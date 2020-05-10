Successfully reported this slideshow.
TALISAYAN NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL San Jose, Talisayan Misamis Oriental ARALING PANLIPUNAN 8 Buwanang Pagsusulit Ikalawang Markahan
25. Isangtangwayna may korteng"bota" A. Greece B. Italy C. Spain D. France 26. Isangkapaki-pakinabangnailogsamga sinaunang
Ikalawang markahan
Ikalawang markahan

Buwanang Pagsusulit ( Kasaysayan ng Daigdig)

Ikalawang markahan

  1. 1. TALISAYAN NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL San Jose, Talisayan Misamis Oriental ARALING PANLIPUNAN 8 Buwanang Pagsusulit Ikalawang Markahan Pangalan:_________________________________Baitang at Seksyon:________________________Petsa:________________ Panuto: Basahin at unawaing mabuti ang bawat pangungusap. Biluganang letra ng tamang sagot. 1. Saan nakatiraang Minoans? A. Peloponese B. Thrace C. Macedonia D. Islandof Crete 2. Anoang pinakamalaki lungsodngMyceneaens? A. Knossos B. Athens C. Sparta D. Mycenae 3. Angpangyayaringtinaguriang“madilimnapanahon” A. Dark Continent B. Dark Age C. Dark Vader D. walasa nabanggit 4. AngpinakamahalagangdiyossarelihiyonngMinoansay A. AngMinotaur B. isangsagradong Toro C. ang Great Goddess D. ang pari-hari 5. Angmga Minoans ay nagingkilalasaibangbansasa pamamagitanng A. Kalakalansapamamagitanng dagat C. mapanakopngibangtao B. LumilipatsaAsiaMinor D. pirate sa pagsalakaysabaybayin 6. Anoang dalawangpangunahingestadongLungsodngAncientGreece? A. Roma at Alexandria B. Corinthat Olympia C. Sparta at Athens D. Thebesat Argos 7. Anoang pampublikongpamilihanolugar ng pulongngGreece? A. Acropolis B. Agora C. Grocery Store D. SuperMarket 8. Sa Sparta, ang populasyonngalipinaytinawagna A. Athenians B. Dayuhan C. Helots D. Alipin 9. Ilangporsyentongnasasakupanngmga bundoksa Greece? A. 57% B. 25% C. 1/5 D. 75% 10. Isangpangkat ng tao mulasa Hilagana pumasoksa Greece at iginupoangmga Mycenaean? A. Dorian B. Minoan C. Spartan D. Athens 11. AngTribunesay maykarapatan sa _______sa mga batas na hindi nitosinasang-ayonan. A. Magpatibay B. Debate C. Lumikha D. Veto 12. Sinonghari ng Roma na pinagtibayngisangloboat isangpastol? A. JuliusCeasar B. TullusHostilius C. Romulus D.Remus 13. Angkauna-unahangbatasng Rome at naggingugat ng batas Roman? A. 12 Tables B. Republika C. Demokrasya D. Monarkiya 14. Binubuongmga mandirigmaat manggagawang mamamayansa Rome na walangkarapatangmakapag-asawang mayayamangtao? A. Plebeian B. Patrician C. Etruscan D. Tyrant 15. Hari ng Crete at anak ni Zeus. A. Minos B. Cretan C. Ian D. Phillip 16. AngkabiserangkabihasnangMinoan. A. Sparta B. Knossos C. Crete D. Mycenaea 17. Angbansang Gresyaay napapaligiranngtatlong. Alinditoanghindi? A. Aegean B. Mediterranean C. Ionian D. Tiber 18. Sa ilogna itomatatagpuanang Roma. A. Aegean B. Ionian C. Subic D. Tiber 19. Angtawag sa city-statesopamayanansa Greece noongunangpanahon. A. Acropolis B. Tangway C. Polis D. Agora 20. Ditotinatayong mga Griyegoang kanilangtemplo. A. Polis B. Athens C. Acropolis D. Agora 21. Katawaganng mga Greeksa kanilangmgasarili. A. Hellene B. Byzantine C. Griyego D. Greco 22. Silaang mga karaniwangtao. A. Plebeians B. Patricians C. Urban Poor D.Elite 23. Bumubuong 300 konsehongmga patricians. A. Mababang Kapulungan B. Senado C.Punong-lungsod D.Kagawaran 24. Unang talaan ng mga nakasulatnabatas ng mga Romano. A. KodigongHammurabi B. Konstitusyon C. TwelvesTables D.SampungUtos
