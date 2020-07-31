Data driven decision making

Successfully reported this slideshow.
数据驱动决策和大数据分析 GANGMIN LI gangmin .li@xjtlu.edu.cn GOOGLE SCHOLAR: HTTPS://SCHOLAR.GOOGLE.COM/CITATIONS?USER=_GSTEOIAAAAJ&HL...
• 数据和大数据概念和基础 • 大数据分析的商务 • 大数据分析方法和算法 • 数据和大数据的工具和平台
OUTLINE 提纲 I. 什么是数据驱动的决策？ 1. 决策理论和模型概述 2. 大数据时代：数据驱动决策的源动力 3. 数据驱动决策模型 II. 支持数据驱动决策的大数据分析技术 1. 描述性数据分析（陈述数据反映的事实） 2. 探索性分析...
决策是生活的一个部分 APPLICATIONS Daily activities Military Medical care Governments Business Entertainments
1. 什么是决策 DECISION MAKING • 认知学说： 决策是一个导致在几种可能的替代选 择中产生一种信念或一种行动方式的认知过程。 A cognitive process resulting in the selection of ...
2. 决策模型DECISION MAKING MODELS • 理性决策 Rational decision making • 目标决策 Goal-driven decision making • 偏爱决策 Retrospective deci...
MOD 1. 理性决策 RATIONAL DECISION MAKING (Classical Model， ECONOMIC MAN MODEL) • Analysis of a finite set of alternatives desc...
1. 确定决策问题和环境 2. 建立一套完整的操作目标和其衡量 指标 3. 确立可以实现目标的不同备选方案 4. 对每一方案的成本/效益进行完整 分析和预测 5. 选择满足判断条件的方案形成决策 6. 实施决策方案 7. 监督和评估结果（以修正...
Looking for the best solution among alternatives. explicit, multiple alternatives, Well defined objective criteria, Limite...
MOD 2. 有界理性模型 BOUNDED RATIONAL MODEL (Behavior Model, Administrative Man Model) Decision-making involve the achievement of...
MOD 3. 追溯决策模型 RETROSPECTIVE DECISION MODEL (Implicit Favorite Model) 这种决策模型侧重于决策者在做出选择 之后如何试图合理化他们的选择，并试 图证明其决策的合理性。 This ...
不同的决策风格 DAFFERENT DECISION MAKING STYLES • The rational style is an in-depth search for, and a strong consideration of, ot...
决策理论和模型概述结论： 1. 决策无处不在，是我们生活的一部分。 2. 决策是一个思维和行动过程。 它受制于决策者的知识和性格。 3. 决策有迹可循。 4.除过感性以外，理性（知识） 是决策的决定因素。
今天的世界 TODAY’SWORLD A CHANGING ENVIRONEMNT Data Explosion 数据爆炸 Abundant Knowledge 知识丰盈 Information Overload 信息过剩
大数据时代 BIG DATA ERA!
Data produced every two days greater than data produced in first 200,000 years of human existence… Everything is growing E...
Data produced every two days greater than data produced in first 200,000 years of human existence… Everything is growing E...
Data produced every two days greater than data produced in first 200,000 years of human existence… Everything is growing E...
HOW BIGTHE DATAWE ARE EXPEREICNING? 感受一下数据有多大？
实时互联网的数据INTERNET IN REALTIME https://www.webfx.com/internet-real-time/ https://visual.ly/community/Infographics/how/intern...
实时互联网的数据INTERNET IN REALTIME https://www.webfx.com/internet-real-time/ https://visual.ly/community/Infographics/how/intern...
INTERNET IN REALTIME https://vimeo.com/67518774 https://vimeo.com/117208432
INTERNET IN REALTIME http://www.emojitracker.com/ of 07 EmojiTracker Emoji Tracker
除过互联网, 还有, 工业，交通，居家，通讯，电力， 军事国防，天气，医疗，科研， 娱乐，文化， 旅游。。
POWER OF BIG DATA （ OPOPPORTUNITY ） 大数据带来什么？改变了什么？能做什么？ • The first time in human history we are able to describe the “who...
DATA IS FOOD 数据就是食品 How the data linked with decision making? 数据和决策的联系？ DATA IS OIL 数据就是原油 DATA IS SOIL数据就是土壤 DATA ISAIR 数...
决策以数据为依据 –- 数据驱动决策 数据是决策的基石 强大的大数据分析能力
几本书可以读读
2. 大数据时代 结论： 数据的爆炸引领信息过载和知识丰盈。 从而使得人们可以尝试过去的不可能。 维克托•迈尔•舍恩伯格： 一场改变我们生活。工作和思维的革命。当然包括决策方式。
3. 什么是数据驱动决策？ （DATA DRIVEN DECISION MAKING - DDDM） • Data driven decision making (DDDM) is a process that involves collect...
数据驱动决策模型 (6步模型） DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS MODEL Step 1 - Identify business objectives Step 2 - Survey business teams for key s...
数据驱动决策模型 DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS MODEL Step 1 - Identify business objectives 确定业务目标 此步骤需要了解您组织的总体目标和当前目标。 这可能与增加销售数量和网站流量一样具...
