100663771 kumpulan-latihan-latihan-soal-excel

NAMA NAMA JUMLAH HARGA JUMLAH SISA TOTAL BARANG PEMESAN BARANG SATUAN TERJUAL BARANG HARGA 1 KOMPUTER BERNARD ANTOLIN 10 2...
7/21/2012 KODE NAMA HARGA JUMLAH BARANG BARANG SATUAN BAYAR P-205 SPECTEK SDRAM PC 100 64 MB 350,000Rp 12250000 P-206 VISI...
NAMA SISWA MTK B.ING B.IND IPA JUMLAH TERTINGGI TERENDAH RATA-RATA Hermawan 55 44 88 55 242 88 44 60.5 Amien Raib 85 95 95...
NAMA NAMA JUMLAH HARGA TOTAL BUAH PEMBELI TERJUAL SATUAN HARGA ANGGUR ANDRA 8 8,000Rp 64000 SALAK BEDU 5 6,000Rp 30000 PEP...
HARGA JUMLAH JUMLAH SATUAN 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 TERJUAL HARGA 1 K KOMPAS 2,800Rp 20 15 6 19 17 24 22 123 344,400Rp 2 K REPUBLIKA ...
MID TEST FINAL TEST 1 12040102 PRADITA 80 75 77.5 Lulus 2 12040103 ANGGITA FAJRI 65 70 67.5 Lulus 3 12040104 ROSMALIA 30 4...
NAMA TYPE MERK HARGA CARA JUMLAH PEMBELI MOBIL MOBIL JUAL PEMBAYARAN BAYAR 1 HERU 2 KREDIT 2 BRAMANTYO 1 CASH 3 STEVEN 3 C...
BULAN JUMLAH HARGA HARGA TOTAL PEMBELIAN BELI SATUAN BAYAR BAYAR JANUARI 42 30,000Rp FEBRUARI 27 20,000Rp MARET 9 450,000R...
NOMOR NAMA JENIS NAMA BIAYA PESERTA PESERTA KELAMIN PAKET PENDIDIKAN 00301-L01 ROZAQ 00302-P02 WILLIK 00301-L03 BUDI 00303...
KODE BARANG MERK HARGA TV-01 SANYO 1,200,000Rp TV-02 JVC 1,100,000Rp TV-03 POLITRON 1,250,000Rp TV-04 TOSHIBA 1,500,000Rp ...
KODE BARANG TV-01 TV-02 TV-03 TV-04 TV-05 MERK SANYO JVC POLITRON TOSHIBA SONY HARGA 1,200,000Rp 1,100,000Rp 1,250,000Rp 1...
BULAN JENIS BUKU DATA PENJUALAN BUKU CV. PINTAR TAHUN 2009 EKONOMI KOMPUTER NOVEL Jan 50 40 10 KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN ...
TANGGAL HARI INI SL-01 110,000Rp 20 KA-01 150,000Rp 12 BL-02 170,000Rp 15 KK-04 1,400,000Rp 5 MC-05 1,200,000Rp 3 SL-02 13...
HARI JAM UANG UANG KERJA LEMBUR MAKAN LEMBUR 1 Ajie Asix CC 25 13 2 Arie Untung SPV-9 30 15 3 Risa Marpaung SC-6 26 16 4 M...
Kode Nama Barang Produksi Harga Terjual Diskon Bonus T-125-S 125 S-150-M 150 X-175-B 175 X-175-B 175 S-150-M 150 Tabel Ope...
TABEL BARANG KODE NAMA HARGA BARANG BARANG SATUAN Tabel Garansi LG-01 DK-4700P 850,000Rp Kode 01 02 03 LG-02 CA-15F80 1,45...
NAMA GAJI TABEL GOLONGAN GAJI KARYAWAN POKOK TUNJANGAN TOTAL GOL 2A 2B 2C 2D 1 ARDILLA 2B BELUM GAJI POKOK 1,125,000 1,500...
1 AJIE A1 1-Feb 5-Feb 2 BUDI A3 5-Feb 7-Feb 3 FERNANDO B3 5-Feb 11-Feb 4 VANIA B2 18-Feb 20-Feb 5 RAFFY B3 26-Feb 28-Feb 6...
B11-30 ANDRA 6 Buah B22-50 BEDU 5 Buah B44-40 SANDRO 2 Buah B33-60 DITO 3 Buah B22-30 DENDI 4 Buah B11-30 ELLO 8 Buah B11-...
1 PS/25/RB 2 PC/24/JT 3 KG/20/JT 4 KD/23/RB 5 PC/19/JT 6 KG/23/RB 7 PS/19/JT KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : JENIS PENYAKIT =...
MASUK KELUAR ML102 28-May-06 2-Jun-06 FL301 29-May-06 7-Jun-06 CM203 30-May-06 4-Jun-06 FL203 31-May-06 9-Jun-06 ML302 1-J...
