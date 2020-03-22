Corporate story telling marriott

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I have taken the content from official site of Marriot International ..it has done clearly for the academic purpose.

  1. 1.  American multinational diversified hospitality company.  Founded by J. W. Marriott and his wife Alice Marriott.  Largest hotel chain in the world.  It has 30 brands with 7,003 properties in 131 countries.  headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, in the Washington D.C.
  2. 2. 1927 J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott opened the first A&W root beer franchise in Washington, D.C. The Marriotts add hot food items to their menu and the name "Hot Shoppes" is born.
  3. 3. 1928 The Marriotts open two more Hot Shoppes, including the East Coast's first drive-in restaurant.
  4. 4. 1937 Business expanded to lunch boxes for passengers at Hoover Airport,Washington, D.C.
  5. 5. 1953 Hot Shoppes, Inc. stock becomes public at $10.25/share and sells out in two hours of trading.
  6. 6. 1957 Marriott opened their first hotel “Twin Bridges Marriott” in Arlington, Virginia
  7. 7. 1959 Opened their second hotel “Key Bridge Marriott”
  8. 8. 1969 Marriott opens its first international hotel in Acapulco, Mexico.
  9. 9. 1972 Marriott partners with Sun Line, becoming the first lodging company to enter the cruise business.
  10. 10. J.W. Marriott, Jr. is named Chief Executive Officer of Marriott.
  11. 11. 1984 The first JW Marriott, opens in downtown Washington, D.C in honor of the founder.
  12. 12. In the late 80s Marriott began its innovative model to target a wide variety of markets with individualised brands with the goal to become the No.1 brand in hotel business.
  13. 13. 1995 Marriott brings a historic brand into its portfolio when it acquires a 49% interest in The Ritz- Carlton Hotel Company
  14. 14. 2004 The first Bulgari Hotels & Resorts property opens in Milan, Italy.
  15. 15. 2008 Bill Marriott and Ian Schrager officially announce the EDITION brand.
  16. 16. 2009 Marriott launches Autograph Collection, a new brand of upscale and luxury independent hotels
  17. 17. 2011 AC Hotels by Marriott brand formally launches
  18. 18. 2012 Arne Sorenson becomes President and CEO of Marriott International.
  19. 19. Marriott acquires Gaylord Hotels Brand adding five hotels and approximately 2 million square feet of meeting and event space
  20. 20. 2013 Marriott debuts MOXY HOTELS –company’s first three-star hospitality segment in Europe
  21. 21. 2014 Marriott nearly doubles distribution in Africa with its acquisition of Protea Hotels’ Brands.
  22. 22. 2015 Marriott International acquires Delta Hotels and Resorts; Becomes the Largest Full-Service Hotelier in Canada.
  23. 23. 2016 Marriott International acquires Starwood Hotels & Resorts, creating the world’s largest hotel company with 5,700+ properties across 30 brands in over 110 countries.
  24. 24.  At Marriot ,they never stop searching for inventive ways to serve their customers,provide opportunities for associates,and grow their business.  The company that began as a nine –seat A&W Root beer stand is recognized today as a top employer for its superior business operations
  25. 25. In 2017,Marriott was ranked on Fortune’s “100 best companies to work for” FIVE CRORE VALUES: PUT PEOPLE FIRST PURSUE EXCELLENCE EMBRACE CHANGE ACT WITH INTEGRITY SERVE THE WORLD

