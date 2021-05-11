Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 11, 2021

2012 marketing turism-suport_studenti_new

doc

2012 marketing turism-suport_studenti_new

  1. 1. MARKETING ÎN TURISM ATENŢIONARE! PREZENTUL MATERIAL DE STUDIU ESTE O SELECŢIE DIN DOUĂ MATERIALE BIBLIOGRAFICE PREZENTATE LA ÎNCEPUTUL SEMESTRULUI ÎN CADRUL CURSULUI, COMPLETAT CU ALTE INFORMAŢII NECESARE. Informaţiile sunt grupate astfel încât să uşureze procesul de învăţare!!! Sursele bibliografice sunt: 1. Nedelea, Al., Piaţa turistică, Ed. Didactică şi Pedagogică R.A. Bucureşti, 2003 2. Stăncioiu, A.F., Strategii de marketing în turism, Ed. Economică, Bucureşti, 2000 1
  2. 2. PIAŢA TURISTICĂ 1.1. Elemente constitutive ale pieţei turistice. Pentru o fundamentare riguroasă a politicii de marketing a firmei turistice se impune realizarea unei cercetari a pieţei de referinţă. Studiul trebuie să vizeze următoarele componente ale acesteia: 1.Ofertanţii turistici – întreprinderi de o mare diversitate care opereză pe piaţa turistică şi care pot fi clasificate după mai multe criterii. Astfel, în funcţie de ceea ce vând, ei se grupeză în: a) Ofertanţii sau producătorii propriu-zişi de servicii turistice vând turiştilor unul sau câteva servicii: structuri de primire turistică (unităţi de cazare şi de alimentaţie destinate servirii turiştilor), firme de transporturi, unităţi de agrement, tratament etc; b) Ofertanţii de produse turistice şi anume agenţiile de turism turoperatoare şi detailiste care vând voiaje forfetare (pachete de servicii turistice). În funcţie de modul de comercializare a ofertei întâlnim: a) Ofertanţi turistici care îşi vând singuri produsele turistice pe care le realizează; b) Ofertanţi – distribuitori care oferă turiştilor serviciile prestate de alte firme. 2. Cererea de servicii şi produse turistice – reprezentată de ansamblul persoanelor care îşi pun în practică dorinţa de a se deplasa periodic şi temporar, în afara reşedinţei proprii pentru alte motive decât prestarea unor activităţi remunerate la locul de destinaţie. Aceşti consumatori care îşi procură serviciile de turism de la ofertanţi sunt fie turişti interni (locali), fie turişti externi (străini). Consumatorii de produse turistice mai pot fi grupaţi în: - efectivi (reali), adică aceia care au solicitat deja sau vor mai solicita în mod sigur produse turistice; - potenţiali, care, deşi nu au cerut sau nu cer încă produsul din motive obiective, îl vor cere de îndată ce vor avea posibilitatea să intre în posesia lui, dorinţa de cumpărare manifestându-se latent. Raportul dintre consumatorii efectivi şi nonconsumatori are un caracter dinamic, el modificându-se pe măsură ce condiţiile economice şi sociale ale populaţiei evoluează şi favorizează consumul turistic. 3. Intermediarii din industria ospitalităţii sunt reprezentaţi de: - agenţii turoperatoare care concep produsele turistice ansamblând serviciile turistice. Aceşti producători de voiaje forfetare sunt întreprinderi turistice de mari dimensiuni şi au rolul de angrosişti pe piaţa turistică; - agenţii turistice detailiste care comercializează produsele şi serviciile turistice şi furnizeză turiştilor potenţiali informaţii cu privire la voiajele posibile, modalităţile de transport, condiţiile de cazare, formele de agrement, tarifele practicate; - instituţii finaciar- bancare, agenţii de marketing. 2
