Status Update of the no-code platform SeaTable at CS3 2022

What is SeaTable? The answer to this question depends a lot on who you give it to.

- For a private user, SeaTable is an online spreadsheet solution comparable to Google Sheets or MS Excel,

- For a developer, SeaTable is a database like MySQL,

- For an IT expert, SeaTable is a no-code platform.



In this status about I talk about the improvements and new features of 2021 that make SeaTable to an easy to use no-code platform.



No-code is predicted to grow tremendously in the next years. And even if SeaTable is neither the first nor the largest player in the market - SeaTable has two huge advantages:

- On-Premises Setup

- Complete Rest-API



Our ambitions are: SeaTable should become the leading On-Premises No-Code platform.