数据驱动决策的6个有效步骤 6 STEPSTO EFFECTIVELY MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS 要确保决策的正确性合理性。你必须广泛征求意见。 了解机构中不同角色对于机构目标的理解，以及他 们可能提出的问题以及该问...
数据驱动决策的6个有效步骤 6 STEPSTO EFFECTIVELY MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS Step 1 - Identify business objectives Step 2 - Survey busin...
数据驱动决策的6个有效步骤 6 STEPSTO EFFECTIVELY MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS Step 4 -View and explore data Step 1 - Identify business ob...
数据驱动决策的6个有效步骤 6 STEPSTO EFFECTIVELY MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS Step 1 - Identify business objectives Step 2 - Survey busin...
数据驱动决策的6个有效步骤 6 STEPSTO EFFECTIVELY MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS Step 1 - Identify business objectives Step 2 - Survey busin...
例子: 波音使用数据仪表盘协助决策 https://public.tableau.com/profile/theboeingcompany#!/vizho me/BoeingCommercialMarketOutlook2018- 2037/C...
COVIT19 DATA https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map https://covid19.who.int/
• Big data demand new way of process data. • Excessive information affects problem processing and tasking, which affects d...
信息化 知识化 智能化 规范分析预测分析探索性分析描述性分析 II. 大数据分析方法
M1：DESCRIPTIVE DATAANALYTICS （DDA） 描述型数据分析 -- 揭示数据表示的过去 • 描述或总结原始数据，并使其成为人类可以解释的东西。 • 它们是量化分析过去的分析方法。 • 描述性分析的常见示例是提供有关公司生...
典型例子
实际应用： 信誉，行为，表现评分系统： 确定一个模型（维度和度量，总结的方法-加权多项式求和） 社会信用体系是一种 尝试，目的是向群众 证明政府决策是建立 在数据分析的基础上， 而不是拍脑袋决定的， 从而增强公众对政府 的信任，并监管企业 和私...
M2: EXPLORATORY DATA ANALYSIS （EDA） 探索性数据分析 -- 理解当前 • 探索性数据分析：使数据洞察力可见 • 探索性数据分析（EDA）是一种分析数据集以总结 其主要特征的方法 • 通常使用视觉方法 • EDA...
经典例子：安斯科姆的四重奏问题 ANSCOMBE’S QUARTET PROBLEM
VISUALIZATION https://www.informationisbeautiful.net/visualizations/worlds- biggest-data-breaches-hacks/ https://informati...
TOP 20 COUNTRY GDP (PPP) HISTORY & PROJECTION (1800-2040)
经典应用：聚类
M3: PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS 预测分析：了解未来 • 预测分析提供了基于数据的可行见解。 • 预测分析涵盖了来自建模，机器学习和数据挖掘的各种 统计技术，这些技术可以分析当前和历史事实以对未来 或其他未知事件做出预测。 • ...
典型例子 ： 股市 房价 天气 。。。
II. 大数据分析方法结论： 描述性分析 探索性分析 预测分析 数据只能提供决策依据，不能代替决策。 数据驱动决策方法对于一个企业的含义是什么？
数据驱动决策对于企业的含义 ———— 数字化转型 数字化转型的共同目标之一通常被描述为： “成为一家数据驱动型企业”。 什么是数据驱动型企业？
1. 数据驱动型企业 的要素（标志） Creating a Data-Driven Organization Practical Advice from theTrenches By Carl Anderson Not big data too...
数据驱动型企业 Collect data Data quality assurance Data accessible and queryable Data expertise and experts Data Analysis tools D...
2. 如何构建数据驱动企业？ 锦囊1： 构建大数据团队 Build the Big DataTeam Without human involvement or interpretation, Big Data analytics becomes...
Course Name Platform Taught by Free/Paid Data-Driven Decision Making Coursera (online) Alex Mannella, PwC Paid (but financ...
2. 如何构建数据驱动企业？ 锦囊4： 避免槽糕实践 Avoiding worst practices 收集重于使用（分析和利用） 数据的价值等于你从中获得的利润，而不是你收集的数据数量 承诺和贪图过多。 忽视了大数据的复杂性，导致决策在没有数...
EXAMPLES: 实例 1. Fact-based Decision-Making at Google：The Oxygen Project 2. Amazon’s Recommendation Secret 3. UK policy on ...
AMAZON’S RECOMMENDATION SECRET Google has created a people analytics department that supports the organisation with making...
数据驱动成功典型和实例： 1. Covit19： 8 to 15 percent lead (20 July, 2020) He leads President DonaldTrump 55% to 40% among registered v...
3. 数据驱动决策的未来趋势 DDDM在短时间内取得了长足的进步，并且可能会以惊人的速度继续发展。尤其是对于科技公 司而言，数据采集正在推动更快的创新周期以及对市场状况的响应时间。这些趋势对DDDM的 未来提出了有趣的问题。 1.Agility...
