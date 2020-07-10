Ipa paket 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Paket 5 Simulasi US/M IPA Tahun Pelajaran 2016/2017 1 ILMU PENGETAHUAN ALAM PAKET 5 Kode (I. 5) I. 5US/M TAHUN 2016
  2. 2. Paket 5 Simulasi US/M IPA Tahun Pelajaran 2016/2017 2 SIMULASI SOAL UJIAN SEKOLAH/MADRASAH TAHUN PELAJARAN 2016/2017 ILMU PENGETAHUAN ALAM KODE (I. 5) 1. Bentuk paruh burung pipit yang pendek dan kuat berfungsi untuk .... A. melindungi diri dari musuhnya C. memecah biji-bijian B. memperindah tubuhnya D. mencari lawan jenis 2. Hewan berikut yang termasuk insektivora adalah …. A. C. B. D. 3. Perhatikan tabel nama hewan dan jenis makanannya berikut ini! No. Nama Hewan Jenis Makanan 1. kuda, sapi, kambing, jerapah insektivora 2. harimau, tikus, kucing, ayam herbivora 3. singa, buaya, komodo, ikan piranha carnivora 4. gajah, burung pipit, kambing, kelinci omnivora Pasangan hewan dan jenis makanannya yang tepat adalah nomor …. A. 1 C. 3 B. 2 D. 4 4. Perhatikan rantai makanan berikut! Hewan yang tepat untuk melengkapi rantai makanan tersebut adalah …. A. tikus B. ular C. katak D. belalang 5. Di dalam suatu komunitas terdapat populasi tumbuhan air, ikan, dan burung camar. Jika banyak ikan mati akibat pemboman oleh kapal penangkap ikan, populasi burung camar akan .... A. meningkat karena banyak tumbuhan air yang dapat dimakan PAKET 5 rumput . . . . bangau elang
  3. 3. Paket 5 Simulasi US/M IPA Tahun Pelajaran 2016/2017 3 B. menurun karena tumbuhan air ikut mati C. menurun karena ikan berkurang D. hidup seperti biasa dan tidak terpengaruh 6. Makhluk hidup berikut yang membentuk simbiosis parasitisme adalah …. A. ikan remora dan ikan hiu B. anemon laut dan ikan badur C. lebah dan mangga D. padi dan tikus 7. Bunga raflesia dan tumbuhan inangnya membentuk simbiosis parasitisme. Pernyataan berikut yang sesuai dengan hubungan kedua jenis tanaman tersebut adalah …. A. Bunga raflesia mengisap makanan yang dibuat tumbuhan inangnya. Akan tetapi tumbuhan inangnya tidak merasa dirugikan. B. Bunga raflesia mengisap makanan yang dibuat tumbuhan inangnya. Akibatnya, bunga raflesia dapat tumbuh subur, sedangkan tumbuhan inangnya lama-kelamaan akan mati. C. Bunga raflesia mengisap makanan yang dibuat tumbuhan inangnya. Akibatnya, tumbuhan inangnya menjadi lebih subur dan mengeluarkan bunga lebih banyak lagi. D. Bunga raflesia mengisap makanan yang dibuat tumbuhan inangnya. Akibatnya, bunga raflesia mati, sedangkan tumbuhan inangnya tumbuh subur. 8. Untuk menghasilkan tumbuhan yang cepat berbuah dengan kualitas buah yang sama dengan induknya, seorang petani melakukan proses perkembangbiakan seperti gambar berikut. Tumbuhan yang dapat dikembangbiakkan dengan cara seperti pada gambar adalah …. A. ubi jalar C. kentang B. tebu D. mangga 9. Berikut ini yang merupakan contoh perkembangbiakan hewan dengan cara melahirkan (vivipar) adalah …. A. kerbau, ayam, dan itik C. singa, ikan, dan burung B. buaya, cecak, dan kadal D. harimau, kerbau, dan kucing 10. Tumbuhan pada gambar memiliki batang berdaging dan berkulit tebal yang berfungsi untuk …. A. memperbesar penguapan B. memperindah bunga C. memudahkan serangga hinggap D. menyimpan cadangan air
