1. If you stand in the rain, you get wet. 2. If you heat ice, it melts.
1, If it rains, we will cancel the trip. 2. If you study you will pass the exam.
1. If I won the lottery, I would travel a lot. 2. If they sold the house, they would get a lot of money.
1. If you had studied, you would have passed the exam. 2. If I hadn’t been sick, I would have gone to your party.
Who´s materialistic? 1.Do you like to have all the latest gadgets? 2.Are you careful with money? 3.Are you very attached t...
Unit 9 conditionals
  5. 5. Who´s materialistic? 1.Do you like to have all the latest gadgets? 2.Are you careful with money? 3.Are you very attached to your possessions? 4.Have you broken or lost something valuable? 5.Do you often buy things you don’t need? 6.Would you prefer a couple with a lot of money, good feelings or good looking? Why?