ABSEN TUGAS UTS UAS 11040565 ANNISA 80 85 60 78 11050741 AJIE 100 90 55 90 11050578 SHANTI 60 75 45 90 12052352 AMALIA 89 ...
AKHIR NIM % dari UTS ) + ( 40% dari UAS ) A e nilai GRADE
  1. 1. NAMA NAMA JUMLAH HARGA JUMLAH SISA TOTAL BARANG PEMESAN BARANG SATUAN TERJUAL BARANG HARGA 1 KOMPUTER BERNARD ANTOLIN 10 2,000,000Rp 6 4 20000000 2 PRINTER RAFI RASMIKA 15 500,000Rp 5 10 7500000 3 MEMORY FAJAR AGUNG 31 200,000Rp 18 13 6200000 4 SOFTWARE AGIL MUHARAM 5 150,000Rp 3 2 750000 5 PROCESSOR EKA GAYO 45 1,500,000Rp 30 15 67500000 6 HARDISK LOGAT DINASTY 10 450,000Rp 6 4 4500000 7 MONITOR SIDIQ SUPRIYANTO 9 250,000Rp 4 5 2250000 NILAI TERTINGGI 45 2000000 30 15 67500000 NILAI TERENDAH 5 150000 3 2 750000 NILAI RATA-RATA 17.857 721428.571 10.286 7.571 15528571.429 JUMLAH TOTAL 125 5050000 72 53 108700000 KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Sisa barang : Jumlah barang - jumlah terjual Total harga : jumlah terjual x harga satuan Nilai tertinggi : Menggunkan Max Nilai terendah : Menggunakan Min Rata-rata : Menggunakan Average Jumlah Total : Menggunakan Sum NO DAFTAR PENJUALAN PT DANAR JAYA MINGGU KE 3 BULAN MEI 2009 LAT 1
  2. 2. 7/21/2012 KODE NAMA HARGA JUMLAH BARANG BARANG SATUAN BAYAR P-205 SPECTEK SDRAM PC 100 64 MB 350,000Rp 12250000 P-206 VISIPRO SDRAM PC 100 32 MB 225,000Rp 5175000 P-207 SPECTEK SDRAM PC 100 32 MB 300,000Rp 4800000 P-208 APACER SDRAM PC 100 64 MB 400,000Rp 6800000 P-209 VISIPRO SDRAM PC 100 128 MB 315,000Rp 2520000 P-210 APACER SDRAM PC 100 512 MB 275,000Rp 12375000 PENDAPATAN 43920000 KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : JUMLAH BAYAR Jumlah Bayar = Jumlah Unit x Harga Satuan PENDAPATAN Pendapatan = jumlah total dari jumlah bayar TANGGAL HARI INI Untuk Tanggal hari ini gunakan formula Today () Gunakan Format Cell Custom untuk memberi kata "keping" pada Jumlah Unit 35 Keping 45 Keping 8 Keping 17 Keping 16 Keping 23 Keping DAFTAR PENJUALAN PT. JAYA SENTOSA JL. MOCH KAHFI 1 NO. 12 CIBUBUR JUMLAH UNIT TANGGAL HARI INI LAT 2
  3. 3. NAMA SISWA MTK B.ING B.IND IPA JUMLAH TERTINGGI TERENDAH RATA-RATA Hermawan 55 44 88 55 242 88 44 60.5 Amien Raib 85 95 95 80 355 95 80 88.75 Megawati Soemanto Putra 77 56 65 45 243 77 45 60.75 Jusuf Kallah 56 74 45 85 260 85 45 65 Fauzy Baadilah 65 54 66 65 250 66 54 62.5 Andi Purnama 99 59 85 44 287 99 44 71.75 Abdurrahman Wahid 58 88 99 60 305 99 58 76.25 Habibie 74 65 70 54 263 74 54 65.75 Prabowo Tukijan 73 92 73 69 307 92 69 76.75 Wiranto Said 65 44 59 75 243 75 44 60.75 Hidayat Nur Wahid 88 50 74 58 270 88 50 67.5 Roy Suryo 56 67 95 45 263 95 45 65.75 Herman Sitompul 90 49 85 85 309 90 49 77.25 Ruhut mahmud 54 66 80 63 263 80 54 65.75 Aburizal Bakrie 66 83 60 41 250 83 41 62.5 KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Jumlah = Jumlah nilai per siswa untuk 4 mata pelajaran Tertinggi = Nilai tertinggi per siswa untuk 4 mata pelajaran Terendah = Nilai terendah per siswa untuk untuk 4 mata pelajaran Rata-rata = Rata-rata nilai per siswa untuk 4 mata pelajaran Beri warna merah muda pada kolom nilai di bawah 55 dengan Conditional Formatting LAT 3