3. 数据驱动决策的未来 4. 人机交融的决策环境。未来世界一定是人机共存和相互交融、配合和弥补的世界。我们应当 把数据驱动决策自动化（机器决策）和人为干预（人为主导）视为一个和谐的连续过程。 也许我们应该使用“和谐理论”来处理及其决策和未为主...
结论: 数据驱动决策是大数据时代的必然产物。在数据支撑下，我们的决策将不再是凭直 觉，经验或者是感情和偏好。 决策的合理性在于数据的支撑。它是我们摒弃久久积累的“知识”和“经验”，认同自 己“不知道” 和 “我错了”，承认数据引起的改变！ 数据...
谢谢！ Gangmin.li@xjtlu.edu.cn 我不仅有观点，还有数据。
Data driven decision making

  1. 1. 数据驱动决策和大数据分析 GANGMIN LI gangmin .li@xjtlu.edu.cn GOOGLE SCHOLAR: HTTPS://SCHOLAR.GOOGLE.COM/CITATIONS?USER=_GSTEOIAAAAJ&HL=EN RESEARCH GATE: HTTPS://WWW.RESEARCHGATE.NET/PROFILE/GANGMIN_LI LINKEDIN: HTTPS://WWW.LINKEDIN.COM/IN/GARY-GANGMIN-LI-758562B/
  2. 2. • 数据和大数据概念和基础 • 大数据分析的商务 • 大数据分析方法和算法 • 数据和大数据的工具和平台
  3. 3. OUTLINE 提纲 I. 什么是数据驱动的决策？ 1. 决策理论和模型概述 2. 大数据时代：数据驱动决策的源动力 3. 数据驱动决策模型 II. 支持数据驱动决策的大数据分析技术 1. 描述性数据分析（陈述数据反映的事实） 2. 探索性分析（针对数据描述的事实，做引申、推理、联想 的探索） 3. 预测性分析 （根据已经掌握事实和知识对特定属性进行预 测） III. 建立数据驱动决策的企业文化助力企业成功 1. 数据驱动决策的企业的基本要素 2. 如何建立数据驱动决策的企业文化 3. 数据驱动决策的未来
  4. 4. OUTLINE 提纲 I. 什么是数据驱动的决策？ 1. 决策理论和模型概述 2. 大数据时代：数据驱动决策的源动力 3. 数据驱动决策模型 II. 支持数据驱动决策的大数据分析技术 1. 描述性数据分析（陈述数据反映的事实） 2. 探索性分析（针对数据描述的事实，做引申、推理、联想 的探索） 3. 预测性分析 （根据已经掌握事实和知识对特定属性进行预 测） III. 建立数据驱动决策的企业文化助力企业成功 1. 数据驱动决策的企业的基本要素 2. 如何建立数据驱动决策的企业文化 3. 数据驱动决策的未来
  5. 5. 决策是生活的一个部分 APPLICATIONS Daily activities Military Medical care Governments Business Entertainments
  6. 6. 1. 什么是决策 DECISION MAKING • 认知学说： 决策是一个导致在几种可能的替代选 择中产生一种信念或一种行动方式的认知过程。 A cognitive process resulting in the selection of a belief or a course of action among several possible alternative options. • 决策一定会产生结果！ Every decision-making process produces a final choice, ? • 行为学说：决策是基于决策者的价值观，偏好和信念来确定和选择替代方案 的过程。Decision-making is the process of identifying and choosing alternatives based on the values, preferences and beliefs of the decision-maker. • 这个结果未必默认行动。The decision may or may not prompt action.
  7. 7. 2. 决策模型DECISION MAKING MODELS • 理性决策 Rational decision making • 目标决策 Goal-driven decision making • 偏爱决策 Retrospective decision making 决策被广泛认为是一种解决问题的能力。（最佳决策和最基本的、满意决策） Decision-making can be regarded as a problem-solving activity yielding a solution deemed to be optimal, or at least satisfactory. 合理与不合理决策（以及决策依据的知识是否可以描述） It is therefore a process which can be more or less rational or irrational 显示与隐式决策 can be based on explicit or tacit knowledge and beliefs. • Emotion based decision • Experience (scenario) decision making • Knowledge based decision making
  8. 8. MOD 1. 理性决策 RATIONAL DECISION MAKING (Classical Model， ECONOMIC MAN MODEL) • Analysis of a finite set of alternatives described in terms of evaluative criteria.Then the task is to rank these alternatives in terms of how attractive they are to the decision-maker(s) when all the criteria are considered simultaneously. 针对有限的选择集， 根据确定的 评估标准， 将它们按照对决策者 的吸引力进行排名。根据需要确 定决策结果。 经纪人模型
  9. 9. 1. 确定决策问题和环境 2. 建立一套完整的操作目标和其衡量 指标 3. 确立可以实现目标的不同备选方案 4. 对每一方案的成本/效益进行完整 分析和预测 5. 选择满足判断条件的方案形成决策 6. 实施决策方案 7. 监督和评估结果（以修正决策知识） 理性决策模型 Rational Decision Model
  10. 10. Looking for the best solution among alternatives. explicit, multiple alternatives, Well defined objective criteria, Limited Biases and timely & Decisive. 理性决策模型的特点 • 在替代方案中寻找最佳解决 方案。 • 明确的多种选择 • 明确定义的客观标准， • 有限的偏见 • 及时而果断的决定。
  11. 11. MOD 2. 有界理性模型 BOUNDED RATIONAL MODEL (Behavior Model, Administrative Man Model) Decision-making involve the achievement of a goal. Rationality demands that the decision-maker should properly understand the alternative courses of action for reaching the goals. Herbert A. Simon defines rationality in terms of objective and intelligent action. It is characterized by behavioral nexus between ends and means. If appropriate means are chosen to reach desired ends the decision is rational. Herbert A. Simon An American economist, political scientist and cognitive psychologist. He received the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1978 and the Turing Award 1975. 目标驱动， 客观合理性结合， 目标和实现手段的联系 管理者模型：
