  1. 1. INSPIRATION
  2. 2. Foster the people – Pumped up kicks This music video contains a selection of great shots. These include close ups of the band play their instruments, high angle shots looing down at the audience dancing along to the music as well as shots of them recording their music. All of these shots would work perfectly for my music video. When watching the video I noticed that they adjusted the focus now and then, which is something I though was cool and would love to do in my own video.
  3. 3. Green Day – American Idiot This video features only the band performing. They use a range of shots with quick cuts help to keep up with the fast beat. Also now and then in the video you see a shot of the bands logo – this is an idea that I could incorporate into my own work.
  4. 4. Catfish and the Bottlemen – Kathleen This video interests me mainly for the red lighting that is used (something similar could easily be created in a dark room with red gels). As well as that the use of shots are interesting as they use both single shots of each band member playing individually as well as side shots. Furthermore, the background and outfits help to give a simplistic look to the video.
  5. 5. Kaiser Chiefs – Ruby I was mainly interested in this video from some of the shots you see in the first 30 seconds of the song. You have high and low angles of the drummer and main singer. As well the camera being placed in awkward places as shown in two of the images I have chosen.
  6. 6. The Killers – Somebody Told Me There was a few shots in this video that caught my eye. The first one was this bottom left image which shows the silhouettes of the band members. If I place my light correctly I might be able to create this shot. In addition, beside this text shows a two shot. In my opinion this shot flows. What I mean is that you start looking in the top right hand corner and your eyes are drawn down diagonally to the opposite corner.
  7. 7. Stereophonics – We Share The Same Sun This caught my eye, because the thumbnail for the YouTube video was a low angle shot of the band playing, along with a bright background. This is unusual for a rock band to use multiple colours in a music video. The shot above this text is my favourite one and it is something I would love to try recreate for my music video.
  8. 8. Coldplay This is different to the other videos I have looked at as it includes the band members, but they are not playing any instruments. The first thing I’d like to point out is the filter they have used to help give the video a slight retro/vintage feel. This gives the video a modern twist, and is something that is not used often in a lot of videos. In addition to that I also liked the kaleidoscope shot. This is in the top left hand corner. To do so they may have put a kaleidoscope lens over the camera.