  4. 4. Paket 5 Simulasi US/M IPA Tahun Pelajaran 2016/2017 4 11. Perhatikan tabel berikut! No. Nama Hewan/Tumbuhan Cara Beradaptasi 1. cecak memutuskan ekornya 2. belalang daun menggulungkan tubuhnya 3. bunglon menyemprotkan tinta beracun 4. pohon jati menggugurkan daunnya pada musim kemarau 5. bakau mengubah daunnya menjadi duri 6. bunga bangkai memindahkan akarnya ke atas permukaan air Pasangan hewan dan tumbuhan yang tepat berdasarkan cara adaptasinya adalah …. A. 3 dan 4 C. 3 dan 6 B. 2 dan 5 D. 1 dan 4 12. Berikut ini yang merupakan manfaat pelestarian lingkungan adalah …. A. Banjir dan erosi melanda setiap musim hujan tiba B. Aktivitas ekonomi masyarakat terganggu C. Terhindar dari berbagai wabah penyakit, banjir, dan erosi D. Kebutuhan hidup sulit terpenuhi 13. Cara yang dapat dilakukan untuk mencegah terjadinya banjir adalah …. A. menanaman pohon mangrove. C. tidak membangun perumahan di tepi sungai. B. membuat teras tanah lereng. D. membangun pabrik-pabrik besar. 14. Fungsi jaringan Xilem pada tumbuhan adalah …. A. mengikat air dari udara ke daun. B. mengangkut air dan zat hara dari akar ke daun. C. mengangkut zat-zat makanan hasil fotosintesis. D. mengubah karbohidrat menjadi molekul air. 15. Salah satu manfaat bagian pohon kelapa bagi manusia adalah …. A. Daunnya untuk obat tradisional C. batangnya untuk bahan bangunan B. Akarnya untuk bahan makanan D. batok kelapa untuk mencuci piring 16. Daur hidup lebah yang bermanfaat menghasilkan madu adalah …. A. telur C. pupa B. larva D. imago 17. Arah gerak sendi pada gambar tersebut adalah …. A. hanya pada satu tempat B. berotasi tapi tidak ke segala arah C. ke segala arah D. hanya satu arah 18. Perhatikan gambar! Fungsi bagian kerangka manusia pada gambar tersebut adalah .... A. melindungi jantung, paru-paru, dan hati B. tempat melekatnya tulang iga dan tulang pinggul C. melindungi organ reproduksi manusia D. melindungi seluruh anggota gerak bagian bawah
  5. 5. Paket 5 Simulasi US/M IPA Tahun Pelajaran 2016/2017 5 19. Perhatikan gambar! Fungsi organ pernapasan yang berkode huruf X adalah …. A. sebagai saluran keluar masuknya udara B. sebagai tempat pengatur pertukaran udara C. sebagai tempat penyaringan udara yang lolos ke tenggorokan D. sebagai tempat penyesuaian suhu udara dengan suhu tubuh. 20. Bagian jantung yang berfungsi mengedarkan oksigen bersama aliran darah ke seluruh tubuh adalah ….. A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 21. Perhatikan tabel berikut! No. Contoh Kegiatan Jenis Perubahan Wujud 1. menyemprot pewangi ruangan menguap 2. menyetrika pakaian dengan pewangi pakaian menyublim 3. menggoreng ikan dengan mentega mengembun 4. menjemur pakaian di siang hari menguap Pasangan contoh kegiatan dengan jenis perubahan wujud yang benar adalah …. A. nomor 1 dan 4 C. nomor 3 dan 4 B. nomor 2 dan 3 D. nomor 2 dan 4 22. Bebatuan yang terdapat di sekitar lembah pabrik lama kelamaan akan hancur. Faktor yang menyebabkan terjadinya persitiwa tersebut adalah …. A. Pelapukan kimia C. Pelapukan fisika B. Pelapukan biologi D. perkaratan 23. Gaya yang bekerja pada saat sepeda dihentikan adalah .... A. pegas B. gesek C. gravitasi D. magnet 24. Alat-alat pada gambar yang memiliki perubahan energi sama adalah …. A. 1 dan 3 B. 2 dan 4 C. 1 dan 5 D. 3 dan 4