  12. 12. MOD 3. 追溯决策模型 RETROSPECTIVE DECISION MODEL (Implicit Favorite Model) 这种决策模型侧重于决策者在做出选择 之后如何试图合理化他们的选择，并试 图证明其决策的合理性。 This decision-making model focuses on how decision-makers attempt to rationalize their choices after they have been made and try to justify their decisions. Per Soelberg He made an observation regarding the job choice processes of graduating business students and noted that, in many cases, the students identified implicit favorites (i.e. the alternative they wanted) very early in the recruiting and choice process. However, students continued their search for additional alternatives and quickly selected the best alternative. Intuitive, feeling and implicit first Logic and rationality last
  13. 13. 不同的决策风格 DAFFERENT DECISION MAKING STYLES • The rational style is an in-depth search for, and a strong consideration of, other options and/or information prior to making a decision. In this style, the individual would research the new job being offered, review their current job, and look at the pros and cons of taking the new job versus staying with their current company. • The intuitive style is confidence in one's initial feelings and gut reactions. In this style, if the individual initially prefers the new job because they have a feeling that the work environment is better suited for them, then they would decide to take the new job.The individual might not make this decision as soon as the job is offered. • The dependent style is asking for other people's input and instructions on what decision should be made. In this style, the individual could ask friends, family, coworkers, etc., but the individual might not ask all of these people. • The avoidant style is averting the responsibility of making a decision. In this style, the individual would not make a decision.Therefore, the individual would stick with their current job. • The spontaneous style is a need to make a decision as soon as possible rather than waiting to make a decision. In this style, the individual would either reject or accept the job as soon as it is offered.
  14. 14. 决策理论和模型概述结论： 1. 决策无处不在，是我们生活的一部分。 2. 决策是一个思维和行动过程。 它受制于决策者的知识和性格。 3. 决策有迹可循。 4.除过感性以外，理性（知识） 是决策的决定因素。
  16. 16. 今天的世界 TODAY’SWORLD A CHANGING ENVIRONEMNT Data Explosion 数据爆炸 Abundant Knowledge 知识丰盈 Information Overload 信息过剩
  17. 17. 大数据时代 BIG DATA ERA!
  18. 18. Data produced every two days greater than data produced in first 200,000 years of human existence… Everything is growing Exponentially! 大数据时代 BIG DATA ERA!
  19. 19. Data produced every two days greater than data produced in first 200,000 years of human existence… Everything is growing Exponentially! 大数据时代 BIG DATA ERA! 大数据正在从2010年的1泽字节增长到2020年的40泽字 节, 预计125 ZB 2025！
  20. 20. Data produced every two days greater than data produced in first 200,000 years of human existence… Everything is growing Exponentially! 大数据时代 BIG DATA ERA! 大数据，不仅在于数量大，更在于复杂度高！ 大数据正在从2010年的1泽字节增长到2020年的40泽字 节, 预计125 ZB 2025！
  21. 21. HOW BIGTHE DATAWE ARE EXPEREICNING? 感受一下数据有多大？
  22. 22. 实时互联网的数据INTERNET IN REALTIME https://www.webfx.com/internet-real-time/ https://visual.ly/community/Infographics/how/internet-real-time https://www.internetlivestats.com/ https://digitalsynopsis.com/buzz/internet- real-time-infographic/
  23. 23. 实时互联网的数据INTERNET IN REALTIME https://www.webfx.com/internet-real-time/ https://visual.ly/community/Infographics/how/internet-real-time https://www.internetlivestats.com/
  24. 24. INTERNET IN REALTIME https://vimeo.com/67518774 https://vimeo.com/117208432
  25. 25. INTERNET IN REALTIME http://www.emojitracker.com/ of 07 EmojiTracker Emoji Tracker
  26. 26. 除过互联网, 还有, 工业，交通，居家，通讯，电力， 军事国防，天气，医疗，科研， 娱乐，文化， 旅游。。
