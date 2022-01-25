Successfully reported this slideshow.
Status Update of the no-code platform SeaTable at CS3 2022

Jan. 25, 2022
What is SeaTable? The answer to this question depends a lot on who you give it to.
- For a private user, SeaTable is an online spreadsheet solution comparable to Google Sheets or MS Excel,
- For a developer, SeaTable is a database like MySQL,
- For an IT expert, SeaTable is a no-code platform.

In this status about I talk about the improvements and new features of 2021 that make SeaTable to an easy to use no-code platform.

No-code is predicted to grow tremendously in the next years. And even if SeaTable is neither the first nor the largest player in the market - SeaTable has two huge advantages:
- On-Premises Setup
- Complete Rest-API

Our ambitions are: SeaTable should become the leading On-Premises No-Code platform.

Additional Resources:
- More about CS3 "Cloud Storage Synchronization and Sharing" at https://indico.cern.ch/event/1075584/
- More about no-code: https://seatable.io/no-code-plattform/
- More about SeaTable: https://seatable.io/?lang=auto

Status Update of the no-code platform SeaTable at CS3 2022

  1. 1. Breaking the limits: Status update of the no-code platform SeaTable
  2. 2. 2 Two presentations on CS3 by Christoph Dyllick-Brenzinger Status Update SeaTable 25th January 2022 at 1.40pm Concrete Example: Log analysis 27th January 2022 at 11.20am BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE Now
  3. 3. 3 100% online spreadsheet for private users 100% database for developers 100% no-code platform for IT-experts What is SeaTable? BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  4. 4. 4 100% online spreadsheet for private users 100% database for developers 100% no-code platform for IT-experts “No-code” was the main focus of Development in 2021 BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  5. 5. 5 No-Code? Short explanation of the advantages of no-code fast creation and deployment of applications can be implemented by non-experts cross-team collaboration easy integration with other platforms through apis focus on problem solving, less on design and interfaces BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  6. 6. 6 SeaTable no-code features: Automations BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  7. 7. 7 SeaTable no-code features: Apps for automation platforms Automatic new customer categorization and follow-up BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  8. 8. 8 SeaTable no-code features: Webforms Customer feedback management / internal feedback BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  9. 9. 9 SeaTable no-code features: data processing analytics: webpage visits BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  10. 10. 10 SeaTable no-code features: page design license management BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  11. 11. 11 SeaTable no-code features: statistics and visualization management dashboard BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  12. 12. 12 There is a huge potential for no-code the american market leader 1.2 Billion collected in 12 financing rounds industry analysis report 87 Billion estimation size of the total no-code platform market in 2027 BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  13. 13. 13 SeaTable is neither the first nor the largest player in the market - but SeaTable has two advantages. On-Premises Setup SeaTable is the only valid solution if somebody wants to keep full control over his/her data. SeaTable was developed right from the beginning to provice a self-hosted On-Premises version. Complete REST-API All necessary functions are available for a seemlessly integration any other application. There are nearly no limits with the On-Premises version. BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  14. 14. 14 Organizations around the world use or evaluate SeaTable German Armed Forces (Innovation project at the School Information Technology in cooperation with the cyber innovation hub) United Nations (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights) Wikimedia Qatar Tourism Council City administration Kiel and Stuttgart Möbel Inhofer ... Fun fact: a contracter of the us-department of homeland security BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE
  15. 15. 15 Our ambitions: SeaTable should become the leading on-premise no-code platform. BREAKING THE LIMITS: STATUS UPDATE OF THE NO-CODE PLATFORM SEATABLE

