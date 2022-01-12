Currently there are more and more created videos distributed via multiple social media channels. It becomes more and more important to monitor all of them by companies to verify their customers' feedback, reviews, opinions. During the talk, we talk about extracting text from videos, analyzing language and prepare robust, scalable infrastructure for it. The idea behind platform is about having the mix between managed and self-managed service for Big Data processing. The keynote shows the case study of the MVP of the platform for marketing companies.

Author: Albert Lewandowski

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/albert-lewandowski/