  6. 6. Paket 5 Simulasi US/M IPA Tahun Pelajaran 2016/2017 6 25. Energi alternatif yang dimanfaatkan gambar tersebut adalah …. A. matahari B. angin C. air D. tumbuhan 26. Kelangkaan energi akhir-akhir ini tengah melanda bangsa Indonesia. Untuk mengantisipasi kelangkaan sumber energi tersebut perlu dilakukan penghematan energi. Berikut ini yang termasuk kegiatan menghemat energi adalah .... A. menyalakan semua lampu agar terang B. selalu menggunakan kendaraan pribadi untuk bepergian C. menyalakan pendingin ruangan terus-menerus D. menggunakan sepeda untuk bepergian jarak dekat 27. Pada saat ujung besi dipanaskan di atas api unggun, ujung besi yang lain ikut terasa panas. Peristiwa tersebut membuktikan bahwa …. A. Besi merupakan hantaran panas yang baik B. Api merupakan sumber panas C. Kayu-kayu pada api unggun adalah sumber panas D. Ujung besi tersebut terlalu panas sehingga ujungnya yang lain ikut panas. 28. Benda-benda berikut ini yang termasuk isolator panas adalah …. A. plastik, kayu, logam C. logam, emas, tembaga B. logam, karet, tembaga D. daun, kayu, plastik, kertas 29. Peristiwa perpindahan panas secara konveksi terjadi pada …. A. mentega yang mencair karena hantaran panas pada wajan yang diletakkan di atas kompor menyala B. ujung sendok yang terasa hangat ketika ujungnya yang lain dimasukkan ke gelas berisi air panas C. tangan yang terasa hangat saat didekatkan pada lilin yang menyala D. asap yang membumbung tinggi pada saat pembakaran sampah 30. Benda-benda berikut yang dapat digunakan untuk mencegah adanya gaung bunyi adalah …. A. seng C. plastik B. busa D. kaca 31. Perhatikan gambar! Berdasarkan percobaan tersebut, jika posisi lampu senter dirubah ke posisi huruf “c” maka bayangan benda akan berada pada posisi nomor …. A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4
  7. 7. Paket 5 Simulasi US/M IPA Tahun Pelajaran 2016/2017 7 32. Perhatikan gambar! Jika saklar S3 dibuka, maka lampu yang padam adalah .... A. 1 dan 2 B. 2 dan 3 C. 3 dan 4 D. 1 dan 4 33. Proses pembuatan magnet dengan cara menggosok adalah …. A. C. B. D. 34. Manfaat sumber daya alam pada gambar adalah …. A. sebagai bahan pembuatan gerabah B. sebagai pembangkit listrik C. sebagai sumber cahaya D. sebagai bahan membuat perhiasan 35. Harimau banyak diburu untuk diambil kulitnya. Hal tersebut dapat mengakibatkan …. A. harimau bertambah banyak karena dibudidayakan B. manusia bertambah kaya C. harimau terancam punah D. kulit harimau semakin banyak dicari orang 36. Kegiatan manusia yang dapat memengaruhi daur air adalah …. A. membuang sampah di sungai B. menggunakan air untuk lahan pertanian C. menebang hutan untuk pemukiman D. membangun pabrik-pabrik besar di daerah perkotaan 37. Revolusi bumi mengakibatkan terjadinya .... A. perubahan musim C. siang dan malam B. gerhana matahari D. pasang surut air laut
  8. 8. Paket 5 Simulasi US/M IPA Tahun Pelajaran 2016/2017 8 38. Gambar yang menunjukkan terjadinya matahari total adalah …. A. C. B. D. 39. Planet yang ditunjukkan gambar nomor 5 adalah …. A. Yupiter B. Saturnus C. Uranus D. Neptunus 40. Perhitungan tahun syamsiah didasarkan pada kala revolusi bumi, artinya waktu yang diperlukan oleh bumi .... A. mengelilingi bulan C. berputar pada porosnya B. mengelilingi matahari D. mengelilingi bulan dan matahari
  9. 9. Paket 5 Simulasi US/M IPA Tahun Pelajaran 2016/2017 9 KUNCI JAWABAN PAKET 5 SIMULASI US/M ILMU PENGETAHUAN ALAM 1. C 2. D 3. C 4. D 5. C 6. D 7. A 8. D 9. D 10. D 11. D 12. C 13. C 14. C 15. C 16. D 17. C 18. D 19. B 20. A 21. A 22. A 23. B 24. B 25. D 26. D 27. A 28. D 29. D 30. B 31. A 32. A 33. C 34. D 35. C 36. A 37. A 38. B 39. A 40. B

