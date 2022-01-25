Status Update of the no-code platform SeaTable at CS3 2022

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
What is SeaTable? The answer to this question depends a lot on who you give it to.
- For a private user, SeaTable is an online spreadsheet solution comparable to Google Sheets or MS Excel,
- For a developer, SeaTable is a database like MySQL,
- For an IT expert, SeaTable is a no-code platform.
In this status about I talk about the improvements and new features of 2021 that make SeaTable to an easy to use no-code platform.
No-code is predicted to grow tremendously in the next years. And even if SeaTable is neither the first nor the largest player in the market - SeaTable has two huge advantages:
- On-Premises Setup
- Complete Rest-API
Our ambitions are: SeaTable should become the leading On-Premises No-Code platform.