  4. 4. NAMA NAMA JUMLAH HARGA TOTAL BUAH PEMBELI TERJUAL SATUAN HARGA ANGGUR ANDRA 8 8,000Rp 64000 SALAK BEDU 5 6,000Rp 30000 PEPAYA DENDI 2 3,000Rp 6000 PISANG DITO 4 5,000Rp 20000 PISANG ELLO 5 5,000Rp 25000 STRAWBERRY FIRMAN 6 4,500Rp 27000 STRAWBERRY GALLAM 2 4,500Rp 9000 PEPAYA ISMI 4 3,000Rp 12000 PISANG NELLA 5 5,000Rp 25000 PISANG SAIBUN 5 5,000Rp 25000 ANGGUR SANDRO 8 8,000Rp 64000 SALAK SHINTA 2 6,000Rp 12000 128000 18000 36000 42000 95000 KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : TOTAL HARGA : JUMLAH TERJUAL DIKALIKAN HARGA SATUAN MENCARI TOTAL HARGA UNTUK MASING - MASING BUAH ( Gunakan Sumif ) URUTKAN NAMA PEMBELI SESUAI DENGAN URUTAN ABJAD TOTAL HARGA KHUSUS BUAH PISANG DAFTAR PENJUALAN BUAH PT. JUICE FRUITY TOTAL HARGA KHUSUS BUAH ANGGUR TOTAL HARGA KHUSUS BUAH PEPAYA TOTAL HARGA KHUSUS BUAH STRAWBERRY TOTAL HARGA KHUSUS BUAH SALAK LAT 4
  5. 5. HARGA JUMLAH JUMLAH SATUAN 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 TERJUAL HARGA 1 K KOMPAS 2,800Rp 20 15 6 19 17 24 22 123 344,400Rp 2 K REPUBLIKA 2,500Rp 15 17 2 24 15 25 17 115 287,500Rp 3 K MERDEKA 2,500Rp 5 6 4 20 21 15 6 77 192,500Rp 4 K BISNIS INDONESIA 2,200Rp 3 2 5 15 12 5 2 44 96,800Rp 5 T NOVA 5,500Rp 4 4 6 5 21 3 4 47 258,500Rp 6 T TRIBUN 3,500Rp 5 5 4 3 4 4 5 30 105,000Rp 7 T BOLA 5,500Rp 8 6 8 4 6 5 6 43 236,500Rp 8 M ANEKA 12,500Rp 4 4 5 5 7 8 4 37 462,500Rp 9 M KOSMOPOLITAN 35,000Rp 2 8 4 8 5 4 8 39 1,365,000Rp 10 K JAKARTA POST 2,200Rp 5 5 8 4 8 8 5 43 94,600Rp 11 K WARTA KOTA 1,500Rp 8 6 5 8 9 7 6 49 73,500Rp 12 T AMANAH 3,000Rp 6 5 6 7 9 7 9 49 147,000Rp 13 T MEGA POS 4,500Rp 2 5 5 7 7 9 5 40 180,000Rp 14 K PANTURA 1,500Rp 4 4 8 9 8 7 7 47 70,500Rp 15 T WANITA INDONESIA 5,000Rp 8 4 5 5 4 8 9 43 215,000Rp 498 1,159,800Rp 252 1,142,000Rp 76 1,827,500Rp 826 4,129,300Rp KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Jumlah Terjual = diperoleh berdasarkan volume penjualan dari minggu 1 sampai dengan minggu 7 Jumlah Harga = Jumlah Terjual * Harga Satuan Tentukan jumlah koran, tabloid, dan majalah yang terjual ( gunakan Sumif ) Tentukan Total penjualan Seluruhnya JUMLAH KORAN TERJUAL JUMLAH TABLOID TERJUAL JUMLAH MAJALAH TERJUAL TOTAL PENJUALAN LAPORAN PENJUALAN MINGGU I - SEPTEMBER 2008 CV. TERANG SEJAHTERA NO KODE NAMA MEDIA VOLUME PENJUALAN PADA TANGGAL LAT 5
  6. 6. MID TEST FINAL TEST 1 12040102 PRADITA 80 75 77.5 Lulus 2 12040103 ANGGITA FAJRI 65 70 67.5 Lulus 3 12040104 ROSMALIA 30 40 35 Gagal 4 12040105 WILLI PRASOJO 20 25 22.5 Gagal 5 12040106 AGUNG PRAMUDYA 80 90 85 Lulus 6 12040107 WELIS ANGGREINI 50 30 40 Gagal 7 12040108 BAGUS PRAKOSO 40 60 50 Gagal 8 12040109 OLIVE DAMAYANTI 100 80 90 Lulus 9 12040110 FATHYA ROZANA 65 60 62.5 Lulus 10 12040111 TEUKU DZIKRI 85 70 77.5 Lulus Gagal 60.75 90 22.5 KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Nilai Akhir diperoleh dari rata - rata nilai mid test dan final test Keterangan Jika nilai akhir lebih besar sama dengan 60 maka keterangan = "Lulus" Jika nilai akhir kurang dari 60 maka keterangan = "Gagal" Hitung nilai rata - rata, nilai tertinggi, nilai terendah dan jumlah mahasiswa yang memperoleh nilai lebih besar dari 60. NILAI TERTINGGI NILAI TERENDAH JUMLAH MAHASISWA YANG MEMPEROLEH NILAI AKHIR LEBIH BESAR DARI 60 NILAI PRAKTEK MAHASISWA SEMESTER : III NO NILAI KETERANGAN NILAI RATA - RATA NO INDUK NAMA MAHASISWA NILAI AKHIR LAT 6
