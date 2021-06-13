Application driven graph partitioning - SIGMOD'20

-
This is a presentation from a paper title "Application Driven Graph Partitioning" published in SIGMOD 2020 presented at the weekly reading group at Systopia Lab at UBC.
Link: https://dl.acm.org/doi/abs/10.1145/3318464.3389745
Abstract:
Graph partitioning is crucial to parallel computations on
large graphs. The choice of partitioning strategies has strong
impact on not only the performance of graph algorithms,
but also the design of the algorithms. For an algorithm of
our interest, what partitioning strategy fits it the best and
improves its parallel execution? Is it possible to develop
graph algorithms with partition transparency, such that the
algorithms work under different partitions without changes?
This paper aims to answer these questions. We propose an
application-driven hybrid partitioning strategy that, given a
graph algorithm A, learns a cost model for A as polynomial
regression. We develop partitioners that given the learned
cost model, refine an edge-cut or vertex-cut partition to a
hybrid partition and reduce the parallel cost of A. Moreover,
we identify a general condition under which graph-centric
algorithms are partition transparent. We show that a number
of graph algorithms can be made partition transparent. Using
real-life and synthetic graphs, we experimentally verify that
our partitioning strategy improves the performance of a
variety of graph computations, up to 22.5 times.
