäjillä voi olla eri käyttöoikeuksia – Hallinnoi käy...
Google Analytics 30 Tulkinta ● Millä sivuilla ihmiset käy, miksi – Jokin syy tulla sivustolle usein? ● Reagoiko ihmiset to...
Google Analytics 31 Tulkinta ● Kävijät eivät jää sivulle – Markkinoinko oikealle segmentille? – Onko sivut tarpeeksi ● Kii...
Google Analytics 32 Mittarit ● Hyvä mittari – yksinkertainen, merkityksellinen, oikea aikainen, hyödyllinen ● Määrittely, ...
Google Analytics 33 .. sitten .. ● Mieti tavoitteesi ja suunnitelmasi – Avainsanat, sisääntulosivu, läsnäoloajat - mistä, ...
Google Analytics 34 Mittaussuunnitelma-Esimerkki ● Liiketoiminnan tavoitteet – ”Myydä ulkoiluvälineitä ja lisätä kiinnostu...
Google Analytics 35 Esimerkki Fazer ● Googlessa – Sijoitus hakutulosten listauksessa – Paljon kävijöitä sivulle ● Some – F...
Google Analytics 36 Huomioi ● Valhe, emävalhe, tilasto ● 10/90 ● Flash ● Iframe ● Muista realiteetit
Google Analytics 37 Muita työkaluja ● Google Ads – Työkalut → Avainsanojen suunnittelija ● Google Trends – http://www.goog...
Google Analytics 38 ● Lue lisää https://support.google.com/analytics ● Facebook sivut – http://www.facebook.com/Soseessa ●...