  27. 27. POWER OF BIG DATA （ OPOPPORTUNITY ） 大数据带来什么？改变了什么？能做什么？ • The first time in human history we are able to describe the “whole” rather than “sample”. It help us to understand things more complete and thorough. • Larger collection of data make the pattern of “things” becomes visible • Under stand the history and now make it possible to predict future. • Large collections of data recording the nature of things make it possible to be learnt by machine • Continue update things with high speed make it possible NOT to miss any development. • 人类史无前例的可以描述全部，而不是 “样本”！ 改变了科学的观念和手段。 • 大规模的数据是的一些未知的开始显现 其规律和样板。 天气预报 • 不间断的、近乎实时的数据更新使得任 何信息不会被错过。工业监控 • 可以通过过去和现在，预测未来。 防灾。 • 学习成为可能从而可能制造出智能机器。 AlphaGo。
  28. 28. DATA IS FOOD 数据就是食品 How the data linked with decision making? 数据和决策的联系？ DATA IS OIL 数据就是原油 DATA IS SOIL数据就是土壤 DATA ISAIR 数据就是空气和氧气 DATA IS MONEY 数据就是财富
  29. 29. 决策以数据为依据 –- 数据驱动决策 数据是决策的基石 强大的大数据分析能力
  30. 30. 几本书可以读读
  31. 31. 2. 大数据时代 结论： 数据的爆炸引领信息过载和知识丰盈。 从而使得人们可以尝试过去的不可能。 维克托•迈尔•舍恩伯格： 一场改变我们生活。工作和思维的革命。当然包括决策方式。
  33. 33. 3. 什么是数据驱动决策？ （DATA DRIVEN DECISION MAKING - DDDM） • Data driven decision making (DDDM) is a process that involves collecting data based on measurable goals or KPIs, analyzing patterns and facts from these insights, and utilizing them to develop strategies and activities that benefit the business in a number of areas. 数据驱动决策（DDDM）是一个过程， 涉及基于可衡量的目标或关键表现指 标（ KPI ）收集数据，从这些见解中 分析模式和事实，并利用它们来开发 使业务在许多领域 中受益的策略和活 动。 -- BI and BDA term 数据驱动决策（DDDM）定义为使用事 实，指标和数据来指导与业务目标，宗 旨和计划相一致的战略业务决策。 Data-driven decision making (DDDM) is defined as using facts, metrics, and data to guide strategic business decisions that align with business goals, objectives, and initiatives. -- management
  34. 34. 数据驱动决策模型 (6步模型） DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS MODEL Step 1 - Identify business objectives Step 2 - Survey business teams for key sources of data Step 3 - Collect and prepare the data you need Step 4 -View and explore data Step 5 - Develop insights 确定业务目标 咨询业务团队以获取关键数据源 收集和准备你需要的数据 审视和探索你的数据 发展形成见解 Step 6 - Act on and share your insights 分享您的见解并采取行动：
  35. 35. 数据驱动决策模型 DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS MODEL Step 1 - Identify business objectives 确定业务目标 此步骤需要了解您组织的总体目标和当前目标。 这可能与增加销售数量和网站流量一样具体，或者 与增加品牌知名度一样模棱两可。 确定的目标将会帮助您在稍后的过程中选择影响数 据驱动决策的关键绩效指标（KPI）和其衡量尺度- 这些将进一步帮助您确定要分析的数据和要提出的 问题，从而使您的分析可以支持要实现的关键业务 目标。 例如，如果营销活动的目标是提高网站流量，则可 以将KPI与捕获的联系人数量联系起来，以便销售人 员可以跟踪潜在客户。
  36. 36. 数据驱动决策的6个有效步骤 6 STEPSTO EFFECTIVELY MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS 要确保决策的正确性合理性。你必须广泛征求意见。 了解机构中不同角色对于机构目标的理解，以及他 们可能提出的问题以及该问题涉及的数据来源。 来自整个组织的宝贵意见将有助于指导您的分析部 署和未来状态，包括角色，职责，体系结构和流程， 以及进度的理解和成功的度量。 Step 1 - Identify business objectives Step 2 - Survey business teams for key sources of data 确定业务目标 咨询业务团队以获取关键数据源
  37. 37. 数据驱动决策的6个有效步骤 6 STEPSTO EFFECTIVELY MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS Step 1 - Identify business objectives Step 2 - Survey business teams for key sources of data 确定业务目标 咨询业务团队以获取关键数据源 Step 3 - Collect and prepare the data you need 收集和准备你需要的数据 数据准备也叫数据预处理 如果您的业务信息位于许多不连贯的来源中，那么访问质 量可靠的数据可能会成为一大障碍。 一旦了解了整个组织 中数据源的广度，便可以开始数据准备。执行数据预处理。 首先准备具有高影响力，高质量和低复杂性的数据源。 优 先考虑具有最大受众群体的数据源，以便您立即产生影响。 使用这些资源来开始构建高影响力的仪表板。
  38. 38. 数据驱动决策的6个有效步骤 6 STEPSTO EFFECTIVELY MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS Step 4 -View and explore data Step 1 - Identify business objectives Step 2 - Survey business teams for key sources of data 确定业务目标 咨询业务团队以获取关键数据源 Step 3 - Collect and prepare the data you need 收集和准备你需要的数据 审视和探索你的数据 查看和浏览数据：可视化数据对DDDM至关重要。 以具有 视觉冲击力的方式表达您的见解，意味着您将更有机会影 响高层领导和其他员工的决策。 借助图表，图表和地图等许多可视元素，数据可视化是查 看和理解数据趋势，离群值和模式的一种便捷方式。 有许 多流行的可视化类型可以有效地显示信息：用于比较的条 形图，用于空间数据的图，用于时间数据的折线图，用于 比较两个度量的散点图等等。
