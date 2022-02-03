Successfully reported this slideshow.
Driving Innovation : The Future of Mobility in North America

Feb. 03, 2022
Hitachi is helping tomorrow's communities continue to embrace connectivity-enabled, environmentally conscious transportation technologies.

Read more: https://social-innovation.hitachi/en-us/think-ahead/transportation/future-of-mobility-in-north-america/

Driving Innovation : The Future of Mobility in North America

  1. 1. © Hitachi America, Ltd. 2022. All rights reserved. Driving Innovation The Future of Mobility in North America
  2. 2. © Hitachi America, Ltd. 2022. All rights reserved. Contents 1  Stepping Toward Carbon-Neutrality  Powering Sustainability in Transportation  Creating a Future for Electric Vehicles  Leveraging Data for a Seamless Multimodal Transportation  Electrification for a Cleaner Future
  3. 3. © Hitachi America, Ltd. 2022. All rights reserved. 2 Stepping Toward Carbon-Neutrality In the spring of 2020, with fewer cars on the road because of the pandemic, emissions decreased in many of the world’s largest cities. Now, governments and other organizations are building on this knowledge, and leveraging innovation, policy and data to drive a future of mobility that is not only sustainable but also socially and economically beneficial. The Biden administration has since set the aggressive goal of transitioning to carbon- free electricity by 2030 and achieving a net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050,1 making the acceleration to bring mobility into the future more precedent. 1https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/04/22/fact-sheet-president-biden-sets-2030-greenhouse-gas-pollution-reduction-target-aimed-at-creating-good-paying-union-jobs-and- securing-u-s-leadership-on-clean-energy-technologies/
  4. 4. © Hitachi America, Ltd. 2022. All rights reserved. 3 Powering Sustainability in Transportation As all these changes take place and passengers return to road, rail, air and sea, Hitachi is working with governments and industry leaders to help transportation operators integrate the technology and data needed to become more sustainable and efficient. Electric vehicles (EVs) and fleets, and public transit will be a big part of the transformation. 1https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/04/22/fact-sheet-president-biden-sets-2030-greenhouse-gas-pollution-reduction-target-aimed-at-creating-good-paying-union-jobs-and- securing-u-s-leadership-on-clean-energy-technologies/
  5. 5. © Hitachi America, Ltd. 2022. All rights reserved. 4 Creating a Future for Electric Vehicles Growing consumer awareness about environmental issues are creating a powerful market for EVs across private and public transport. Analysts predict that by 2030, there will be more than 100 million EVs on the road2. 2Environmental Protection Agency, Green Vehicle Guide, https://www.epa.gov/greenvehicles/fast-facts-transportation-greenhouse-gas-emissions
  6. 6. © Hitachi America, Ltd. 2022. All rights reserved. 5 Creating a Future for Electric Vehicles Hitachi is leveraging its expertise in digital technology solutions to accommodate this growth, build a greener grid, and achieve better transmission capacity. Hitachi is working to power data analytics that capture information from vehicles and charging stations and can provide answers to key questions such as : Where should we locate EV chargers? What’s the best time to charge my vehicle? And is the electrical grid up to this task? If not, what is needed to bring it up to par? Hitachi Energy’s Grid-eMotion™ Fleet provides a reliable, cost-effective way to charge large fleets of commercial or public transit vehicles, which are expected to be early adopters of EV technology. Coupled with the company’s digital capabilities in the area of asset and energy management, Grid-eMotion Fleet can enhance the sustainability of the grid by supporting the rapid shift toward vehicle electrification.
  7. 7. © Hitachi America, Ltd. 2022. All rights reserved. 6 Leveraging Data for a Seamless Multimodal Transportation Transformation in Mass Transit Systems Consider a passenger who starts a trip to the workplace by taking a train from a suburb to a central station, then gets on another form of transportation— and perhaps even another. This journey with multiple means of public transport is fragmented, requiring the passenger to pay separate fares from one system to another. Hitachi is working in collaboration with public transit operators to implement easier multimodal transfer solutions bringing the customer experience into the future. Hitachi believes that the key to successful implementation of smart transit systems is to create an experience in accordance with the customer’s convenience. Also, by leveraging real-time data, Hitachi is helping transit operators base their service on demand and not just on the number of available vehicles in a fixed schedule. In this way, they can surge the number of trains to increase capacity, prevent crowding and ensure reliable seamless service.
  8. 8. © Hitachi America, Ltd. 2022. All rights reserved. 7 Summary: Electrification for a Cleaner Future  Hitachi is actively collaborating with governments and industry leaders to accelerate the adoption of EVs for private and public transport and assisting transportation operators in integrating the relevant technology and data to become more efficient and sustainable.  Hitachi is also innovating with public transit operators to implement easier multimodal transfer solutions, bringing the customer experience into the future.  Communities of tomorrow will continue to draw on connectivity- enabled, environmentally conscious technology such as rail and EVs to move people and freight, and Hitachi will continue to contribute its expertise as it pursues its mission to power good. Read the Full Article Here: https://social-innovation.hitachi/en-us/think- ahead/transportation/future-of-mobility-in-north-america/
  9. 9. © Hitachi America, Ltd. 2022. All rights reserved. 8 Resource Links Explore Hitachi Products & Solutions Social Infrastructure: Industrial Products IT Infrastructure Services Healthcare & Lifesciences Advanced Materials & Industrial Solutions Transportation & Mobility Solutions Scientific Research & Laboratory Equipments Energy Solutions Mining & Construction Machinery
  10. 10. info@hal.hitachi.com | https://social-innovation.hitachi/en-us/

