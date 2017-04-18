The 15 Must Follow Community College CEOs on Twitter 2017 2015 The 15 Must Follow Community College CEOs on Twitter 2017
The 15 Must Follow Community College CEOs on Twitter 2017

The Community College CEOs on this list push out quite a number of Tweets, but more importantly, they are using Twitter to network professionally, share information and keep their campus community up to date. Although raw numbers are important, my listing isn't totally on numbers. It is my top secret formula ;) The top 15 truly understand the benefits and power of social collaboration and how it enables institutions to better serve and collaborate with campus constituents. Well done.

The 15 Must Follow Community College CEOs on Twitter 2017

