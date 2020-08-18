20200818 TikTok inzetten: doen of niet?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
18/08/2020 – Summer School TikTok inzetten: doen of niet? Sjabloon aanpassen in Canva met visual voor jouw sessie
Eerst even dit
WE BEKIJKEN HET DOOR EEN ROZE BRIL
Meten is weten
TikTok bij jongeren (secundair onderwijs) Bron: Apestaartjaren
TikTok bij kinderen (lager onderwijs) Bron: Apestaartjaren
TikTok bij kinderen (lager onderwijs) Bron: Apestaartjaren
TikTok bij het brede publiek Bron: Digimeter
Meten is weten: update mei • 2,2 miljoen gebruikers in België • 65% is vrouwelijk • Gemiddeld kijkt iemand een uur...
Tikwadde?
Het ontstaan van TikTok • 2016: ByteDance lanceert Bouyin • 2017: Internationale variant TikTok op de markt • 2017: Byte...
Veel meer dan challenges of dansjes • Sketches en memes • Trucjes en zelfs stunts • Tutorials • Visuele spielerei Kort...
Alle wegen leiden naar de For You Page
Het algoritme: 3 gekende pijlers USER INTERACTIONS X VIDEO INFORMATION X DEVICE & ACCOUNT SETTINGS Vb. video tot einde kij...
Tip: leer het algoritme je voorkeuren kennen
GEEN VOLGERS NODIG OM GEZIEN TE WORDEN
HERINNER JE JE DEZE UIT 2013 NOG?
ONLINE CHALLENGES ZIJN NIET NIEUW
TikTok heeft challenges gestroomlijnd
In duet gaan
TIKTOK IS ALS LASAGNE
Wat maakt TikTok zo populair? • Opnieuw: fun, fun, fun • Meestal slechts 15 seconden per video • Muziek en beeld voeren ...
Enkele populaire Tiktokkers van bij ons
Straffe accounts
Ook de politiek doet mee…
Samenwerken met influencers
De mogelijkheden van adverteren • Bereik (vergelijkbaar met klassieke pre-rolls, banners,…) • Challenge, hashtag of effec...
Nog meer business: cadeautjes geven
Anders dan andere sociale media: als bedrijf • Niet uit Silicon Valley • Boomt en geworteld vol in het smartphonetijdper...
Anders dan andere sociale media: voor organisaties • Volgers geen must voor veel views • For You Page deels los van pers...
En toen kwam Instagram met een kopie
Samengevat. TikTok inzetten, doen of niet?
DEEL JE MENING IN DE CHATBOX
Niet inzetten op TikTok, want… • Persoonlijke invalshoek is een troef, soms moeilijk voor een organisatie • Specifieke c...
Inzetten op TikTok, want… • Concurrentie een stap voor • Potentieel bereik bij Generatie Z • Nieuwe, frisse insteek om a...
Lees en leer meer via www.ilikemedia.be/blog
BEDANKT! Stuur je vragen naar brecht@ilikemedia.be Deze presentatie vind je ook op www.slideshare.com/ilikemedia ...
  2. 2. Eerst even dit
  3. 3. WE BEKIJKEN HET DOOR EEN ROZE BRIL
  4. 4. Meten is weten
  5. 5. TikTok bij jongeren (secundair onderwijs) Bron: Apestaartjaren
  6. 6. TikTok bij kinderen (lager onderwijs) Bron: Apestaartjaren
  7. 7. TikTok bij kinderen (lager onderwijs) Bron: Apestaartjaren
  8. 8. TikTok bij het brede publiek Bron: Digimeter
  9. 9. Meten is weten: update mei • 2,2 miljoen gebruikers in België • 65% is vrouwelijk • Gemiddeld kijkt iemand een uur per dag Bron: tweakers.net (via TikTok zelf)
  10. 10. Tikwadde?
  11. 11. Het ontstaan van TikTok • 2016: ByteDance lanceert Bouyin • 2017: Internationale variant TikTok op de markt • 2017: ByteDance koopt musical.ly • 2018: Fusie van musical.ly en TikTok • 2019: Steile opmars
  12. 12. Veel meer dan challenges of dansjes • Sketches en memes • Trucjes en zelfs stunts • Tutorials • Visuele spielerei Kortom: hyper korte video’s waarbij fun centraal staat
  13. 13. Alle wegen leiden naar de For You Page
  14. 14. Het algoritme: 3 gekende pijlers USER INTERACTIONS X VIDEO INFORMATION X DEVICE & ACCOUNT SETTINGS Vb. video tot einde kijken of op reageren, of wat je zelf post Vb. captions, geluid en hashtags Bron: TikTok Vb. kijker en maker uit hetzelfde land
  15. 15. Tip: leer het algoritme je voorkeuren kennen
  16. 16. GEEN VOLGERS NODIG OM GEZIEN TE WORDEN
  17. 17. HERINNER JE JE DEZE UIT 2013 NOG?
  18. 18. ONLINE CHALLENGES ZIJN NIET NIEUW
  19. 19. TikTok heeft challenges gestroomlijnd
  20. 20. In duet gaan
  21. 21. TIKTOK IS ALS LASAGNE
  22. 22. Wat maakt TikTok zo populair? • Opnieuw: fun, fun, fun • Meestal slechts 15 seconden per video • Muziek en beeld voeren het woord. Minder klassieke taalbarrière, meer inside jokes. • Laagdrempelig professioneel editen • Viraal zonder volgers • Impact van de wereldwijde lockdown
  23. 23. Enkele populaire Tiktokkers van bij ons
  24. 24. Straffe accounts
  25. 25. Ook de politiek doet mee…
  26. 26. Samenwerken met influencers
  27. 27. De mogelijkheden van adverteren • Bereik (vergelijkbaar met klassieke pre-rolls, banners,…) • Challenge, hashtag of effect lanceren • …of samenwerken met een influencer!
  28. 28. Nog meer business: cadeautjes geven
  29. 29. Anders dan andere sociale media: als bedrijf • Niet uit Silicon Valley • Boomt en geworteld vol in het smartphonetijdperk • Cf. Netflix of YouTube is en blijft long form videocontent met een ander distributiemodel. TikTok gaat een stap verder.
  30. 30. Anders dan andere sociale media: voor organisaties • Volgers geen must voor veel views • For You Page deels los van personen en merken die je volgt • Hogere frequentie wordt aangeraden • Plannen is onmogelijk • Geluid is cruciaal
  31. 31. En toen kwam Instagram met een kopie
  32. 32. Samengevat. TikTok inzetten, doen of niet?
  33. 33. DEEL JE MENING IN DE CHATBOX
  34. 34. Niet inzetten op TikTok, want… • Persoonlijke invalshoek is een troef, soms moeilijk voor een organisatie • Specifieke cultuur in de vingers krijgen • Advertentiemogelijkheden beperkt • (Nog) geen breed publiek actief
  35. 35. Inzetten op TikTok, want… • Concurrentie een stap voor • Potentieel bereik bij Generatie Z • Nieuwe, frisse insteek om aan storytelling te doen • Makkelijker editen dan ooit • Video’s ook downloadbaar om te crossposten via andere kanalen
  36. 36. Lees en leer meer via www.ilikemedia.be/blog
  37. 37. BEDANKT! Stuur je vragen naar brecht@ilikemedia.be Deze presentatie vind je ook op www.slideshare.com/ilikemedia Abonneer je op onze nieuwsbrief www.ilikemedia.be/nieuwsbrief Volg ons op Facebook www.facebook.com/ilikemedia.be Volg ons op Instagram www.facebook.com/ilikemediateam

×