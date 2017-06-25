Intel Optimized Tensorflow Distributed Deep Learning GEETA CHAUHAN JUNE, 2017
Agenda Tensorflow Optimizations for Intel CPUs Distributed Deep Learning
Myth: GPUs are must for DL  Leverage High Performance compute tools  Intel Python, Intel Math Kernel Library (MKL), MKL-...
Tensorflow CPU Optimizations  Compile from source  git clone https://github.com/tensorflow/tensorflow.git  Run ./config...
Distributed Deep Learning  Data Parallelism  Tensorflow Estimator + Experiments  Parameter Server, Worker cluster  Int...
Resources  https://software.intel.com/en-us/articles/tensorflow-optimizations-on- modern-intel-architecture  https://sof...
Questions? Contact https://www.linkedin.com/ in/geetachauhan/ geeta@svsg.co
Intel optimized tensorflow, distributed deep learning

Learn how to optimize Tensorflow for your Intel CPU and techniques for distributed deep learning. Talk @ CSPA AI Unconference organized by Intel