  39. 39. 数据驱动决策的6个有效步骤 6 STEPSTO EFFECTIVELY MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS Step 1 - Identify business objectives Step 2 - Survey business teams for key sources of data Step 3 - Collect and prepare the data you need Step 4 -View and explore data Step 5 - Develop insights 确定业务目标 咨询业务团队以获取关键数据源 收集和准备你需要的数据 审视和探索你的数据 发展形成见解 用数据进行批判性思维意味着找到有用的见解并以有用的 参与方式进行交流。 视觉分析是一种询问和回答数据问题的直观方法。 预测分 析可以验证和推翻之前的假设。 从而发现影响成功或解决问题的机会或风险。
  40. 40. 数据驱动决策的6个有效步骤 6 STEPSTO EFFECTIVELY MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS Step 1 - Identify business objectives Step 2 - Survey business teams for key sources of data Step 3 - Collect and prepare the data you need Step 4 -View and explore data Step 5 - Develop insights 确定业务目标 咨询业务团队以获取关键数据源 收集和准备你需要的数据 审视和探索你的数据 发展形成见解 Step 6 - Act on and share your insights 发现见解后，您需要采取行动或与他人分享以进行协作。 一种通常的方法是共享仪表板。 通过使用信息丰富的文本 和交互式可视化来突出显示关键见解，可能会影响听众的 决定，并帮助他们在日常工作中采取更为明智的行动。 分享您的见解并采取行动：
  41. 41. 例子: 波音使用数据仪表盘协助决策 https://public.tableau.com/profile/theboeingcompany#!/vizho me/BoeingCommercialMarketOutlook2018- 2037/CommercialMarketOutlook
  42. 42. COVIT19 DATA https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map https://covid19.who.int/
  43. 43. • Big data demand new way of process data. • Excessive information affects problem processing and tasking, which affects decision- making. • Information overload is "a gap between the volume of information and the tools we have to assimilate" it. • too much knowledge can interfere with human ability to make rational decisions. 以数据为依据的决策的挑战 • 数据量的增加加大了获得数据 内在价值的难度。 • 信息过载增加了“可以处理的 信息量与信息价值的差距”。 • 太多的知识会干扰人类做出理 性决定的能力。 大数据需要新的数据处理方式。
  45. 45. 信息化 知识化 智能化 规范分析预测分析探索性分析描述性分析 II. 大数据分析方法
  46. 46. M1：DESCRIPTIVE DATAANALYTICS （DDA） 描述型数据分析 -- 揭示数据表示的过去 • 描述或总结原始数据，并使其成为人类可以解释的东西。 • 它们是量化分析过去的分析方法。 • 描述性分析的常见示例是提供有关公司生产，财务，运营，销售，财务， 库存和客户的历史洞察力的报告。库存总库存，每位客户花费的平均美 元以及销售额的同比变化。 • 使用的方法大多源于统计学。如：总和，平均值，百分比，分布和变化 等。 • 描述性分析也常用于，分析人员初步了解数据。因此也是数据预处理的 重要手段。 • 实际应用包括：打分系统， 信誉评估和度量， 相关性分析。相似度分析 等
  47. 47. 典型例子
  48. 48. 实际应用： 信誉，行为，表现评分系统： 确定一个模型（维度和度量，总结的方法-加权多项式求和） 社会信用体系是一种 尝试，目的是向群众 证明政府决策是建立 在数据分析的基础上， 而不是拍脑袋决定的， 从而增强公众对政府 的信任，并监管企业 和私人行为。 胡萝卜和大棒
  49. 49. M2: EXPLORATORY DATA ANALYSIS （EDA） 探索性数据分析 -- 理解当前 • 探索性数据分析：使数据洞察力可见 • 探索性数据分析（EDA）是一种分析数据集以总结 其主要特征的方法 • 通常使用视觉方法 • EDA可以弥补DDA的缺陷 • EDA可以快速理解大量数据 • EDA可以快速证实或者推翻假设和推论
  50. 50. 经典例子：安斯科姆的四重奏问题 ANSCOMBE’S QUARTET PROBLEM
  51. 51. VISUALIZATION https://www.informationisbeautiful.net/visualizations/worlds- biggest-data-breaches-hacks/ https://informationisbeautiful.net/visualizations/covid-19- coronavirus-infographic-datapack/ https://vizsweet.com/#about
  52. 52. TOP 20 COUNTRY GDP (PPP) HISTORY & PROJECTION (1800-2040)
  53. 53. 经典应用：聚类
  54. 54. M3: PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS 预测分析：了解未来 • 预测分析提供了基于数据的可行见解。 • 预测分析涵盖了来自建模，机器学习和数据挖掘的各种 统计技术，这些技术可以分析当前和历史事实以对未来 或其他未知事件做出预测。 • 预测分析基于推理分析，旨在从现有训练数据集中了解 变量之间的关系，并开发一个模型，该模型可以预测新 的，不完整的或将来的数据点的属性值。 • 没有任何一种统计算法可以100％地“预测”未来。预测分 析的基础是基于概率的。
  55. 55. 典型例子 ： 股市 房价 天气 。。。
  56. 56. II. 大数据分析方法结论： 描述性分析 探索性分析 预测分析 数据只能提供决策依据，不能代替决策。 数据驱动决策方法对于一个企业的含义是什么？
  58. 58. 数据驱动决策对于企业的含义 ———— 数字化转型 数字化转型的共同目标之一通常被描述为： “成为一家数据驱动型企业”。 什么是数据驱动型企业？
  59. 59. 1. 数据驱动型企业 的要素（标志） Creating a Data-Driven Organization Practical Advice from theTrenches By Carl Anderson Not big data toolset, but it is culture. Culture is the dominant aspect that sets expectations of how data are used and viewed across the organization, and the resources and training invested in using data as a strategic asset. 1. Data driven culture：数据驱动的企业文化 2. Data democracy： 数据民主的集体结构 a large number of stakeholders throughout the organization who are vested in data and data quality, the best use of data to make fact-based decisions, and to leverage data for competitive advantage.
