Nowadays, one tweet can have impact on the value of the company or cryptocurrency. It becomes important for companies to be able to know everything what's happening in the market, especially for startups or when entering the new market. The presentation is about presenting the complex platform used for creating and verifying the strategy for a startup from the Wellbeing market. We go through web scraping-based data ingestion to ElasticSearch, NLP pipelines to understand what people write and what is the possible future of each market predicted by PySpark job. Author: Albert Lewandowski