  3. 3. 4. Concurenţii de pe piaţa turistică sunt categoria care reuneşte totalitatea ofertanţilor de produse şi servicii, atât turistice cât şi de altă natură care pot determina o deviere a cererii de la oferta proprie a operatorului din turism. Caracterul dinamic al concurenţei impune cunoaşterea permanentă a acesteia în vedera orientării prospective a ofertei turistice proprii. 5. Prescriptorii oferă gratuit sau contra unor comisioane informaţii asupra produselor turistice. În această categorie includem agenţii de turism, medicii care recomandă pacienţilor anumite staţiuni de tratament, profesorii care recomandă elevilor sau studenţilor să viziteze unele obiective istorice sau culturale. 6. Legislaţia legală de activitate turistică – cuprinde diferite acte normative în vigoare, sub forma reglementărilor privind regimul de circulaţie turistică, duratele concediului de odihnă şi a vacanţelor, acordarea vizelor de ieşire – intrare, regimul paşapoartelor, regimul vamal etc. Toate acestea influenţează circulaţia turistică internă şi internaţională şi diferă de la o ţară la alta. 7. Canalele de distribuţie a produselor turistice – constituie totalitatea modalităţilor prin care acestea sunt transmise de la ofertanţii turistici la consumatori. În general, pe piaţa turistică distribuţia se realizează în mod direct, de către producătorii propriu-zisi din turism, sau indirect, prin intermediul agenţiilor de turism turoperatoare şi detailiste. 8. Mijloacele de comunicare. În ansamblul lor instrumentele de informare, stimulare şi convingere utilizate de întreprinderile turistice pentru a influenţa consumul beneficiarilor alcătuiesc, de asemenea, o componentă semnificativă a pieţei turistice. 9. Mijloacele de transport – constituie elementul indispensabil activităţii turistice, făcând posibil consumul turistic la locul ofertei prin intermediul deplasării pe căi rutiere, feroviare, aeriene şi maritime. 1.2. Segmentarea pieţei turistice În trecut nu s-a simţit nevoia segmentă rii pieţei turistice, deoarece produsele propuse erau simple. Odată cu diversificarea ofertei însă, s-a dovedit absolut necesar ă segmentarea pieţei turistice. Turismul potenţial se află în prezent pus în faţa unei oferte nu numai bogate dar şi eterogene. Studiile specialiştilor în marketing din turism au demonstrat că puţinele destinaţii turistice sunt universal acceptate şi dorite de consumatori. În consecinţă se impune ca, în urma segmentării pieţei turistice, să fie selectat segmentul ţintă pentru o anumită atracţie turistică. Confruntarea eterogenităţii ofertei turistice cu fiecare din modalităţile de percepere a componentelor acesteia din punctul de vedere propiu categoriilor de turişti, determină existenţa unei diversităţi de subpieţe turistice. Astfel, întreaga piaţă turistică are caracteristicile unei pieţe fragmentate. Fiecare ţară, regiune, staţiune sau agen ţie turoperatoare caută să ofere produse turistice specifice pentru a permite clientului să le distingă dintre celelalte. Cu cât oferta depăşeşte mai mult cererea, cu atât ea trebuie să fie mai diferită, mai nuanţată. Astfel, devine necesară alegerea grupului de consumatori căruia îi poate fi destinat produsul turistic respectiv. Nici un specialist în marketing din domeniul turismului nu ar fi în măsură , având în vedere diversitatea nevoilor şi dorinţelor turistice, să satisfacă într-un mod optim toate exigenţele 3
  4. 4. turiştilor efectivi şi potenţiali (cu toate că numeroase oferte publicitare încearcă să convingă consumatorii de contrariu). Firmele turistice trebuie să recurgă la segmentarea pieţei turistice, astfel încât să poată apoi să conceapă politici şi strategii de marketing, corespunzătoare fiecărui segment de piaţă. În practică există două categorii principale de criterii de segmentare a pieţei turistice: a) Criterii sociologice: 1. Vârsta; 2. Sex; 3. Origine 4. Religie 5. Poziţie socială, profesie, venit; 6. Stare civilă; 7. Nivel cultural. b) Criterii de comportament turistic (obiceiuri de călătorie): 8. Felul şi destinaţia voiajului; 9. Motivul voiajului/scopul vizitei (agrement, odihnă, tratament, cultură, religie); 10. Dependenţa turistului de destinaţie; 11. Gradul de fidelitate faţă de o anumită destinaţie turistică (care se explică fie printr-un nivel înalt al satisfacţiei obţinute de turist în urma consumării efective a serviciilor, fie prin tendinţa acestuia de a minimiza riscul presupus de schimbarea destinaţiei necunoscută încă); 12. Numărul şi tipul regiunilor vizitate; 13. Îndepărtarea faţă de destinaţie; 14. Durata sejurului; 15. Structura cheltuielilor; 