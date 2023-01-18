Successfully reported this slideshow.
Maximizing the Benefits of Comprehensive Genomic Testing in Cancer Care with Golden Helix CancerKB 2.0

Jan. 18, 2023
Maximizing the Benefits of Comprehensive Genomic Testing in Cancer Care with Golden Helix CancerKB 2.0

Jan. 18, 2023
Comprehensive genomic testing via next generation sequencing (NGS) is being increasingly adapted as part of cancer care in conjunction with molecular and immunohistochemical tests. Comprehensive genomic profiling potentially expands the number of targeted therapies that are available to patients, improves patient diagnosis and prognosis, and increases the number of clinical trials that are relevant to patients. However, with these advancements come challenges such as gaps in expertise resulting in inadequate efforts to interpret genomic data accurately and efficiently, poorly coordinated efforts to implement precision care, patients being diagnosed and treated despite inadequate access to relevant information and subsequent lack of patient exposure to all available treatment options.

Golden Helix CancerKB v2.0 provides a means of closing the gap, whether you're a beginner who is trying to capture the vast amount of knowledge in the cancer field or an expert who has high sample volume AND needs to keep up with the ever-evolving knowledge of Tier II and III variants. In this webcast, we will discuss and apply Golden Helix CancerKB in the context of cancer precision medicine. Golden Helix CancerKB is systematically curated and reviewed by experts in the field and contains information about cancer genes, biomarkers, and treatments generated from several trusted cancer resources. With VarSeq 2.3.0’s added support for comprehensive cancer genomic profiling tests, Golden Helix CancerKB has expanded to include interpretations for genomic signatures, combination biomarkers, and more investigational (tier II) biomarkers, among several other additions that will be discussed. With the Golden Helix CancerKB database, users will experience a streamlined automatic matching of biomarkers to available drugs and trials which ultimately saves users massive amounts of time and effort while reducing the possibility for errors.

Maximizing the Benefits of Comprehensive Genomic Testing in Cancer Care with Golden Helix CancerKB 2.0

