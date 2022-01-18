Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Presentation from the performance given by our team during the NSML Summit.
Authors: Krzysztof Zarzycki, Marek Wiewiórka
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kzarzycki/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marekwiewiorka/
Getindata is a company founded in 2014 by ex-Spotify data engineers. From day one our focus has been on Big Data projects. We bring together a group of best and most experienced experts in Poland, working with cloud and open-source Big Data technologies to help companies build scalable data architectures and implement advanced analytics over large data sets.
Our experts have vast production experience in implementing Big Data projects for Polish as well as foreign companies including i.a. Spotify, Play, Truecaller, Kcell, Acast, Allegro, ING, Agora, Synerise, StepStone, iZettle and many others from the pharmaceutical, media, finance and FMCG industries.
