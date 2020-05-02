Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anton Bukov, Sergej Kunz, 2020 DEX Universe Dive deep into protocols space
Exchange Happens when demand meets supply 💃 🕺 🕺🕺 💃💃 Price? Want to buy! Buy!! Buy Sell Selling! WTS WTB! Want to sell!
Limit orders vs Market orders Depends on what matters • Maker create new limit orders • Swap happens with exact price • ...
DEXes Classification From order books to pools 1. Orderbook-based: • EtherDelta.com • 0x.org • AirSwap.com • Oasis.app...
Orderbook-based DEXes Makers create orders, takers ﬁll orders 1. EtherDelta.com (on-chain): • No on-chain market orders ...
Liquidity-based DEXes Turn your portfolio into liquidity 1. Bancor.network: • BNT – token in the middle 2. Uniswap.excha...
Aggregators – Kyber Network On-chain search for the best liquidity source Uniswap Bancor Own ReserveSwap output Swap input...
Aggregators – 1inch.exchange Uniﬁes all the liquidity into single huge DEX Uniswap Bancor Kyber 50% 30% 20% … Swap output ...
The art of aggregation DEXes have diﬀerent price and diﬀerent liquidity
The art of aggregation DEXes have diﬀerent price and diﬀerent liquidity Best price
Aggregators – 1inch.exchange Solve liquidity fragmentation
DEX Universe

Dive deep into protocols space

  4. 4. DEXes Classification From order books to pools 1. Orderbook-based: • EtherDelta.com • 0x.org • AirSwap.com • Oasis.app 2. Liquidity-based: • Bancor.network • Uniswap.exchange • Balancer.finance • Curve.fi 3. Aggregators: • Kyber.network • 1inch.exchange • On-chain unordered order book • Off-chain order book • Off-chain orders on demand • On-chain ordered order book • Liquidity pools with BNT token • Liquidity pools with ETH (x*y = const) • Multi-dimensional liquidity pools • Similar to Uniswap but curve is optimised for stables • On-chain liquidity aggregator • Off-chain liquidity aggregator
  6. 6. Orderbook-based DEXes Makers create orders, takers ﬁll orders 1. EtherDelta.com (on-chain): • No on-chain market orders 2. 0x.org (off-chain): • 0x Relays (permissioned) • 0x Mesh (permissionless) 3. AirSwap.com (off-chain): • No partial fill orders • Only direct querying 4. Oasis.app: • On-chain market orders ETH-DAI Price Asks Bids 153 3 ETH 152 31 ETH 151 13 ETH 150 5 ETH 149 20 ETH 148 11 ETH 147 58 ETH 146 103 ETH 145 23 ETH
  9. 9. Liquidity-based DEXes Turn your portfolio into liquidity 1. Bancor.network: • BNT – token in the middle 2. Uniswap.exchange: • Auto-rebalancing ETH-XXX 3. Balancer.finance: • Multi-dimensional Uniswap 4. Curve.fi: • Uniswap-like for stable coins ~|~ BNT ETH ~|~ BNT DAI ~|~ BNT MKR ETH BNT ETH DAI ETH MKR MKR DAI SNX BNT ETH SNX DAI BNT DAI USDC USDT
  20. 20. Aggregators – 1inch.exchange Solve liquidity fragmentation 174 175,75 177,5 179,25 181 Token sell volume in % 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 1inch Kyber 0x AirSwap Oasis Uniswap 1inch provides the best rate price