  60. 60. 数据驱动型企业 Collect data Data quality assurance Data accessible and queryable Data expertise and experts Data Analysis tools Data report , communication and sharing 3. Data access and control：数据操控的实践 4. Data sustainability ： 可持续的数据操作规则 Continuously updating, testing, transforming data Continuous improvement mindset Continue using prediction Continue access situation use weighted variables (data)
  61. 61. 2. 如何构建数据驱动企业？ 锦囊1： 构建大数据团队 Build the Big DataTeam Without human involvement or interpretation, Big Data analytics becomes useless, having no purpose and no value.The execution and the success of a Big Data project depends on the strength of a team. Data Scientist Data analyst 1. Data mining 2. Data visualization 3. Data analysis 4. Data manipulation 5. Data discovery Adopt Best practices with Big Data Start with Big data thinking (start small and thinking big) Understand and follows Big data analytics process Collect rightful data with proper means Adopt proper data analysis methods Has proper data report and sharing tools 锦囊3： 采用行业的最佳实践 锦囊2： 构建大数据分析技能 Build Big Data Skills
  62. 62. Course Name Platform Taught by Free/Paid Data-Driven Decision Making Coursera (online) Alex Mannella, PwC Paid (but financial aid available) BusinessAnalytics for Data-Driven Decision Making EdX (online) JohnW. Byers, Chris Dellarocas, Andrei Lapets, Boston University Free (without certificate, paid for certificate) Data-Driven Decision Making ManagementConcepts (live classroom, virtual classroom) - Paid Data-Driven Decision Making Hyper Island In Person (international, in person) - Paid (with waivers available) DataAnalytics Bootcamps Northeastern University (live classroom, online) - Paid Data Science: Data-Driven Decision Making Learn@Forbes (online) Frank Kane, Sundog Education Paid Data-Driven Decision-Making Duke’s Fuqua School of Business (in person) Alexandre Belloni, Peng Sun, Saša Pekeč Paid Data Driven Decision Making Udemy (online) DouglasClark Paid Data-Driven Decision Making Certificate Program Cleveland State University (online) - Paid
  63. 63. 2. 如何构建数据驱动企业？ 锦囊4： 避免槽糕实践 Avoiding worst practices 收集重于使用（分析和利用） 数据的价值等于你从中获得的利润，而不是你收集的数据数量 承诺和贪图过多。 忽视了大数据的复杂性，导致决策在没有数据支持下完成，因为不知道哪些数据可用。 过程错误： 问题-决策-数据， 首先明确数据的目的（如何使用）才去确定需要的数据。 而不是收集数据，等待使用；或者收集数据，再找其用途。 gathering data and then trying to find a use for it is wasteful at best and useless at worst. 涉水过深。 忽略数据驱动是一个循序渐进的过程。不可一蹴而就，一夜变天。人们需要理解数据的决 策后果的关系 只要搭了台子，剧情就会展开。“If we build it, they will come.” 过分依赖平台，流程和软件，忘记监督， 更新和提高 错把生产实践当做科研项目。试试看的态度。 忘记跌倒的地方。继续犯同样的错误 人性的弱点： 热情高于行动 ; 胆量大于数字; 认知偏见：Cheery-pick 数据，HiPPO 意见的采纳取决于 薪水，随波逐流- 认同多数人意见groupthinking） 认知的误区：从损失规避和沉没的成本谬误（基于不希望浪费已经花费且无法恢复的资源来做出决定） 到德克萨斯神枪手的谬误（忽略数据差异而强调类同），IKEA效应等 许多其他的现象使我们的想法发 生了偏差。 ） 过分和不正当收集（侵害隐私）
  64. 64. EXAMPLES: 实例 1. Fact-based Decision-Making at Google：The Oxygen Project 2. Amazon’s Recommendation Secret 3. UK policy on covit19 at Feb: -- Delay (not Contain) and herd immunity community immunity
  65. 65. AMAZON’S RECOMMENDATION SECRET Google has created a people analytics department that supports the organisation with making HR decisions with data. One question google wanted to have an answer to was: do managers actually matter? This is a question google has been wrestling with from the outset, where its founders were questioning the contribution managers make. At some point they actually got rid of all managers and made everyone an individual contributor, which didn’t really work and managers were brought back in. Fact-based Decision-Making at Google：The Oxygen Project UK policy on covit19 at Feb: -- Delay (not Contain) and herd immunity community immunity
  66. 66. 数据驱动成功典型和实例： 1. Covit19： 8 to 15 percent lead (20 July, 2020) He leads President DonaldTrump 55% to 40% among registered voters. (It's a slightly tighter 54% to 44% among likely voters).The poll comes on top of other surveys last week from Fox News, NBC News/Wall Street Journal and Quinnipiac University giving Biden anywhere from an 8 to 15 point advantage.