16. Perioada călătoriei; 17. Cazarea aleasă 18. Mijlocul de transport folosit; 19. Forma de turism practicată; 20. Utilizarea sau nu a unei agentii de turism; 21. Dependenţa turiştilor faţă de data vacanţei; 22. Formele de petrecere a timpului liber al turiştilor la locul de sejur; 23. Caracteristicile vizate cu precădere, în funcţie de care pot fi identificţi clienţii atraşi în primul rând de : obiectivul turistic, itinerar, condiţii de cazare şi alimentaţie, tarife, siguranţă, mijloace de agrement etc; 24. Modalitate de finanţare a călătoriei; 25. Perioada de realizare a programelor de vacanţă şi rata solicitării serviciilor, stabilită în funcţie de comportamentul trecut al turiştilor conduc la identificarea următoarelor segmente: turiştii la prima vizită sunt interesaţi de tot ceea ce reprezintă o atracţie în cadrul destinaţiei (de obicei aceştia sunt foarte tineri); turişti la a doua vizită, care preferă să desfăşoare activităţilor lor favorite pe parcursul întregului sejur, care, de regulă, este mai lung; turişti la a treia (sau a n -a) vizită, care sunt foarte activi pe timp de zi şi relativ inactivi noaptea, cheltuindu-şi banii mai ales pe cazare şi masă (de regulă persoane în vârstă); turişti fideli, care, dispunând de venituri mai mari decât ceilalţi şi fiind de vârste 4
  5. 5. mai înaintate, s-au obişnuit, în timp, cu o anumită destinaţie turistică, nemaipunându-şi problema schimbării ei; 26. Destinaţia călătoriilor din anii precedenţii; 27. Circumstanţele subiective (opinii, motivaţii); 28. Atitudinea faţă de oferta turistică (nonclienţi, ignoranţă, clienţi potenţiali, clienţi efectivi etc); 29. Rolul deciziei cumpărare; 30. Numărul participanţilor (piaţa turismului independent/individual şi piaţa turismului de grup). În cazul pieţei turistice, cele mai importante criterii de segmentare sunt cele comportamentale. Această listă de criterii de segmentare posibile nu este exhaustivă, putând fi identificate numeroase alte criterii ş i subcriterii care să conducă la conturarea segmentelor de piaţă turistică. În practică, o bună segmentare a pieţei turistice constituie o sarcină foarte complexă datorită numărului foarte mare de criterii de segmentare posibile, interdependenţei lor şi dificultăţii estimării atractiviităţii actuale şi mai ales viitoare a diferitelor segmente de piaţă. Serviciile firmelor turistice trebuie orientate către nevoile de consum ale acestor segmente potenţiale ale pieţei. Ca urmare, programele de marketing ale acestor unităţi vor fi adaptate la necesităţile şi dorinţele diferitelor categorii de clientelă potenţială. Pe plan mondial, într-un alt sistem de referinţe, cel mai utilizat criteriu de segmentare a pieţei turisice îl constituie ţara de origine a turistului. Fiecare continent, fiecare stat este considerat ca o subpiaţă (piaţă parţială) rezultând astfel o multitudine de pieţe turistice naţionale. Această segmentare geografică este larg răspândită în practică deoarece segmentele de piaţă astfel identificate se caracterizează prin măsurabilitate şi accesibilitate. În plus, aceasta corespunde părerii potrivit căreia comportamentul turiştilor variază de la ţară ţa ţară. Delimitarea pieţei turistice în funcţie de ţări reprezintă în turism varianta cea mai simplă şi mai practică, pretându-se foarte bine unei prime localizări generale a pie ţelor. În cazul unei staţiuni turistice, segmentele de piaţă corespunzătoare acestei sunt „vizitatori de destinatie” (acei turisti care parcurg distanţe lungi pentru a ajunge la locul de sejur), vizitatori regionali (acei turişti care locuiesc în zone apropiate de staţiune) şi rezidenţii. Distanţa la care se află turiştii potenţiali faţă de destinaţia turistică este un factor important deoarece, în general, cu cât aceasta se află mai aproape de segmentul de piaţă ţintă, cu atât vor fi atraşi un număr mai mare de vizitatori. În structura pie ţei din punct de vedere geografic, mulţi agenţi de turism delimitează piaţa turistică naţională de cea externă. Aceasta din urmă poate la rândul ei să fie structurată pe diferite subpieţe care să corespundă unor continente, regiuni sau ţări diferite. Ţinând cont de întinderea geografică, pot fi identificate:  Piaţa turismului local;    Piaţa turismului zonal (regional);    Piaţa turismului naţional;    Piaţa turismului internaţional.  