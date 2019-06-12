Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PICTURE 1 • AUTO FOCUS • Landscape • In school • In shells • Use the flash • The inside of shell look nice and I zoom in i...
Picture 2 • AUTO FOCUS • Portrait • In school • Shell • Using the flash • This picture show nice curve of the shell and lo...
Picture 3 • Auto focus • Landscape • In class • Shells and paper • Use the flash
Picture 4 Auto focus Landscape In class Shells and paper Use the flash and zoom I use photoshop to add more colour to the ...
Picture 5 Auto focus Landscape In class Shells and paper Use the flash and zoom I put three shells together and when edite...
Picture 6 AUTO FOCUS Landscape In school In shells Use the flash I zoom into the shell to get a great look and went onto p...
Photo work 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Photo work 2

18 views

Published on

iogtnb

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Photo work 2

  1. 1. PICTURE 1 • AUTO FOCUS • Landscape • In school • In shells • Use the flash • The inside of shell look nice and I zoom in in to the shell. I added more lighting and more hub/saturation to the picture.
  2. 2. Picture 2 • AUTO FOCUS • Portrait • In school • Shell • Using the flash • This picture show nice curve of the shell and look nice. I use Photoshop to add the lighting to the shell and use hub/saturation
  3. 3. Picture 3 • Auto focus • Landscape • In class • Shells and paper • Use the flash
  4. 4. Picture 4 Auto focus Landscape In class Shells and paper Use the flash and zoom I use photoshop to add more colour to the shell.
  5. 5. Picture 5 Auto focus Landscape In class Shells and paper Use the flash and zoom I put three shells together and when edited it added more colour to the shells and zoom into to shell
  6. 6. Picture 6 AUTO FOCUS Landscape In school In shells Use the flash I zoom into the shell to get a great look and went onto photoshop added more colour to the shell

×