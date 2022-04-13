Successfully reported this slideshow.

VarSeq Custom Database Curation Capabilities.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 24 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Automating Clinical Workflows with the VarSeq Suite
Automating Clinical Workflows with the VarSeq Suite
Loading in …3
×
1 of 24

VarSeq Custom Database Curation Capabilities.pdf

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 24 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

As our users have come to know, VarSeq serves as a hub for variant annotation and the full interpretation/classification of germline (ACMG) and somatic (AMP) variants. Whether direct annotation or backend variant evidence is being presented to the user via VSClinical for the interpretation process, users greatly benefit from the hosted variant databases being available directly from VarSeq. Our team has automated much of the curation process and hosts the ongoing updates to these tracks so that users no longer suffer manual review of each database via the web or manual curation efforts. Useful databases include ClinVar and ClinGen for classification submissions, gnomAD exomes/genomes for filtering out common variants in the population, RefSeq for gene impact and sequence ontology assessment, and OMIM for phenotypic information. Obviously, there is a large collection of databases out there, and not all of them make it into our automated queue. However, GHI supports the utilization of custom databases in our software. This webcast will expose features of custom database curation/utilization in VarSeq to optimize your NGS workflows even further.

During the presentation, we will discuss many different approaches with custom annotations, including:

Interval Tracks: Bed files defining target regions for coverage calculations and CNV detection.
Assessment catalogs: record keeping of variant classification/interpretations in VSClinical.
Frequency catalogs: approaches to capture all variant allele frequencies at a project level and cohort level with VSWarehouse.

As our users have come to know, VarSeq serves as a hub for variant annotation and the full interpretation/classification of germline (ACMG) and somatic (AMP) variants. Whether direct annotation or backend variant evidence is being presented to the user via VSClinical for the interpretation process, users greatly benefit from the hosted variant databases being available directly from VarSeq. Our team has automated much of the curation process and hosts the ongoing updates to these tracks so that users no longer suffer manual review of each database via the web or manual curation efforts. Useful databases include ClinVar and ClinGen for classification submissions, gnomAD exomes/genomes for filtering out common variants in the population, RefSeq for gene impact and sequence ontology assessment, and OMIM for phenotypic information. Obviously, there is a large collection of databases out there, and not all of them make it into our automated queue. However, GHI supports the utilization of custom databases in our software. This webcast will expose features of custom database curation/utilization in VarSeq to optimize your NGS workflows even further.

During the presentation, we will discuss many different approaches with custom annotations, including:

Interval Tracks: Bed files defining target regions for coverage calculations and CNV detection.
Assessment catalogs: record keeping of variant classification/interpretations in VSClinical.
Frequency catalogs: approaches to capture all variant allele frequencies at a project level and cohort level with VSWarehouse.

Healthcare

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Exome Analysis with VS-CNV and VSClinical: Updated Strategies and Expanded Ca...
Golden Helix
VSWarehouse: Tracking Changing Variant Evidence and Classifications
Golden Helix
Family-Based Workflows in VarSeq and VSClinical
Golden Helix
VSClinical: a complete clinical workflow solution
Golden Helix
Exploring New Features and Clinical Reports in the ACMG Guideline Workflow
Golden Helix
Evaluating Copy Number Variants with VSClinical's New ACMG Guideline Workflow
Golden Helix
A User’s Perspective: ACMG Guidelines for CNVs in VSClinical
Golden Helix
VSClinical: First Commercial Product to Integrate the Updated ACMG Guidelines...
Golden Helix
Next-Generation Sequencing Analysis in VSClinical
Golden Helix
Whole Genome Trait Association in SVS
Golden Helix
Evaluating Oncogenicity in VSClinical
Golden Helix
Yearly Clinical Review of a Patient’s WGS Results Leads to a New Gene Candida...
Golden Helix
Next-Gen Sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus with Golden Helix
Golden Helix
The Quest for a Genetic Profile for Urogenital Degradation and Nutritional So...
Golden Helix
Leveraging SNP & Variation Suite to Identify putative functional mutations fo...
Golden Helix
Population-Based DNA Variant Analysis
Golden Helix
Getting More from GWAS
Golden Helix
Cancer Gene Panels
Golden Helix
Introducing Drugs & Trials for Cancer Diagnostics
Golden Helix
Introducing Drugs & Trials for Cancer Diagnostics
Golden Helix
Prediction and Meta-Analysis
Golden Helix
A Walk Through GWAS
Golden Helix
A Walk Through GWAS
Golden Helix
Cancer Workflows in VarSeq
Golden Helix
Building Secure Analysis and Storage Systems with Golden Helix
Golden Helix
Getting Started with VSWarehouse
Golden Helix
Pharmacogenomic Prediction of Antracycline-induced Cardiotoxicity
Golden Helix
Custom Family Workflows
Golden Helix
Using WES in Distant Relationships to Identify Cardiomyopathy Genes
Golden Helix
Investigating Shared Additive Genetic Variation for Alcohol Dependence
Golden Helix
Personalized Medicine Through Tumor Sequencing
Golden Helix
The Sentieon Genomic Tools - Improved Best Practices Pipelines for Analysis o...
Golden Helix
Simplify Your GWAS & Genomic Prediction with SVS
Golden Helix
BEAGLE Imputation in SVS for Human & Animal SNP Data
Golden Helix
Clinical Reporting Made Easy
Golden Helix
Calling Large LOH and CNV Events with NGS Exomes
Golden Helix
Whole Exome Sequencing at Stanford University
Golden Helix
Identifying genetic variants associated with rare Mendelian Diseases
Golden Helix
Golden Helix's End-to-End Solution for Clinical Labs
Golden Helix
An Exploration of Clinical Workflows in VarSeq
Golden Helix

