202011214「Microsoft Learn もくもく会@名古屋」 LT

第6回 名古屋版 Microsoft Learn もくもく会【祝1周年】のLTで使用したスライドです。
https://mslearn.connpass.com/event/194358/

  1. 1. コミュニティを楽しもう！ 山田公次 2020/11/14
  2. 2. /11 自己紹介 山田 公次（Yamada Koji） • 名古屋在住の C#per（C/C++ → Java → C#） • 現在は市販のWebアプリの開発に携わっており、主にドメイン分 析やサーバー開発（モデル・WebAPI・DB）を担当しています。 • また、Scrumを導入しており、Scrum inc.認定Scrum Masterも取得しました。 2 @hamu502 製品開発部署(現在) 市販アプリの開発だけで なく、企画からサポートま で幅広く対応 フリーランス時代 業務アプリ開発、 クラウドのセールスSE、 市販アプリの開発 中小SIer時代 金融や流通、 不動産業界などの 業務アプリ開発 1998～ 2008～ 2018～
  3. 3. /11 Microsoft Learnとの出会い 2019年の夏ごろ、SQL Serverの学習のため Microsoftのサイトを徘徊していたところで発見 3
  4. 4. /11 Microsoft Learnもくもく会との出会い 同時期、SQL Server勉強会に参加した際、 Microsoft品川オフィスの地下にある某施設で、 おだしょーさんと運命の出会い！？ 4de:code 2019 より
  5. 5. /11 Microsoft Learnもくもく会との出会い おだしょーさんから、名古屋でのコミュニティ立ち 上げの想いをもった学生のお話を伺う。 結果、某大学の高尾さん・岡崎さん、過去に仕 事でお世話になった原田さん・田村さん、同僚 の坂野さんの計6名で本コミュニティを企画。 5
  6. 6. /11 Microsoft Learnもくもく会との出会い おだしょーさん、本家主催者の土田さんはじめ、 様々な方々のアドバイスや協力のおかげで、 名古屋版Microsoft Learnもくもく会を開催！ 6
  7. 7. /11 コミュニティ立ち上げ後のわたし コミュニティの立ち上げにかかわれたことで、 • モチベーションの大切さ • 様々な人が協力してくれる『ありがたさ』 • 皆でワイガヤする『楽しさ』 を知ることができ、他のコミュニティに参加する際、 緊張より楽しさが勝つようになりました。 7
  8. 8. /11 コミュニティ立ち上げ後のわたし de:code 2020にて、土田さんのセッション 『ゆるく始めるコミュニティ参加のすすめ』 8 周りに相談すると、想像している より多くの協力が得られました！
  9. 9. /11 コミュニティ立ち上げ後のわたし • コミュニティに参加するなら、運営に携わる のも楽しいよ！ • 関心があること・もの・分野にコミュニティが 無ければ、作ってみるのも楽しいよ！ 9 Let‘s Enjoy Community!
  10. 10. 最後に ちょっとしたお願い 10
  11. 11. /1111 新型コロナウイルス接触確認アプリ（COCOA) 自身や大切な人を守るためにもインストールしていただければと思います。 家族や友人でスマフォが苦手な方にはアプリの意義を伝えたりインストールの フォローなどしていただければと思います。 ※11/13時点で本アプリのDL数は約1,975万件

