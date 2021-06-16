[DD] 5. Registers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 марта 2020 г. Лекция № 6 Цифровая схемотехника
Тема лекции: Регистры
1. Структура регистров. 2. Принципы работы и классификация регистров. 3. Применение регистров. План лекции:
16:13 4 Определения Регистр (англ. register) ̶ это операционный узел, состоящий из элементов памяти и комбинационных схем,...
16:13 5 Классификация регистров Все регистры делятся на две большие группы: • Параллельные регистры; • Регистры сдвига (ил...
16:13 6 Структура регистра сдвига В сдвиговых регистрах все триггеры соединены в последовательную цепочку (выход каждого п...
16:13 7 Определения Параллельные регистры, в свою очередь, делятся на две группы: • срабатывающие по фронту управляющего с...
16:13 8 Регистры, срабатывающие по фронту Принцип действия регистров, срабатывающих по фронту тактового сигнала: По положи...
16:13 9 Регистры, срабатывающие по фронту Параллельные регистры стандартных серий, срабатывающие по фронту: 9 Аналог ̶ 741...
16:13 10 Таблица истинности регистра ИР27 Входы Выходы -WE C D Q 0 0→1 0 0 0 0→1 1 1 0 0 X Не меняется 0 1 X Не меняется 1...
16:13 11 Хранение кода в параллельном регистре
16:13 12 Схема расчета разности двухтактного кода
16:13 13 Cхема вычисления разности значений кодов в двух последовательных тактах
16:13 14 Работа последовательной цепочки двух узлов T > t1+ t2
16:13 15 Конвейерная обработка с помощью регистров
16:13 16 Структура накапливающего сумматора
16:13 17 Накапливающий сумматор T > tSM + tRG
16:13 18 Вычислитель экстремального значения входного кода
16:13 19 Регистры, срабатывающие по уровню Параллельные регистры, срабатывающие по уровню стробирующего сигнала (регистры-...
16:13 20 Таблица истинности регистра ТМ7 Входы Выходы D C Q –Q 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 Не меняется 1 0 Не меняется Входы Выход...
16:13 21 Использование регистров сдвига вместо регистров, срабатывающих по фронту
16:13 22 Регистры сдвига Регистры сдвига (англ. shift register) представляют собой цепь последовательно связанных триггеро...
16:13 23 Микросхемы регистров сдвига Аналог ̶ 74299 Аналог ̶ 74198 Аналог ̶ 74165 Аналог ̶ 74164
16:13 24 Таблица истинности регистра сдвига ИР8 Входы Выходы -R C D1 D2 Q0 Q1 ... Q7 0 X X X 0 0 ... 0 1 0 X X Не изменяет...
16:13 25 Таблица истинности регистра сдвига ИР9 Входы Функция -WR C1 C2 0 X X Параллельная запись 1 1 Х Хранение 1 Х 1 Хра...
16:13 26 Подключение регистров сдвига для увеличения разрядности
16:13 27 Входы Функция C -R SR SL X 0 X X Сброс 0 →1 1 1 0 Сдвиг вправо 0 →1 1 0 1 Сдвиг влево 0 →1 1 0 0 Хранение 0 →1 1 ...
16:13 28 Входы Функция C -R SR SL X 0 X X Сброс 0 →1 1 1 0 Сдвиг вправо 0 →1 1 0 1 Сдвиг влево 0 →1 1 1 1 Параллельная зап...
16:13 29 Подключение регистра ИР24 для расширения разрядности
16:13 30 Последовательная передача информации с помощью регистра сдвига
16:13 31 Линия задержки входного сигнала регситра сдвига
16:13 32 Формирователь импульсов, длительность которых задана управляющим кодом
16:13 33 Структура генератора псевдослучайных последовательностей N 7 8 15 16 24 31 Выходы 6, 5 7, 6, 4, 2 14, 13 15, 13, ...
16:13 34 Вопросы и ответы
×