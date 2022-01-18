Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Vetiver Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP) & the Vetiver System (VS) in the Caribbean

Jan. 18, 2022
Presentation by Jonathan Barcant, Caribbean Coordinator of the Vetiver Network international at the GEF-funded UNEP-implemented Integrating Water Land and Ecosystems Management in Caribbean Small Island Developing States (IWEco) Project 17th Partners' Webinar, on 18th January 2022.

The Vetiver Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP) & the Vetiver System (VS) in the Caribbean

  1. 1. The Vetiver Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP) model & the Vetiver System (VS) in the Caribbean www.iamovement.org | www.vetivertt.com Jonathan Barcant – IWEco 17th Partners Webinar Tuesday 18th January 2022
  2. 2. Contents • Intro to IAMovement + Vetiver TT EES Ltd • The Vetiver Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP) Model • Projects in T&T and the Caribbean • The Vetiver System (VS) – a few more things • The Vetiver Network West Indies (TVNWI)
  3. 3. -2016 2015- 2017- 2016- 2018- -2016 Projects, Tools, Skillsets Climate Mitigation Climate Adaptation & & Networks YEARS of
  4. 4. What is Vetiver Grass and the Vetiver System (VS)?
  5. 5. “VEEP is a tried and tested model or approach to introduce the Vetiver System (VS) to communities where it can benefit” What is the Vetiver Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP)?
  6. 6. The Vetiver Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP) Model • Identification of key project implementing partner(s)/ individual(s) • Selection of project participants • Establishment of vetiver nurseries • Carrying out of technical project training modules (classroom and field) • Project site selections and carrying out of for Vetiver System (VS- EbA) interventions • Carrying out vetiver handicraft making and developing training • Co-creation of educational material with the local project leads/NGO (e.g. project brochure) • Production of short educational videos and/or high-quality documentary film • Green business development and livelihood opportunities
  7. 7. Vetiver Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP)
  8. 8. Vetiver Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP)
  9. 9. Vetiver Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP)
  10. 10. IWEco TT Rehabilitation of Quarries (ROQ) Project
  11. 11. GEF SGP UNDP and EMA-IWEco Rehabilitation of Quarries (ROQ)
  12. 12. BOV Building on Vetiver! Trinidad & Tobago CASE STUDIES: 1. Coastal Erosion 2. Quarry Rehabilitation (topsoil regeneration and companion species) 3. Infrastructure Protection (geotechnical) 4. Contaminated water treatment (phytoremediation) 5. Community property protection 6. Clay stabilization 7. Watershed runoff (groundwater recharge and flooding) 8. Riverbank stabilization 9. Mitigating land-based pollution 1
  13. 13. “Strengthening Coastal and Marine Climate Resilience through Upland and Coastal Eco-System Base Adaptation and Community Engagement”
  14. 14. “Strengthening Coastal and Marine Climate Resilience through Upland and Coastal Eco-System Base Adaptation and Community Engagement” Ecosystem Based Adaptation (EbA) “VEEP/VS-EbA solutions”
  15. 15. VEEP VS TRAINING PROGRAMME GOALS To ensure that: 1. Participants have an in-depth understanding about vetiver grass and the Vetiver System (VS), and wider community awareness about the benefits of vetiver also grows 2. Participants gain hands on training experience and capacity with vetiver plant preparation, propagation and installation according to Vetiver System (VS) best practices 3. VS interventions commenced or completed at first set of identified project sites 4. VS field team trained and outfitted to move forward with installation and maintenance programme during the remainder of 2021 5. Greater understanding by all on green business opportunities and foundations laid for VS green business development
  16. 16. Recognition of VEEP
  17. 17. Documentary film Filmmakers: Dylan Quesnel Lawrence Dupuis “Metiver” in Paramin (2017) Taking Root in Canaries (2018)
  18. 18. Documentary film Filmmakers: Dylan Quesnel Lawrence Dupuis REGENERATION (2020) A Thin Green Line in Grenada (2021)
  19. 19. “A cost-effective green infrastructure solution to tackle a wide range of soil and water related challenges” What is the Vetiver System (VS)? Watch short introductory video here to learn about vetiver and the Vetiver System (VS): https://vimeo.com/283084349/893e726b2a
  20. 20. The Vetiver System (VS) refers to the correct implementation of vetiver grass through a systematic approach to achieve these benefits This entails the most effective and successful methods for: • Project planning and design depending on needs • Land preparation • Contour plotting and correct installation • Inter-cropping • Maintenance during establishment and long term upkeep of the hedgerows • Integration of other vetiver uses for further socio- economic benefits and to support VS application sustainability
