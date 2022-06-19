sp-a209e.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 19, 2022
Jun. 19, 2022
  1. 1. Disciple Building Sharing A 209 Commentary on chapters 9-15 of Deuteronomy, Remember the lessons of failure in the wilderness, fear God and serve God When you fear God and serve God, it will be a blessing or a curse in the future, it all depends on how you treat the true God The regulations for offering sacrifices to gods and eating meat should strictly refuse to worship other gods The Regulations for the Life of God's Children (1)
  2. 2. Preface • Remember the lessons of failure in the wilderness • Fear God and serve God • Whether the future is a disaster or a blessing, it all depends on how you treat the true God • The ordinance of offering sacrifices to gods and eating meat • Strictly refuse to worship other gods • The Regulations for the Life of God's Children (1
  3. 3. Commentary on Deuteronomy Chapter 9 • 【Remember the lessons of failure in the wilderness】 • 1. The people entered the good land not because of their own righteousness, but because of the wickedness of the Canaanites (vv. 1-6) • 2. Remember that Yimin had repeatedly rebelled against God in the wilderness and provoked Him to anger (verses 7-24) • 3. Moses prayed for the people, asking God to remember his covenant with the ancestors (vv. 25-29)
  4. 4. Deuteronomy 9-3,4 • 【Deuteronomy 9:3】“You should know today that the LORD your God has passed before you like a consuming fire to destroy them and subdue them before you. Then you will drive them out as the LORD has said, and make them Perish quickly." • [Deuteronomy 9:4] "After the LORD your God has driven these nations out of your presence, do not say in your heart, 'The LORD has brought me in to have this land because of my righteousness. ' In fact, the LORD cast them out of your presence because of their wickedness. "
  5. 5. Deuteronomy 9-12, 29 • [Deuteronomy 9:12] "Say to me, 'Arise, go down quickly! For the people you brought out of Egypt have corrupted themselves; they have quickly turned away from the way I commanded them, and made idols for themselves.’ “ • [Deuteronomy 9:29] "In fact, they are your people, your inheritance, which you have brought out with great power and outstretched arm.'"
  6. 6. Commentary on Deuteronomy Chapter 10 • 【Fear God and serve God】 • 1. God re-writes the Ten Commandments with his own hands on two stone tablets (verses 1- 5) • 2. Aaron died in Moses, and God separated the Levites to stand before Him (verses 6-11) • 3. God requires the Israelites to follow His Word, love Him and serve Him (vv. 12-22)
  7. 7. Deuteronomy 10- 9, 12 • [Deuteronomy 10:9] "Therefore the Levite has no share or inheritance among his brethren, and the LORD is his inheritance, just as the LORD your God has promised him.)” • [Deuteronomy 10:12] "O Israel, what does the LORD your God want from you now? As long as you fear the LORD your God, walk in his ways, love him, and serve him with all your heart and with all your soul,"
  8. 8. Commentary on Deuteronomy Chapter 11 • [Whether the future is a disaster or a blessing, it all depends on how to treat the true God] • 1. The true God performed signs and wonders in Egypt and the wilderness (vv. 1-7) • 2. If you obey His commandments, you will possess the good land (verses 8-15) • 3. But if you worship other gods, you will quickly perish in the good land (verses 16-17) • 4. Therefore, we must keep in mind and teach our children to observe and obey the commandments of the true God (verses 18-25) • 5. The words of blessing and curse are to be displayed on Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal respectively (vv. 26-32)
  9. 9. Deuteronomy 11- 2-4 • [Deuteronomy 11:2] "You should know today that I am not speaking to your children; for they do not know, nor have they seen the discipline, the majesty, the mighty hand, and the outstretched arm of the LORD your God," • [Deuteronomy 11:3] "And the signs and wonders which he did in Egypt to Pharaoh king of Egypt and to all his land;" • [Deuteronomy 11:4] "Neither did I see what he did to the Egyptian army, to the chariots and horses, how the LORD flooded them with the waters of the Red Sea when they pursued you, and destroyed them to this day,"
