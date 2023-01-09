dr hussein

1. Head and Neck (HUSSEIN AL SARAF) (1330385)







2. Head and Neck &Regional Lymphatics Review and locate – The Skull (bones of the cranium and the face)





3. Note the location of the CRANIAL BONES Frontal, Parietal, Occipital & Temporal





4. Note the location of the sutures. Coronal, Sagittal, Lambdoid Unite adjacent cranialbones







5. Note facial bones. Nasal, Lacrimal, Maxilla,Sphenoid & Zygomatic bones. Mandible (moves up, down, sideways)





6. Head-facial muscles Facial expressions are formed by facial muscles Facial structures should be symmetric. Facial muscles are innervated by cranial nerve VII





7. Note major Neck muscles.Sternocleidomastoids and trapezii muscles (each side of neck form 2 triangles- anterior & posterior cervical )





8. Thyroid gland and other landmarksThyroid gland - largest endocrine gland -secretes T3 & T4 to regulate cellular metabolism -flattened butterfly shape structure - 2 lateral lobes connected by isthmus - isthmus rest on trachea, inferior to the criocoid cartilage (highest point Adam’s Apple)





9. Note location of lymphatics 1. Preauricular, 2. post. auricular, 3. occipital, 4. submental, 5. submandibular, 6. Jugulodigastric or tonsillar, 7. superficial cervical chain, 8. deep cervical chain, 9. post. cervical, 10. supraclavicular.





10. Lymph Nodes Usuallyless than 1 cm round or ovid in shape smooth in consistency when enlarged or tender - assess for infection or maligancy and the area the node drains ( see p322 example)





11. BLOOD SUPPLY Major arteries to head and neck – common carotids bifurcate into –internal & external carotids Major veins from head and neck – internal an external jugular veins – and subclavian veins





12. Head and Neck &Regional Lymphatics Health History Subjective Data







13. Head and Neck & Regional Lymphatics- Health Hx• facial or neck surgery• history of headaches or dizziness• allergies• Neck pain, limitation of movement• Lumps or swelling, difficulty swallowing or chewing, history of smoking• head injuries





14. Head: Inspect andpalpate the skull Objective Data





15. Head: Inspect and palpate the skullSize and Shape (I)Normocephalic: round, symmetric and approximated to body size. (P)Shape: symmetric and smooth, no tenderness reported. – Use finger pads on scalp & palpate all surfaces – Assess contour, masses, depressions,tenderness – Note deformities lumps and tenderness.





16. Head: Inspect and palpate the scalp (I) Scalp should be shiny, intact and without lesions or masses. – Part hair repeatedly and inspect scalp (P)palpate with finger pads on the scalp for lesions or masses





17. Head: Inspection of the face (I) Symmetry of facial features: – Observe facial expression, shape and symmetry of nose, eyes, eyebrows, mouth, ears (I) Shape and features of face – Note shape of face – Note swelling (edema) , abnormal features, disproportionate structures (stroke, Bell’s Palsy = cranial nerve 7 damage -facial nerve), and involuntary movement (the presence of tics -norm