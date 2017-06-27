ΒΟΡΕΙΟ ΣΕΛΑΣ ΕΛΕΝΑ ΓΩΓΩ ΣΤΕΛΛΑ 3ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ ΑΡΤΕΜΙΔΟΣ ΤΑΞΗ Ε2
Το βόρειο σέλας είναι ένα από τα πιο εντυπωσιακά και μεγαλύτερα φυσικά φαινόμενα στη Γη.
ΠΟΤΕ ΘΑ ΔΟΥΜΕ ΤΑ ΦΩΤΑ Το φθινόπωρο και τον χειμώνα είναι η εποχή κατά την οποία έχουμε περισσότερες πιθανότητες να δούμε τ...
Το Βόρειο Σέλας, ή αλλιώς, η Aurora Borealis είναι μια ακριβοθώρητη και απρόβλεπτη κυρία, γεμάτη εκπλήξεις! Δεν μπορούμε ν...
Κάθε εμφάνισή της Aurora Borealis είναι μοναδική. Συχνά μοιάζει με μια κουρτίνα από φώτα, η σαν καπνός που διασχίζει σαν ζ...
Περίεργα φαινόμενα

  1. 1. ΒΟΡΕΙΟ ΣΕΛΑΣ ΕΛΕΝΑ ΓΩΓΩ ΣΤΕΛΛΑ 3ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ ΑΡΤΕΜΙΔΟΣ ΤΑΞΗ Ε2
  2. 2. Το βόρειο σέλας είναι ένα από τα πιο εντυπωσιακά και μεγαλύτερα φυσικά φαινόμενα στη Γη.
  3. 3. ΠΟΤΕ ΘΑ ΔΟΥΜΕ ΤΑ ΦΩΤΑ Το φθινόπωρο και τον χειμώνα είναι η εποχή κατά την οποία έχουμε περισσότερες πιθανότητες να δούμε το Βόρειο Σέλας. Συγκεκριμένα, τέλος φθινοπώρου έως αρχές της άνοιξης (21 Σεπτεμβρίου - 21Μαρτίου) και τις ώρες μεταξύ 18.00 έως 01.00.
  4. 4. Το Βόρειο Σέλας, ή αλλιώς, η Aurora Borealis είναι μια ακριβοθώρητη και απρόβλεπτη κυρία, γεμάτη εκπλήξεις! Δεν μπορούμε να είμαστε σίγουροι πότε και πού θα κάνει την εμφάνισή της, αλλά, όταν το κάνει, τα φώτα του Βορείου Σέλας είναι μια εμπειρία ταξιδιού σχεδόν μυστικιστική που θα αφήσει τον θεατή με το στόμα ανοιχτό!
  5. 5. Κάθε εμφάνισή της Aurora Borealis είναι μοναδική. Συχνά μοιάζει με μια κουρτίνα από φώτα, η σαν καπνός που διασχίζει σαν ζώνη τον ουρανό. Τα χρώματα που διεκρίνουμε είναι το φωτεινό πράσινο, ίσως και με με ρόζ τελείωμα στην ουρά, ακόμα και με ένα βαθύ μωβ πυρήνα...