  2. 2. 25. Isangtangwayna may korteng“bota” A. Greece B. Italy C. Spain D. France 26. Isangkapaki-pakinabangnailogsamga sinaunangRoman A. IlogTiber B. IlogArno C. IlogLiri D. IlogPo 27. Saan umusbongangkauna-unahangsibilisaasyongAegean? a. Knossos b. BlackSea c. Pylos d. Crete 28. Ama ngkasaysayan. a. Aristotle b. Plato c. Homer d. Herodotus 29. Itinatagni LuciusJuniusBrutusang isangpamahalaang_______? a. Monarkiya b. Komunismo c. Sosyalismo d. Republika 30. AngsalitangInca ay nangangahulugang______? a. Imperyo b. kaharian c. mahuhusay d. magagaling 31. PangunahingpannanimngAztec. a. Mais b. Avocado c. Kalabasa d. Sili 32. AngIslamay pangunahingrelihiyonsaGitnangSilangan.ANongpangkatnggma mangangalakal saHilagangAfrica ang nagpalaganapnito? a. Persia b. Babylonian c. Berber d. Egyptian 33. Angsalitangcrusade ay nagmulasa salitang Latinsa “crux” na nagangahulugangng_______? a. Cross b. satr c. banal d. simbahan 34. Isangmandirigmananaksakaysa kabayo at nanumpang katapatansakaniyanglord. a. Knight b. serf c. hari d. baron 35. Angsalitang“Pope”ay nangangahulugang_____ a. Banal .b.Ama c. dakila d. pinuno 36. Sinoang “Diyosng Araw”ng mga Azrec? a. Inti b. Kukulcan c. Huitzilopochtli d. Quetzalcoatal 37. AngKabihasnansaMesoamericaang mat mataas sa kaalamansa arketiktura,inhenyerilyaatmatematika? a. Aztec b. Maya c.Inca d. Olmec 38. Anongklasikal sakabihasnansaMesoamericaanglumikhangmga “floatinggarden”? a. Olmec b. Maya c. Aztec . d. Inca 39. Sa kabihasnangMaya,ano ang sentrosa bawatlungsod? a. Temple b. pyramid c. palasyo d. dambana 40. Alinsamga sumusunodnakabihasnanangumusbongsa TimogAmerica? a. Olmec b. Inca c. Aztec d. May a 41. Alinsamga sumusunodnaimperyoanghindi umusbongsaKAnlurangAfrica? a. Mali b. Ghana c. Songhai d. Axum 42. Anoang tawg sa nagatanginglugarsa disyertonamay maabanglupaat tubig? a. Savanna b. grassland c. oasis d. prairie 43. Sinoang tinaguriangUnangRomanEmperor? a. Augustus b. JuliusCaesar c. Lepidus d. Mark Anthony 44. Angmga sumusunodaynaggingkasapi ng FirstTriumvirate,malibansaisa. a. Pompey b. JuuisCaesar c. Ocatavian d. Marcus Crassus 45. KailanitinatagangRomanRepublic? a. 50 BCE b. 509 BCE c. 450 BCE d. 476 BCC 46. Noongmga 546 BCE, sinoang pulitikongnamunosapamahalaanngAthens? a. Pisitratus b. Pericles c. Solon d. Draco 47. Kaninonatutunanngmga Greekang ideang alpabeto? a. Lydian b. Sumerian c. Phonecian d. PERsian 48. Hindi mga bayarangmandirigma,silaaytagapagtanggol ngkanilangpolis. a. Agora b. helot c. phalanx d. acropolis 49. Isangpampalakasangpaligsahansanilalahukanngmgatao mulsasa iba’tibangbansa. a. Wrestling b. karera c. boksing d. Olympics 50. Inalisniyaangpagkakautangng mahihirapatginawangillegal angpagkaaaliinnangdahil sautang. a. Draco b. Pericles c. Solon d. DariusI GOD BLESS ! Inihandani: GLADYS GRACE RAMOS