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(4/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4.5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3.5/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
May I Be Happy: A Memoir of Love, Yoga, and Changing My Mind Cyndi Lee
(0/5)
Free

VarSeq Custom Database Curation Capabilities.pdf

  1. 1. VarSeq Custom Database Curation Capabilities April 13, 2022 Presented by Darby Kammeraad, Director of Field Applications Services
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. VarSeq Custom Database Curation Capabilities April 13, 2022 Presented by Darby Kammeraad, Director of Field Applications Services
  4. 4. NIH Grant Funding Acknowledgments 4 • Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under: o Award Number R43GM128485-01 o Award Number R43GM128485-02 o Award Number 2R44 GM125432-01 o Award Number 2R44 GM125432-02 o Montana SMIR/STTR Matching Funds Program Grant Agreement Number 19-51-RCSBIR-005 • PI is Dr. Andreas Scherer, CEO of Golden Helix. • The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
  5. 5. Who Are We? 5 Golden Helix is a global bioinformatics company founded in 1998 Filtering and Annotation ACMG & AMP Guidelines Clinical Reports CNV Analysis Pipeline: Run Workflows CNV Analysis GWAS | Genomic Prediction Large-N Population Studies RNA-Seq Large-N CNV-Analysis Variant Warehouse Centralized Annotations Hosted Reports Sharing and Integration
  6. 6. Cited in 1,000s of Peer-Reviewed Publications 6
  7. 7. Over 400 Customers Globally 7
  8. 8. When you choose Golden Helix, you receive more than just the software 8 Software is Vetted • 20,000+ users at 400+ organizations • Quality & feedback Simple, Subscription- Based Business Model • Yearly fee • Unlimited training & support Deeply Engrained in Scientific Community • Give back to the community • Contribute content and support Innovative Software Solutions • Cited in 1,000s of publications • Recipient of numerous NIH grant and other funding bodies
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. Accessing Raw Variant Databases – Building your workflow 11 • Curated Public databases • Lock down version • Notifications for track updates • Premium Annotations: - CADD - COSMIC - Conservation Scores - SIFT/PolyPhen2 - Splice Site Algorithms - OMIM phenotypes and Genes - 1kG Phase3 Variant Frequencies - ClinVar - CIViC - dbNSFP Functional Predictions - dbSNP - ExAC - RefSeq Genes, NCBI - ClinGen Dosage Sensitivity Mapping
  12. 12. 12 Audience Poll What types of internal databases are you leveraging in your next-gen sequencing pipeline? Choose all that apply. A. Bed files defining targeted panel B. BioBank or cohort data with computed allele frequencies C. Collection of variant classifications/interpretations following ACMG/AMP guidelines D. Other
  13. 13. Automated Variant Classification 13 • Increased lab throughput • Consistent results • Shorten learning curve • Staying abreast of new developments Germline Somatic
  14. 14. Backend Annotations – Automated Variant Classification 14
  15. 15. Backend Annotations – Automated Variant Classification 15
  16. 16. Backend Annotations – Automated Variant Classification 16
  17. 17. Leaving Door Open For Custom Annotations 17 • Lock down version • Notifications for track updates • Premium Annotations: - CADD - COSMIC - Conservation Scores - SIFT/PolyPhen2 - Splice Site Algorithms - OMIM phenotypes and Genes
  18. 18. Leaving Door Open For Custom Annotations 18 • Lock down version • Notifications for track updates • Premium Annotations: - CADD - COSMIC - Conservation Scores - SIFT/PolyPhen2 - Splice Site Algorithms - OMIM phenotypes and Genes
  19. 19. Custom Curation Examples 19 • Bed Files: Defining Targets for panel • Calculate targeted gene coverage • CNV detection • Variant Tracks: Allele Frequencies • Eliminate common variants and artifacts • Variant Interpretations/Classifications • Integrate previously evaluated variants into ACMG automated workflow in VSClinical
  20. 20. 20 Product Demo
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. NIH Grant Funding Acknowledgments 22 • Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under: o Award Number R43GM128485-01 o Award Number R43GM128485-02 o Award Number 2R44 GM125432-01 o Award Number 2R44 GM125432-02 o Montana SMIR/STTR Matching Funds Program Grant Agreement Number 19-51-RCSBIR-005 • PI is Dr. Andreas Scherer, CEO of Golden Helix. • The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
  23. 23. 23 Visit us at ESHG 2022 Booth 476, Hall X5 • Stop by for a talk with our CEO, Andreas, and VP of Product and Engineering, Gabe, and Area Director Dana • Exhibitor Talk: Profitability of your NGS Lab
  24. 24. 24

×