  21. 21. The Vetiver System (VS): Facts + Benefits ✓ Vetiver roots can grow up to 10-ft deep in first 2 years ✓ Deep and fibrous root system make for powerful soil stabilization tool, proven to increase shear strength by up to 40% ✓ As a commercial solution, VS can replace alternative hard-engineered infrastructure (walls, rock baskets) in certain cases and presents approx. cost ($) savings of 80% ✓ Vetiver grass certified non-invasive by USDA (must be propagated and installed manually and maintained during establishment) ✓ Powerful phytoremediator for treatment of contaminated water/soil (heavy metals, nutrients, etc.) ✓ Requires propagation and planting by hand (cannot be spread by seed); and therefore requires strong manual-human inputs, and through this creates livelihood opportunities
  22. 22. How does the Vetiver System (VS) work as a soil/water bioengineering tool?
  23. 23. Natural terracing occurs
  24. 24. Erosion & Sediment Control
  25. 25. Brian Lara Stadium (incorrect vetiver installation)
  26. 26. Can absorb very large amounts of nutrients N, P and organic contaminants and thrive in very toxic conditions, absorbing heavy metals Phytoremediation (treatment of contaminated lands and water) Heavy Metals Arsenic (As) Cadmium (Cd) Copper (Cu) Chromium (Cr) Lead (Pb) Mercury (Hg) Nickel (Ni) Selenium (Se) Zinc (Zn)
  27. 27. Soil & Water Conservation ✓ Each hedgerow halts runoff to vel = 0 m/s ✓ Cumulatively can change overall hydrology ✓ Promotes Water Conservation & Ground Water Recharge
  28. 28. Paramin (Trinidad)
  29. 29. Paramin (Trinidad)
  30. 30. Residential Projects
  31. 31. Residential Projects
  32. 32. Residential Projects
  33. 33. Commercial Projects – Energy Campus, Trinidad
  34. 34. Coastal Protection Works, Quinam Beach, Trinidad
  35. 35. Coastal Protection Works, Quinam Beach, Trinidad
  36. 36. Commercial Works (Sapote Clays)
  37. 37. Commercial Works (Sapote Clays)
  38. 38. Commercial Works (Sapote Clays)
  39. 39. Slope stabilization in clay soils in Trinidad
  40. 40. Water Management Facility in Trinidad
  41. 41. La Grecia, Costa Rica
  42. 42. Landscaping
  43. 43. Landscaping
  44. 44. Landscaping
  45. 45. Landfill Leachate Pond Embankment Stabilization
  46. 46. Landfill Leachate Pond Embankment Stabilization
  47. 47. Contaminating Landfill Leachate
  48. 48. Anse La Raye Quarry – Saint Lucia
  49. 49. Petite Soufriere, Dominica
  50. 50. Kalinago Territory – Dominica
  51. 51. Dominica: Landslides and floods triggered by Hurricane Maria (18 September, 2017) Hurricane Maria ‘triggered 9,960 landslides in Dominica’
  52. 52. Cooke Landfill - Antigua
  53. 53. Cooke Landfill - Antigua
  54. 54. Charlotteville - Tobago
  55. 55. GRENADA – GEF SGP Vetiver System (VS) Project 2020 Crochu Primary School 4H Club Agriculture Plot Demo
  56. 56. GRENADA – GEF SGP Vetiver System (VS) Project 2020 Intro to handicrafts with Mr Glasgow at Ocean Edge Farm
  57. 57. Leaves drying for handicraft making
  58. 58. Vetiver Handicrafts
  59. 59. Haiti | Dominican Republic
  60. 60. Check dams
  61. 61. New regional web platform was launched to facilitate knowledge sharing and stakeholder outreach relating to the Vetiver System (VS) and VEEP in the Caribbean www.tvnwi.org www.vetiver.org
  62. 62. www.vetivergrenada.com
  63. 63. Selecting the location for a vetiver nursery ❖ Quantity of land available ❖ Topography of the land ❖ Vehicular access to the nursery ❖ Abundance of sun ❖ Type of soil ❖ Existing vegetation ❖ Proximity of nursery from caretaker or nursery manager ❖ Water access for irrigation if necessary
  64. 64. New white roots emerging after 2 days soaking in water
  65. 65. Digging up vetiver clumps from a traditional nursery
  66. 66. CREATING A NURSERY If land space is limited, then these numbers can change. However to create the most effective nursery for large scale, for easy access and so plants can bush out fully, these are the recommended spacing between plants ❖Spacing between rows: 1 m or 3 ft ❖Plant spacing in each row: 50 cm or 1.5 ft
  67. 67. ❖ 10 m = 10 rows ❖ 15 m = 30 plants per row ❖ 10 x 30 = 300 starter plants ❖ After one (1) year, how many new slips can be produced? ❖ 300 starters x 50 slips per clump = 15,000 slips ❖ After two (2) years, how many new slips can be produced? ❖ 300 starters x 100 slips per mature clump = 30,000 slips Small Private or Community Nursery
  68. 68. Pre-establishing plants in trays or bags
  69. 69. A-Frame Tool for Contour Mapping
  70. 70. Vetiver TT costing ($TTD) Vetiver System (VS) cost - less per sq ft than rolled lawn grass
  71. 71. Thank you! www.tvnwi.org | www.iamovement.org | www.vetivertt.com