  7. 7. 1
  8. 8. NAMA TYPE MERK HARGA CARA JUMLAH PEMBELI MOBIL MOBIL JUAL PEMBAYARAN BAYAR 1 HERU 2 KREDIT 2 BRAMANTYO 1 CASH 3 STEVEN 3 CASH 4 INTAN 1 KREDIT 5 PUTRI 2 KREDIT 6 BAMBANG 3 CASH 7 SYAIFUL 1 KREDIT RESUME PENDAPATAN AVANZA XENIA APV KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Merk Mobil Jika type mobil = 1 maka merk mobil = "Avanza" Jika type mobil = 2 maka merk mobil = "Xenia" Jika type mobil = 3 maka merk mobil = "APV" Harga Jual Jika type mobil = 1 maka Harga jual = 120.000.000 Jika type mobil = 2 maka Harga jual = 99.000.000 Jika type mobil = 3 maka Harga jual = 150.000.000 Discount Diberikan diskon 10% dari harga jual, bila cara pembayarannya secara CASH selain itu tidak mendapatkan discount. Bonus : Diberikan bonus Blackberry untuk pembelian merk mobil Avanza Diberikan bonus Radio Tape untuk pembelian merk mobil Xenia Diberikan bonus AC untuk pembelian merk mobil APV Jumlah Bayar = Harga Jual - Discount Sub total = berdasarkan penjumlahan jumlah bayar Pajak = 2,5% dari sub total Total Bayar = Sub total ditambah pajak Buat Resume pendapatan untuk merk mobil Avanza, Xenia, dan APV ( gunakan SUMIF ) PAJAK TOTAL BAYAR RATA - RATA PENJUALAN PENJUALAN MOBIL CASH DAN KREDIT DEALER " JAYA AUTOCAR " NO DISCOUNT BONUS SUB TOTAL LAT 7
  9. 9. BULAN JUMLAH HARGA HARGA TOTAL PEMBELIAN BELI SATUAN BAYAR BAYAR JANUARI 42 30,000Rp FEBRUARI 27 20,000Rp MARET 9 450,000Rp APRIL 15 250,000Rp MEI 28 25,000Rp JUNI 35 45,000Rp JULI 56 50,000Rp AGUSTUS 16 350,000Rp KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Harga Bayar = Jumlah Beli * Harga Satuan Pajak Jika harga bayar lebih besar dari 5 juta maka pajak = 15% dari harga bayar Jika harga bayar lebih besar dari 3 juta maka pajak = 10% dari harga bayar Selain itu maka pajak = 5% dari harga bayar Discount Diberikan discount 10% dari harga bayar, bila jumlah beli lebih besar dari 40 Diberikan discount 5% dari harga bayar, bila jumlah beli lebih besar dari 20 Selain itu tidak mendapatkan discount Bonus Bila ingin mendapatkan bonus komputer maka harga bayar lebih besar dari 5 juta atau jumlah beli lebih besar dari 40 Bila ingin mendapatkan bonus meja kerja maka harga bayar lebih besar dari 3 juta atau jumlah beli lebih besar dari 30 Selain itu tidak mendapatkan bonus (dapat diisi dengan kata-kata anda sendiri) Hitunglah total penjualan, penjualan tertinggi, terendah dan rata - rata penjualan. (diambil dari total bayar) BONUS TERTINGGI TERENDAH RATA - RATA LAPORAN PENJUALAN BARANG TOKO JAYA ABADI PAJAK DISCOUNT TOTAL PENJUALAN LAT 8
