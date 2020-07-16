Successfully reported this slideshow.
CINECA HPC INFRASTRUCTURE Open Power Workshop July 9th 2020, CINECA (Italy)
CINECA AT GLANCE Services both for Universities and Ministry • Solutions & Services for the University Administration • In...
USAGE OF HPC RESOURCES & TOP500 POSITIONS FRANCE 13% GERMANY 32%ITALY 33% SPAIN 14% SWITZERLA ND 8% Resources allocated by...
CINECA INFRASTRUCTURE
MARCONI100 • IBM POWER SYSTEM AC922 • 980 nodes • Each equipped with: • 2 * IBM POWER9 16C 3GHz • 256 GB RAM • 4* Nvidia V...
HOW TO HAVE AN ACCESS • PRACE: • European level • Both for Large projects (100K-1M Node hours) and development (preparator...
THANK YOU
Marconi100, CINECA team lead presented the mission as a leading supercomputing research center with a new Tier0 supercomputer, the highest-performing classification for European systems. Marconi100 will support European researchers, through the PRACE initiative, and Italian researchers through the Italian Supercomputing Resource Allocation initiative (ISCRA), equipping them with additional computing resources to face the socioeconomic challenges of our time such as climate change, renewable energy, sustainable economics, and precision medicine.

