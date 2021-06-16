[DD] 4. Triggers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Учебный курс Цифровая схемотехника Лекция 4 Функциональные узлы последовательностного типа
1. Принципы работы триггеров и их классификация. 2. RS-триггер. 3. JK-триггер. 4. D-триггер. 5. Применение триггеров. План...
16:11 3 Принципы работы и разновидности триггеров В основе любого триггера (англ. — "тrigger" или "flip-flop") лежит схема...
16:11 4 Общая классификация триггеров
16:11 5 Таблицы переходов триггеров
16:11 6 Таблица истинности триггерной ячейки Входы Выходы −R −S Q −Q 1 1 0 Без изменения Х 0 1 1 0 Х 1 1 1 1 0 0 Х 0 0 Не ...
16:11 7 Синхронный RS-триггер
16:11 8 Синхронный RS-триггер С R S Q(t) Q(t+1) Пояснения 0 x x 0 0 Режим хранения информации 0 x x 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Режим хр...
16:11 9 Типы триггеров Наиболее распространены три типа : – RS-триггер (обозначается ТР) — самый простой триггер, но редко...
16:11 10 Таблица истинности RS-триггера ТР2 Входы Выходы −R −S Q −Q 0 1 0 0 1 0 Без изменения 0 0 Не определено
16:11 11 JK-триггер JK-триггер значительно сложнее по своей структуре, чем RS- триггер. Он относится к так называемым такт...
16:11 12 Схема JK-триггера на элементах И-НЕ
16:11 13 Таблица истинности JK-триггера ТВ9 Входы Выходы −R −S С J K Q −Q 0 1 Х Х Х 1 0 1 0 Х Х Х 0 1 0 0 Х Х Х Не определ...
16:11 14 Временная диаграмма работы JK-триггера ТВ9
16:11 15 Таблица истинности D-триггера ТМ2 Входы Выходы −S −R С D Q −Q 0 1 X X 1 0 1 0 X Х 1 1 0 0 X Х Не определено 1 1 0...
16:11 16 Временная диаграмма работы D-триггера ТМ2 Тактируется триггер (то есть меняет свое состояние) по положительно- му...
16:11 17 Основные схемы включения триггеров Включение D-триггера для замены RS-триггера (а) и JK-триггера в счетном режиме...
16:11 18 Подавление дребезга контактов выключателя с помощью триггера Использование триггера в качестве флага процесса
16:11 19 Синхронизация сигналов с помощью триггера Синхронизация с помощью триггера при периодическом изменении входного к...
16:11 20 Синхронизация сигнала разрешения
16:11 21 Выделение 3-тактовой последовательности тактов во входном сигнале
16:11 22 Схема разделения коротких и длинных входных импульсов Формирователь короткого импульса по фронту входного сигнала
16:11 23 Формирователь сигнала огибающей входного сигнала на триггерах
16:11 24 Фильтр для пропускания высокочастотных сигналов на триггерах
16:11 25 Манчестерское кодирование Манчестерский код заменяет единичный информационный бит на отрицательный переход в цент...
16:11 26 Кодировщик манчестерского кода на триггерах