  10. 10. NOMOR NAMA JENIS NAMA BIAYA PESERTA PESERTA KELAMIN PAKET PENDIDIKAN 00301-L01 ROZAQ 00302-P02 WILLIK 00301-L03 BUDI 00303-L04 SHOLEH 00302-P05 RINI 01303-L06 BADILAH KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Jenis Kelamin ditentukan berdasarkan karakter ke - 7 dari nomor peserta Jika L maka jenis kelamin = Laki - laki Jika P maka jenis kelamin = Perempuan Nama paket ditentukan berdasarkan karakter ke - 3 sampai dengan karakter ke - 5 Jika 301 maka nama paket Microsoft Office Jika 302 maka nama paket Visual Basic Jika 303 maka nama paket Visual Foxpro Biaya pendidikan ditentukan berdasarkan karakter ke - 3 sampai dengan karakter ke - 5 Jika 301 maka biaya pendidikan = 350000 Jika 302 maka biaya pendidikan = 450000 Jika 303 maka biaya pendidikan = 400000 Total diperoleh dari jumlah biaya pendidikan LEMBAGA KURSUS KOMPUTER TERANG ABADI COMPUTER TOTAL LAT 9
  11. 11. KODE BARANG MERK HARGA TV-01 SANYO 1,200,000Rp TV-02 JVC 1,100,000Rp TV-03 POLITRON 1,250,000Rp TV-04 TOSHIBA 1,500,000Rp TV-05 SONY 900,000Rp NAMA PEMBELI JUMLAH UNIT KODE BARANG MERK TV HARGA JUMLAH BAYAR DISCOUNT ADEL 10 TV-01 BELLA 25 TV-03 CINTA LAURA 15 TV-04 DELLA 20 TV-02 ELLA 10 TV-02 KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : MERK TV DAN HARGA DIAMBIL DARI TABEL DIATAS (Gunakan VLOOKUP) JUMLAH BAYAR = HARGA X JUMLAH UNIT DISCOUNT = JIKA JUMLAH BAYAR LEBIH DARI 15000000 MAKA MENDAPAT REMOTE TELEVISI JIKA JUMLAH BAYAR KURANG DARI SAMA DENGAN 15000000 MAKA MENDAPAT KAOS TABEL HARGA TV UKURAN 14" DAFTAR PENJUALAN TELEVISI TOKO TERANG ABADI LAT 10
  12. 12. KODE BARANG TV-01 TV-02 TV-03 TV-04 TV-05 MERK SANYO JVC POLITRON TOSHIBA SONY HARGA 1,200,000Rp 1,100,000Rp 1,250,000Rp 1,500,000Rp 900,000Rp NAMA PEMBELI JUMLAH UNIT KODE BARANG MERK TV HARGA JUMLAH BAYAR DISCOUNT ADEL 10 TV-01 BELLA 25 TV-03 CINTA LAURA 15 TV-04 DELLA 20 TV-02 ELLA 10 TV-02 KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : MERK TV DAN HARGA DIAMBIL DARI TABEL DIATAS (Gunakan HLOOKUP) JUMLAH BAYAR = HARGA X JUMLAH UNIT DISCOUNT = JIKA JUMLAH BAYAR LEBIH DARI SAMA DENGAN 12000000 MAKA MENDAPATKAN INTERN ANTENNA JIKA JUMLAH BAYAR KURANG DARI 12000000 MAKA MENDAPATKAN REMOTTE TABEL HARGA TV UKURAN 14" DAFTAR PENJUALAN TELEVISI TOKO SUMBER TERANG LAT 11
  13. 13. BULAN JENIS BUKU DATA PENJUALAN BUKU CV. PINTAR TAHUN 2009 EKONOMI KOMPUTER NOVEL Jan 50 40 10 KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Feb 60 50 20 Mar 30 20 60 Buatlah Grafik penjualan dari data di samping Apr 80 10 10 Mei 50 30 30 Jun 20 90 70 Jul 30 10 50 Agu 40 20 40 Sep 70 50 60 Okt 60 60 90 Nov 20 40 10 Des 20 30 20 BULAN JENIS BUKU LAT 12 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Jan Feb Mar Apr Mei Jun Jul Agu Sep Okt Nov Des JENIS BUKU EKONOMI JENIS BUKU KOMPUTER JENIS BUKU NOVEL
  14. 14. TANGGAL HARI INI SL-01 110,000Rp 20 KA-01 150,000Rp 12 BL-02 170,000Rp 15 KK-04 1,400,000Rp 5 MC-05 1,200,000Rp 3 SL-02 130,000Rp 10 KA-01 120,000Rp 12 BL-01 110,000Rp 25 KK-03 1,000,000Rp 10 MC-03 900,000Rp 8 KK-05 1,300,000Rp 10 TABEL 1 TABEL 2 KODE NAMA KODE MERK 01 02 03 04 05 BARANG BARANG MERK NATIONAL PHILIPS LG TOSHIBA SAMSUNG SL SETRIKA * Tanggal Hari ini menggunakan today() KA KIPAS ANGIN * Nama Barang diambil dari tabel 1 berdasarkan kode barang BL BLENDER * Merk diambil dari 2 tabel berdasarkan kode merk KK KULKAS * Harga jual satuan = Modal satuan + 25% dari modal satuan MC MESIN CUCI * Modal Pembelian = Jumlah terjual * Modal Satuan * Total Penjualan = Jumlah terjual x Harga jual satuan KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : * Laba = Total Penjualan - Modal Pembelian 2 Digit Pertama adalah Kode barang * Bonus Karyawan 2 Digit terakhir adalah merk Jika nilai Laba > 2 juta maka Bonus karyawan = 15% dari laba jika nilai laba >= 1 juta maka bonus karyawan = 10% dari laba Jika nilai laba < 500 ribu maka tidak ada bonus karyawan jika nilai laba >=500 ribu maka Bonus Karyawan = 5% dari laba MODAL PEMBELIAN TOTAL PENJUALAN LABA BONUS KARYAWAN NILAI TOTAL KODE BARANG NAMA BARANG MERK BARANG MODAL SATUAN HARGA JUAL SATUAN JUMLAH TERJUAL LAT 13
  15. 15. HARI JAM UANG UANG KERJA LEMBUR MAKAN LEMBUR 1 Ajie Asix CC 25 13 2 Arie Untung SPV-9 30 15 3 Risa Marpaung SC-6 26 16 4 Maya Marinasari CC 24 1 5 Dery Boled SPV-8 29 22 6 Uthie Subekti CC 28 9 7 Jajang Ramadhan SPV-9 23 10 8 Agnes Monica SC-7 27 23 9 Waluyo Simbolon CC 2 4 10 Tantie Wijayanti SPV-9 30 0 PANGKAT GAJI POKOK KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : CC 850000 1. Gaji Pokok : Diambil Dari Tabel bantu SC-6 900000 2. Tunjangan Obat : 1/6 dari Gaji pokok SC-7 950000 3. Uang Makan : 7500 x Jumlah hari Kerja SPV-8 1350000 4. Transport : 15000 x Jumlah Hari kerja SPV-9 1500000 5. Uang Lembur : 85000 x Jumlah Jam lembur 6. Gaji Kotor : Gaji Pokok + Tunjangan 7. Askes : 1/5 dari gaji pokok 8. Pensiun : 1/8 dari gaji pokok 9. Pajak : 2,5% dari gaji pokok 10. Jml Potongan : Askes + Pensiun - Pajak 11. Gaji Bersih : Gaji kotor -Jumlah Potongan TRANSPORT ASKES PENSIUN PAJAK GAJI KARYAWAN PT. BAKTI NEGERI NO NAMA PEGAWAI PANGKAT GAJI POKOK JUMLAH TUNJANGAN GAJI KOTOR POTONGAN JUMLAH POTONGAN GAJI BERSIH OBAT LAT 14
  16. 16. Kode Nama Barang Produksi Harga Terjual Diskon Bonus T-125-S 125 S-150-M 150 X-175-B 175 X-175-B 175 S-150-M 150 Tabel Operator Tabel Perdana Kode T S X Kode Nm_Barang Produksi Telkomsel Satelindo XL S Simpati Harga 10000 5000 8000 M Matrix B Bebas KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Nama Barang : Gunakan VLOOKUP & RIGHT Terjual Produksi : Gunakan HLOOKUP & LEFT Harga : Gunakan HLOOKUP & LEFT Diskon Jika terjual >=150 maka 10% * Harga Jika terjual < 150 maka tidak ada diskon Bonus Jika Produksi XL maka mendapatkan Topi Jika Produksi yang lain maka mendapatkan PIN DATA PENJUALAN PERDANA diisi dengan : 3 angka pada kode LAT 15
  17. 17. TABEL BARANG KODE NAMA HARGA BARANG BARANG SATUAN Tabel Garansi LG-01 DK-4700P 850,000Rp Kode 01 02 03 LG-02 CA-15F80 1,450,000Rp Type Barang CD PLAYER TELEVISI LEMARI ES LG-03 LR-313SVF 1,530,000Rp Garansi 1 TAHUN 2 TAHUN 3 TAHUN PA-01 SC-PMIII 893,000Rp Diskon 10% 20% 30% PA-02 TX-2911X 2,150,000Rp PA-03 NR-B641S 1,938,000Rp PL-01 DVD-729K 981,000Rp PL-02 43PP925 1,370,000Rp PL-03 GR-W35ET 1,620,000Rp NO KODE NAMA TYPE HARGA JUMLAH URUT BARANG BARANG BARANG SATUAN UNIT 01 LG-01 5 02 PA-03 6 03 PL-02 3 04 PA-01 8 05 LG-02 3 06 PA-02 9 07 PL-01 7 08 LG-03 2 09 PL-03 4 KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Nama barang ditentukan berdasarkan tabel bantu barang Total : Cari Sendiri Type barang ditentukan berdasarkan tabel bantu garansi Harga satuan ditentukan berdasarkan tabel bantu barang Diskon ditentukan berdasarkan tabel bantu garansi Garansi ditentukan berdasarkan tabel bantu garansi PT. MULTI ELEKTRONIK COMPUTERINDO DAFTAR HARGA ELEKTRONIK DISKON GARANSI TOTAL LAT 16