  67. 67. 3. 数据驱动决策的未来趋势 DDDM在短时间内取得了长足的进步，并且可能会以惊人的速度继续发展。尤其是对于科技公 司而言，数据采集正在推动更快的创新周期以及对市场状况的响应时间。这些趋势对DDDM的 未来提出了有趣的问题。 1.Agility快速反应： IT公司仍然会是引领者。 科技公司一直是推动DDDM极限的领导者。 2018年初，Twitter首席执行官杰克·多尔西（Jack Dorsey）表示，该网络已收到有关是否有可能衡量Twitter上对话“健康”的问题。该公司开始探 索可以做出这些判断的数据解决方案。 2. 提高数据驱动决策影响人群的满意度和自我价值体现。 由于更大的社会影响，DDDM对工作经验和人类满意度的影响越来越受到关注。卡内基·梅隆大 学（Carnegie Mellon University）研究人员的一项研究发现，数据驱动的决策和管理，员工的工 作分配往往是由算法决定的，在这种情况下，如拼车应用程序客户提供服务的司机，会感到不 满意，原因是一些任务和线路的安排，在他们看来，不是十分合理。或使他们感到自己没有足 够参于与控制。驾驶员感到一些算法驱动的决策“未能照顾他们的能力，情感和动力。” 3. 决策自动化。DDDM中自动化的兴起（由于人工智能而加速的趋势）也引起了争论。一方面 人们希望具有智能的决策自动化。另一方面，虽然自动化消除了人为偏见和人为错误的可能性， 但也消除了人提供的灵活和随性的软技能。例子：Uber
  68. 68. 3. 数据驱动决策的未来 4. 人机交融的决策环境。未来世界一定是人机共存和相互交融、配合和弥补的世界。我们应当 把数据驱动决策自动化（机器决策）和人为干预（人为主导）视为一个和谐的连续过程。 也许我们应该使用“和谐理论”来处理及其决策和未为主导的和谐世界。 人力资源的例子， 我们可以通过机器的统计来研究机构的人员数量，年龄结构，部门分布等。 然后查看机构内部分支机构，部门和单位的相应数据。然后，分析这些数据和我们期望的企业 表现和生产能力。最终通过，经验分析和横向比较得出人员结构和生产力（产能）之间的相关 性。从而制定合理的决策。前者（量化分析）可以以机器主导（数据驱动），后者（质化）很 显然需要人为领导。 5. 教育行业的应用。DDDM源于教育，必然更加适合教育改革和探索。学校使用季度调查问卷 和标准化测试来收集大量的学生成绩数据。教育者通过分析此数据，发现哪些特定的教学方法 （或教师）对学习有最大的积极影响。然后，这些老师正在相应地调整他们的教学方式，来达 到期待的教育目标。例如：许多学校为学生提供可以用作数据跟踪器的数位板 （或者app）， 因此分析人员除了测试成绩外，还可以查看众多变量。教育者可以绘制个性化数据并检查关联， 例如，根据他们离开屏幕的次数，在某些活动上花费的时间是否可以预测低成就学生的学习成 绩，或者哪种教学材料对学生的吸引力最大。
  69. 69. 结论: 数据驱动决策是大数据时代的必然产物。在数据支撑下，我们的决策将不再是凭直 觉，经验或者是感情和偏好。 决策的合理性在于数据的支撑。它是我们摒弃久久积累的“知识”和“经验”，认同自 己“不知道” 和 “我错了”，承认数据引起的改变！ 数据的获得，利用和展示是数据驱动决策的重要手段。而它是一门科学。 企业要为数据驱动的文化创造条件，必须用行动而不是热情。在有用的时间范围内 收集高质量的数据； 布置和确保数据处理架构。平台和工具的可用性。 并确保数 据易于访问。 企业数字驱动决策的数字化转型不是一夜之间的事。 您必须 “耐心， 花点时间，并从小处做起。” 我们不仅有观点（决策），还有数据。
  70. 70. 谢谢！ Gangmin.li@xjtlu.edu.cn 我不仅有观点，还有数据。

