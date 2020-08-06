Placenta delivery during lscs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLACENTAL DELIVERY DURING LSCS Dr gitanjali kumari Jr-3 Department of obstetric & gynaecology
• Two common methods used to deliver the placenta at CS are cord traction and manual removal. • Manual removal of the plac...
• Caesarean section rates are rising worldwide and becoming a cause for concern as caesarean section has been shown to be ...
1. Active bleeding 2. Uterus well retracted 3. Completeness of placenta
REMOVAL OF PLACENTA • After delivery of baby ,let the placenta separate on its own,don’t rush. • AMTSL should be DONE • An...
palcental delivery during lscs