  18. 18. NAMA GAJI TABEL GOLONGAN GAJI KARYAWAN POKOK TUNJANGAN TOTAL GOL 2A 2B 2C 2D 1 ARDILLA 2B BELUM GAJI POKOK 1,125,000 1,500,000 1,875,000 2,250,000 2 MELANY 2A NIKAH 3 VANIA 2D BELUM TABEL TUNJANGAN 4 VIANDRA 2D NIKAH 5 SATRIO 2B NIKAH NIKAH BELUM 6 RUDY 2A BELUM 2A 300000 225000 7 MELY 2A BELUM 2B 337500 247500 8 LUFFY 2B BELUM 2C 375000 270000 9 RATNA 2D NIKAH 2D 412500 292500 10 LENNA 2D BELUM KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : GAJI POKOK : Gaji pokok dihitung dengan mengguanakan rumus HLOOKUP, berdasarkan TABEL GOLONGAN GAJI GAJI TUNJANGAN : Gaji Tunjangan dihitung dengan mengguanakan rumus VLOOKUP, berdasarkan TABEL TUNJANGAN GAJI TOTAL : Gaji Pokok + Gaji Tunjangan TOTAL DAFTAR GAJI PT JAYA MAKMUR SELALU BULAN MEI 2009 NO GOL STATUS GAJI GOL STATUS LAT 17
  19. 19. 1 AJIE A1 1-Feb 5-Feb 2 BUDI A3 5-Feb 7-Feb 3 FERNANDO B3 5-Feb 11-Feb 4 VANIA B2 18-Feb 20-Feb 5 RAFFY B3 26-Feb 28-Feb 6 JENNI A2 28-Feb 2-Mar 7 VENNA A2 1-Mar 7-Mar 8 INDAH A3 13-Mar 18-Mar 9 JOKO A1 20-Mar 26-Mar 10 GLORIA B3 30-Apr 5-May 11 ALVY B1 5-Apr 14-Apr 12 JIMMY A1 19-Apr 26-Apr 13 MILAN B1 24-Apr 29-Apr 14 RIZKI B2 25-Apr 4-May 15 VERA A3 29-Apr 2-May TABEL KAMAR KODE JENIS HARGA SEWA BIAYA ROOM KAMAR KAMAR /HARI SERVICE/HARI A1 ALAMANDA 800,000 60,000 MAKAN PAGI, FITNES, RENANG A2 ANYER 700,000 50,000 MAKAN PAGI, FITNES A3 AMBROSIA 600,000 40,000 MAKAN PAGI, RENANG B1 MAWAR 500,000 30,000 MAKAN PAGI B2 MELATI 400,000 20,000 FITNES B3 KENANGA 300,000 10,000 RENANG FASILITAS TOTAL MAKSIMUM MINIMUM RATA-RATA BANYAK PENGINAP PENGINAPAN SEMOGA BETAH JL SENOPATI 37, BANDUNG NO CEK IN CEK OUT LAMA INAP NAMA PENGINAP KODE KAMAR JENIS KAMAR SEWA KAMAR PERHARI SUB TOTAL BIAYA ROOM SERVICE TOTAL BAYAR LAT 18
  20. 20. B11-30 ANDRA 6 Buah B22-50 BEDU 5 Buah B44-40 SANDRO 2 Buah B33-60 DITO 3 Buah B22-30 DENDI 4 Buah B11-30 ELLO 8 Buah B11-30 FIRMAN 2 Buah Nama Buah : Harga Satuan : Jika kode buah B11 maka Belimbing Jika kode barang 30 maka harga 3000 Jika kode buah B22 maka Mangga Jika kode barang 40 maka harga 4000 Jika kode buah B33 maka Salak Jika kode barang 50 maka harga 5000 Jika kode buah B44 maka Durian Jika kode barang 60 maka harga 6000 Discount : Jika harga bayar lebih besar sama dengan 30000 maka mendapatkan discount 10% dari harga bayar Jika harga bayar lebih kecil dari 30000 maka mendapatkan discount 5% dari harga bayar Harga Total : Jumlah buah dikalikan Harga bayar dikurangi discount URUTKAN NAMA TAMU SESUAI DENGAN URUTAN ABJAD HARGA TOTAL DATA NAMA BUAH PT. JUICE FRUITY DISCOUNT KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : KODE BUAH NAMA TAMU NAMA BUAH JUMLAH BUAH HARGA SATUAN HARGA BAYAR LAT 19