Marketerii din turism nu se pot limita însă la criteriul geografic deoarece este dificil să satisfaci toate nevoile de consum ale unei pieţe turistice naţionale. Ca urmare, piaţa va trebui fracţionată din nou pentru a permite nuanţarea eforturilor de marketing depuse. Astfel, segmentarea se va face nu numai după criterii geografice (diferenţierea pe regiuni, localităţi etc.), 5
  6. 6. ci mai ales după criterii socio-economice,precum vârsta, profesia şi putera de cumpărare, şi după comportamentul turistic, ca de exemplu, motivaţia călătorie (voiaj de afaceri, de agrement, de odihnă, de tratament, de sport, cultural etc.) Cre şterea fluxurilor turistice, reducerea diferenţelor de mentalitate precum ş i a distanţelor geografice (dimensiunilor distanţă-timp), datorită progresului tehnic înregistrat în domeniul transportului determină scăderea, din punct de vedre al marketingului turistic, a importanţei segmentării geografice în favoarea utilizării criteriilor socio-economice şi comportamentale. În practică , marketerii din turism încercă, prin oferta lor, să se adreseze în acelaţi timp la diferite segmente de piaţă. Astfel, apar o serie de consecinţe cauzate de întâlnirea în acelaşi spaţiu (al destinaţiei, sau al mijlocului de transport turistic) a unor categorii diverse de turi şti. Apariţia simultană a turiştilor în locul în care prestaţia turistică se produce îl determină pe consumator să- i considere pe ceilalţi ca făcând parte integrantă din prestaţie. Se poate întâmpla ca turistul să spere să aibă contacte cu ceilalţi beneficiari ai respectivului serviciu turistic, sau dimpotrivă, să nu dorească acest lucru. Prezenţa celorlalţi consumatori influenţează ambianţa şi aprecierea prestaţiei turistice. Întâlnirea unor turişti aparţinând unor categorii diferite poate s ă aibă efecte pozitive sau negative. Ca urmare, agentul de turism va trebui să aleagă segmentele de piaţă astfel încât vecinatatea unor grupuri diverse de consumatori să nu aibă consecinţe negative. Se va evita astfel producerea unor fricţiuni ce pot avea loc ca urmare a unor diferenţe socio-economice între clienţ i. De exemplu, se întâmplă ca diverse categorii de populaţie de vârstă sau putere de cumpărare diferite, anumite naţionalităţi, confesiuni religioase să nu se suporte. Prezenţa simultană a unor categorii diferite de turişti în cadrul aceleaşi structuri de primire turistice sau chiar staţiuni poate să aibă efecte negative asupa plăcerii petrecerii vacanţei. Asemenea fricţiuni se produc mai ales datorită diferenţelor de comportament între categoriile de turişti, aceste diferenţe fiind deseori legate de criteriile socio- economice. Clienţii unui hotel se recrutează practic din toate clasele sociale. Comportamentul consumatorilor în vacanţă variază de multe ori în func ţie de forma de cazare. Există diferenţe notabile între comportamentul locatarului unui camping şi cel al unui cazat într-un hotel. Un om de afaceri nu va fi satisfăcut dacă va fi cazat lângă o familie cu copii mici, inconveniente apărând şi în situaţia în care se încearcă alc ătuirea unui grup de excursionişti format din persoane de vârsta a treia şi tineri. Ca urmare, agenţii de turism vor trebui ca, prin segmentarea pieţei turistice, să evite producerea unui amestec de clienţi având un comportament de vacanţă foarte diferit. Segmentarea pieţei turistice se poate realiza şi în funcţie de motivaţia turiştilor. Distingem astfel următoarele segmente: - turismul de agrement; - turismul cultural; - turismul de odihnă şi recreere; - turismul de tratament şi cură balneo-medicală; - turismul sportiv; - turismul de cumpărături; - turismul tehnic şi ştiinţific; - turismul religios; - turismul de reuniuni (afaceri şi congrese). 6
