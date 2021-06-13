Application driven graph partitioning - SIGMOD'20

This is a presentation from a paper title "Application Driven Graph Partitioning" published in SIGMOD 2020 presented at the weekly reading group at Systopia Lab at UBC.



Link: https://dl.acm.org/doi/abs/10.1145/3318464.3389745



Abstract:

Graph partitioning is crucial to parallel computations on

large graphs. The choice of partitioning strategies has strong

impact on not only the performance of graph algorithms,

but also the design of the algorithms. For an algorithm of

our interest, what partitioning strategy fits it the best and

improves its parallel execution? Is it possible to develop

graph algorithms with partition transparency, such that the

algorithms work under different partitions without changes?

This paper aims to answer these questions. We propose an

application-driven hybrid partitioning strategy that, given a

graph algorithm A, learns a cost model for A as polynomial

regression. We develop partitioners that given the learned

cost model, refine an edge-cut or vertex-cut partition to a

hybrid partition and reduce the parallel cost of A. Moreover,

we identify a general condition under which graph-centric

algorithms are partition transparent. We show that a number

of graph algorithms can be made partition transparent. Using

real-life and synthetic graphs, we experimentally verify that

our partitioning strategy improves the performance of a

variety of graph computations, up to 22.5 times.