  21. 21. 1 PS/25/RB 2 PC/24/JT 3 KG/20/JT 4 KD/23/RB 5 PC/19/JT 6 KG/23/RB 7 PS/19/JT KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : JENIS PENYAKIT = JIKA KODE PS MAKA PUTUS SYARAF, JIKA KODE PC MAKA PUTUS CINTA JIKA KODE KG MAKA KURANG GIZI, JIKA KODE KD MAKA KURANG DUIT SOLUSI = JIKA KODE PS ATAU PC MAKA MENDAPATKAN OBAT PENENANG JIKA KODE KG ATAU KD MAKA MENDAPATKAN CERAMAH TRAINER LAMA BEROBAT = JIKA KODE PS ATAU PC MAKA LAMA BEROBAT 3 TAHUN JIKA KODE KG ATAU KD MAKA LAMA BEROBAT 5 TAHUN DISKON = JIKA KODE PS ATAU PC MAKA MENDAPATKAN DISKON BEROBAT SEBESAR 10% JIKA KODE KG ATAU KD MAKA MENDAPATKAN DISKON BEROBAT SEBESAR 5% JENIS PENANGANAN = JIKA USIA LEBIH DARI 20 MAKA PENANGANAN INTENSIF, JIKA USIA KURANG DARI 20 MAKA PENANGANAN BIASA. BIAYA = JIKA KODE RB MAKA BIAYA PENGOBATAN Rp. 980.000,00 JIKA KODE JT MAKA BIAYA PENGOBATAN Rp. 10.960.000,00 JENIS PENYAKITKODE PASIEN DAFTAR KODE PASIEN RUMAH SAKIT JIWA LP. UNIT CIRACAS 2009 NO SOLUSI DISKON BIAYAJENIS PENANGANANLAMA BEROBAT LAT 20
  22. 22. MASUK KELUAR ML102 28-May-06 2-Jun-06 FL301 29-May-06 7-Jun-06 CM203 30-May-06 4-Jun-06 FL203 31-May-06 9-Jun-06 ML302 1-Jun-06 6-Jun-06 CM101 2-Jun-06 10-Jun-06 CM302 2-Jun-06 6-Jun-06 FL102 3-Jun-06 9-Jun-06 ML103 4-Jun-06 12-Jun-06 TABEL BANTU NO.RM KELAS TARIF 1 2 3 RESUME PENDAPATAN FL 1 100,000Rp AGNES MONIKAH WILI MELATI ML 3 70,000Rp RISA ARISAN MARIYA CEMPAKA CM 2 150,000Rp SUMBER WALUYA UJANG FLAMBOYAN NO. RM 01 02 03 NAMA DOKTER Dr. Ajie Dr. James Dr. Mira TARIF 75,000Rp 150,000Rp 175,000Rp KETENTUAN SOAL & PENILAIAN : Nama Pasien ditentukan oleh satu karakter ketiga dari No. RM pada tabel bantu Type Kamar ditentukan oleh dua karakter pertama dari No. RM Jika ML maka Type Kamar = Melati Jika CM maka Type Kamar = Cempaka Jika FL maka Type Kamar = Flamboyan Tarif kamar ditentukan dari kelas pada tabel bantu Nama Dokter = ditentukan oleh dua karakter terakhir dari No. RM pada tabel bantu Lama Inap = Tanggal Keluar - Tanggal Masuk Sub Total = ( Tarif Kamar x Lama Inap ) + ( Tarif Dokter x Lama Inap ) Tentukan Resume Pendapatan untuk masing - masing type kamar Hitung resume pendapatan untuk masing - masing kamar NAMA DOKTER TARIF DOKTER LAPORAN REKAM MEDIS PASIEN RAWAT JALAN RUMAH SAKIT INTERNASIONAL ONY NO.RM KELAS TANGGAL LAMA INAP SUB TOTALNAMA PASIEN TYPE KAMAR TARIF (MALAM) Promotion Test EXCEL
  23. 23. ABSEN TUGAS UTS UAS 11040565 ANNISA 80 85 60 78 11050741 AJIE 100 90 55 90 11050578 SHANTI 60 75 45 90 12052352 AMALIA 89 75 65 85 12035631 WILI 50 50 50 50 13058985 TIFFANY 20 86 90 65 13040158 DERY 30 65 65 45 12048978 RAMADHAN 55 87 75 68 11035689 ZAKY 90 89 85 55 RATA - RATA RESUME JUMLAH TERTINGGI A TERENDAH B Ketentuan Soal : C Jurusan ditentukan berdasarkan 2 karakter pertama dari D Jika 11 maka jurusan = Komputer Akuntansi E Jika 12 maka jurusan = Manajemen Informatika Jika 13 maka jurusan = Tehnik Komputer Nilai akhir = ( 10% dari absen ) + ( 20% dari tugas ) + ( 30% Grade ditentukan berdasarkan nilai akhir Jika nilai akhir lebih besar sama dengan 80 maka grade = A Jika nilai akhir lebih besar dari 69 maka grade = B Jika nilai akhir lebih besar sama dengan 55 maka grade = C Jika nilai akhir lebih besar dari 30 maka grade = D Selain itu grade = E Hitung rata - rata, nilai tertinggi dan terendah serta resume LAPORAN HASIL NILAI MAHASISWA SEMESTER GENAP TAHUN AJARAN 2005 / 2006 NIM JURUSAN NILAINAMA MAHASISWA Promotion Test EXCEL
  24. 24. AKHIR NIM % dari UTS ) + ( 40% dari UAS ) A e nilai GRADE

×