This free marketing ideas set is prepared by Growth Channel for a tech startup.

Marketing Ideas for a Tech Startup by Growth Channel

  1. 1. Growth Plan 1.01 Overview: Growth Marketing Ideas Growth Channel presents these growth marketing ideas to give you a quick overview of what your business can do to help you build brand awareness and conversion for YOUR TECH COMPANY on the smallest budget. These tactics will help you establish your digital brand marketing and activation to ensure you are getting product sales with a positive ROI and high conversion rate for the Trigger and Conversion phases of the customer journey. This report is built for the indicated target group of business customers, male of all ages. If you have any questions or feedback, please reach out to us via email: hello@growthchannel.org Trigger marketing ideas There are a number of tech communities out there which you can join to kick oﬀ the conversation with your target audience. It’s important not to start promoting your business right in the beginning, but to introduce yourself, who you are, what you are working on, what problems you’re solving and how. Make sure you provide value to the existing conversations by sharing educational content and participating in active discussions. Prepared for TECH STARTUP Page of1 5
  2. 2. Growth Plan 1.01 Here are a few tech communities for founders and makers: Leapers Independent Work Product Tribes Launch Maker’s Kitchen Get Maker Log Online Geniuses Similar to online communities, there are also a number of existing podcasts which always seek prominent guest speakers to join the conversation. Be that guest speaker! By positioning yourself as a thought leader in your industry, your project will also be getting credibility and be able to grow much faster. SaaS Club SaaStr The SaaS Revolution Show Startup Chat This week in startups Product Hunt Radio Lean Startup Content marketing should be one of your priorities to build a credible brand and acquire initial audience. This can be a blog or a video series. If you don’t know where to start, check out what your competitors are writing about and where. Based on the keywords research and competitor analysis, start prepping your content around those topics. Not limited to your business website, consider contributing content to other well established business websites and blogs. This way you will get in front of the new audience, broaden your reach and ‘trigger’ new potential customers. Consider the following sites: Prepared for TECH STARTUP Page of2 5 Get more personalized suggestions in our Marketing Plan Get more personalized suggestions in our Marketing Plan
  3. 3. Growth Plan 1.01 For tech audience, creating a community can be a great way to engage with business founders, marketers and freelancers. You can have your community on Slack or Facebook, as an example. This is also where a lot of businesses in tech space spend their time online. There you can gather customer feedback, learn more about their purchasing decisions, share educational content and run AMA sessions. Consider lead magnets, such as premium content, white papers, webinars and courses. You can list them on 3rd party websites and directories with existing follower base. That way you can scale your reach and drive more conversions to your own platform. Partnerships can become a big part of your traﬃc. Consider partnering up with business and tech bloggers in your industry, targeting the same audience. Inﬂuencer outreach can also help you get better reviews. Prepared for TECH STARTUP Page of3 5 Get more personalized suggestions in our Marketing Plan
  4. 4. Growth Plan 1.01 Last but not least, involve your happy customers in your marketing activities. Incentivise them for helping you promote your product. That can be done by oﬀering them discounts, gift cards or vouchers for other tools or products. Studies show that customers brought through referrals have a much higher conversion rate than those who come from outbound marketing. Conversion marketing ideas Have an exit intent popup on your website. This will increase conversions, decrease bounce rate and limit the feeling of “annoying screen” compared to a standard popup. Capture email addresses in return for a free access (i.e. a quiz, how-to-guide, or a newsletter subscription). Once you get their email address, it will be easier to convert users to paid customers by following up with them through email. Showcase comparison with other solutions. Your prospects might not know or resonate for your unique selling point, as compared to other alternatives. Make it easy for them to comprehend by highlighting it on your website. Incorporate a live chat or a chat bot. Studies show that having a website chat increases the chance of conversion by 80%. Simply making yourself available for questions also increases trust from prospects and gives your new brand more credibility. Few growth hacks to consider To help you along this journey, here are some cool tools you can employ: • Get free access (or huge discounts) to Pro plans for cloud hosting, email distribution software, marketing automation & other tools with Secret • Use TexAu for lead generation automation • Mailmeteor sends personalised bulk email with Gmail • Gofelix.ai will instantly transforms your content into a unique video, audio, stories & collections • ConverFlow’s free plan for your marketing automation and lead generation solution Learn more about AI Marketing tools in our publication Prepared for TECH STARTUP Page of4 5 Get more personalized suggestions in our Marketing Plan
  5. 5. Growth Plan 1.01 Thank you! Thanks for showing interest in Growth Channel and participating in our MVP! We very much appreciate your feedback. Let us know how if you liked this stack of marketing ideas, if it was on par with your team’s plans by competing this short survey. We hope you enjoyed the read! Please help us spread the word about Growth Channel and our vision. You can share below link with your network, so they can also beneﬁt from the free set of marketing ideas: https://growthchannel.io If you want to take the next step and let Growth Channel prepare your full custom marketing plan, let us know! We charge only $99 as opposed to any consultant or a marketing agency. Your plan will include everything from persona mapping, content templates, distribution channels, email marketing workﬂow, referral program scope, target keywords, and reporting dashboard. Growth Channel solution is built on AI and machine learning technology, which allows us keep the price at a fraction of the cost. If you’re interested to learn more, simply send an email to hello@growthchannel.org Happy hacking 😃 Prepared for TECH STARTUP Page of5 5