  1. 1. Maximizing the Benefits of Comprehensive Genomic Testing in Cancer Care with Golden Helix CancerKB 2.0 January 18, 2023 Presented by Julia Love, Associate Director of Product Quality and Rana Smalling, PhD, Field Application Scientist
  3. 3. Maximizing the Benefits of Comprehensive Genomic Testing in Cancer Care with Golden Helix CancerKB 2.0 January 18, 2023 Presented by Julia Love, Associate Director of Product Quality and Rana Smalling, PhD, Field Application Scientist
  4. 4. NIH Grant Funding Acknowledgments 4 • Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under: o Award Number R43GM128485-01 o Award Number R43GM128485-02 o Award Number 2R44 GM125432-01 o Award Number 2R44 GM125432-02 o Montana SMIR/STTRMatching Funds ProgramGrant Agreement Number 19-51-RCSBIR-005 • PI is Dr. Andreas Scherer, CEO of Golden Helix. • The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
  5. 5. Who Are We? 5 Golden Helix is a global bioinformatics company founded in 1998 Filtering and Annotation ACMG & AMP Guidelines Clinical Reports CNV Analysis CNV Analysis GWAS | Genomic Prediction Large-N Population Studies RNA-Seq Large-N CNV-Analysis Variant Warehouse Centralized Annotations Hosted Reports Sharing and Integration Pipeline: Run Workflows
  6. 6. Cited in 1,000s of Peer-Reviewed Publications 6
  7. 7. Over 400 Customers Globally 7
  8. 8. The Golden Helix Difference 8 FLEXIBLE DEPLOYMENT On premise or in a private cloud BUSINESS MODEL Annual fee for software, training and support CLIENT CENTRIC Unlimited support from the very beginning SINGLE SOLUTION Comprehensive cancer and germline diagnostics SCALABILITY Gene panels to whole exomes or genomes THROUGHPUT Automated pipeline capabilities QUALITY Clinical reports correct the first time
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. Today’s Agenda Maximizing the Benefits of ComprehensiveGenomic Testing in Cancer Carewith Golden Helix CancerKB2.0 10 Julia Love Associate Director of Product Quality • Deep-dive into new and existing Golden Helix CancerKB features • New VSClinical AMP features highlighting CancerKB’s utility Rana Smalling, PhD Field Application Scientist • Closing the gap in cancer genomic testing • CancerKB and clinical report demonstration • New VSClinical AMP features highlighting CancerKB’s utility Jennifer Dankoff, PhD Field Application Scientist • Completing an evaluation • New report templates
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. Genomic Testing and Cancer Care 12 • Genomic testing in personalized cancer care is important for: o Defining tumor profile via NGS along with other immunohistochemical tests o Fully assessing cancer risk, prognosis, diagnosis, therapy selection • ASCO recommends multigene panel testing for patients with advanced solid tumors when >1 biomarker has an approved therapy • Challenges with genomic tumor profiling in precision cancer care: o Difficulty in keeping up with the latest tests, technologies, cancer literature and clinical therapies o Underutilization of genomic testing indicated by physician surveys, studies and analysis of health records o Cited lack of expertise in interpreting results. o Patients being deprived of access to or knowledge of potentially life saving treatment options Vemurfenib BRAF inhibitor Erlotinib Nilotinib EGFR inhibitor Targets BCR-ABL fusion gene
  13. 13. Closing the Gap with VarSeq and Golden Helix CancerKB 13 • New tests and technologies o Practice wide customizable templates and workflow automation o NEW Comprehensive Cancer project template o Supportfor comprehensive cancer profiling (TSO500,Archer, Ion Torrentand others); Golden Helix CancerKB hosts all interpretations • Keeping up with cancer literature and clinical therapies o Variant interpretation streamlined with Golden Helix CancerKB o Variant evaluation based on trusted up-to-date resources • Expertise for interpreting NGS results o Golden Helix CancerKB team of professional curators are peersin the cancer genomics field o Conduct thorough literature review, curate individual biomarker and clinical interpretations Somatic Mutations Cancer Treatment Diagnosis Prognosis Indels CNVs Fusions Genomic Signatures DNA Repair Deficiency DNA Editing Mutagenesis Patterns Elevated Protein Expression Drug Sensitivity Drug Resistance
  14. 14. Golden Helix CancerKB V2.0 14 • High-quality expert-curated gene, biomarker and clinical interpretations • Systematically curated with up-to-date literature and resources available in the cancer field • Expert curation team with experience in the clinical oncology field • Updated monthly • Anonymous submissions
  15. 15. Golden Helix CancerKB V2.0 Golden Helix CancerKB contains ~14K lines of text in total and includes references for ~6K unique pubmed articles! 1. Interpretations written for over 20 Genomic Signatures NEW 2. Over 100 tier I disease-level interpretations NEW 3. Roughly 150 drug descriptions NEW 4. Focused on Tier II interpretation curation with almost 100 new interpretations written for the most prominent cancer genes. 15
  16. 16. Improving your Workflow with CancerKB V2.0 16 1. Saves you time • Less time spent searching literature and writing interpretations yourself • Once variants are added to an evaluation, interpretations auto-populate within VSClinical and Clinical Reports 2. Reduces user error • High quality expertly interpretations (gets it right the first time) • Consistent language and formatting 3. Expands variant knowledgebase • Include interpretations for all variant types supported for genomic profiling • Accommodation of complex biomarker interpretations • New flexible interface to create interpretations
  17. 17. 17 1 2 Example variants and Report Generation (20-25 minutes) • PD-L1 • Combo biomarker PD-L1 and Negative Finding • MET exon 14 skipping • ERBB2 Amplification • CD74-ROS1 Fusion • Combo biomarker PD-L1 and Negative Finding • MAP2K1 K57E VSClinical Demonstration Evaluation Automation (10-15 mins) • Tier II Evaluation Setting • Evaluation Scripts • Cancer Interpretation Interface
  18. 18. 18 Product Demo
  19. 19. NIH Grant Funding Acknowledgments 19 • Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under: o Award Number R43GM128485-01 o Award Number R43GM128485-02 o Award Number 2R44 GM125432-01 o Award Number 2R44 GM125432-02 o Montana SMIR/STTRMatching Funds ProgramGrant Agreement Number 19-51-RCSBIR-005 • PI is Dr. Andreas Scherer, CEO of Golden Helix. • The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. eBook Update: Clinical Variant Analysis for Cancer 21 Want a free copy? Request one in the questions or chat panel and our team will follow up with you!
  22. 22. Innovation Awards 22 The 2023 Golden Helix Innovation Awards will run from Dec. 1st, 2022 - Feb. 28th, 2023 • We want to see how YOU are using our tools to the best of their ability. • Anyone using Golden Helix Software tools is eligible to submit for entry, and no prior publication of research is required. • Submissions can be for clinical or hospital laboratory work, academic research, government, or commercial, we just want to see great examples of your workflows. • 3 winners, each receiving 1 user license for either SVS or VarSeq, and first place receiving in addition a Dell Latitude 5000 series laptop. • All winners will receive the opportunity to present their research via webcast. Goldenhelix.com/events/Innovation_Awards
  23. 23. Awards 23 Life Science Bioinformatics Specialists of the Year
  24. 24. Conferences 24 Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, Booth #507 • March 14 – March 18, 2023 • Exhibitor Theater Talk: Achieving Economic Success as an NGS Labs: Strategy and Implementation Bio-IT World Conference, Boston • May 16 – 18, 2023 • Andreas Scherer, CEO, presenting: Achieving Economic Success as an NGS Labs: Strategy and Implementation European Human Genetics Conference, Booth #566 • June 10 – 13, 2023 • Glasgow, UK Association for Molecular Pathology • June 18 – 20, 2023 • Milan, Italy
  25. 25. 25