  10. 10. Deuteronomy 11- 18-20,22 • [Deuteronomy 11:18] "You shall store these words of mine in your hearts, and keep them in your minds, tie them on your hands as a sign, and put them on your foreheads as a scripture;" • [Deuteronomy 11:19] "Teach your children also, and talk about them when they sit at home, when they walk on the road, when they lie down, and when they get up." • [Deuteronomy 11:20] "And it shall be written on the doorframes of the houses, and on the gates of the city,” • [Deuteronomy 11:22] "If you will diligently observe and do all these commandments that I have commanded you, and love the LORD your God, walk in his ways, and trust in him only,"
  11. 11. Commentary on Deuteronomy Chapter 12 • 【Regulations on offering sacrifices to gods and eating meat】 • 1. Destroy the altars and idols of the Gentiles (verses 1-4) • 2. Sacrifice at the place chosen by God and eat the portion of the sacrifice (vv. 5-14) • 3. In every city people can eat all kinds of products and meat, but not blood (vv. 15-16, 20-25) • 4. The consecrated sacrifices and sacrificed meat shall be distributed to the Levites and shall be eaten before God (vv. 17-19, 26-28) • 5. Do not follow the wicked customs of the Gentiles to worship or visit their gods (vv. 29-32)
  12. 12. Commentary on Deuteronomy Chapter 13 • [Strictly refuse to worship other gods] • 1. Do not be tempted by false prophets to perform signs and wonders (verses 1-5) • 2. Do not be tempted by your wife, children, relatives and friends (verses 6-11) • 3. Do not be tempted by any crowd (vv. 12-18) • [Deuteronomy 13:17-18] "The thing that is to be destroyed must not stick to your hand even a little bit. You must obey the voice of the LORD your God, keep all the commandments I command you today, and do what is right in the eyes of the LORD your God. and the LORD will change his mind, and will not be angry with you, but will be gracious to you and have mercy on you, and will multiply your number according to the oath he swore to your fathers.”
  13. 13. Commentary on Deuteronomy Chapter 14 • 【Regulations on the Life of Children of God (1) 】 • 1. Do not slash the body with a knife or shave the forehead (verses 1-2) • 2. The rules of the clean and unclean, edible and inedible (vv. 3-21) • 3. Regulations of the place of eating, drinking and offering (verses 22-26) • 4. Be mindful of the Levites, the aliens, the orphans and widows, so that you may be blessed (verses 27-29)
  14. 14. Commentary on Deuteronomy Chapter 15 • 【Regulations on the Life of Children of God (2)】 • 1. Exemption and poverty relief (sections 1-11) • 2. An example of freeing slaves (verses 12-18) • 3. The ordinance of the firstborn (verses 19-23) • [Deuteronomy 15:4-5] "If you will diligently obey the voice of the LORD your God, and be careful to do all the commands that I give you today, there will be no poor among you (in the midst of the LORD your God who has given you an inheritance) the land, the LORD will greatly bless you.”)
  15. 15. 1. What can we learn from Moses' prayer for the people, in action and in the content of prayer Deuteronomy 9:25-29 2. Is there any difference between Deuteronomy 10:12 and the Great Commandment, and what is the fear of God? 3. Deuteronomy 11:2-4, seeing miracles, and 11:18-22, which is more likely to produce faith? 4. Deuteronomy 12, why is God so strict with the Gentiles, and what can you imitate today? 5. Deuteronomy 13 mentions being tempted to worship other gods. What scriptures can we rely on today to avoid being tempted? 6. Deuteronomy 14, what kind of grace of God do you see? 7. Chapter 15, the exemption year is mentioned. Do you think it is possible today?
  16. 16. contact method • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • the above is the disciple training website , I have designed it according to what I know about the Bible, if there is any inconsistency with the Bible ,please do not hesitate to contact me. if you want to start, please start on the below webpage • ppp S Summary Guide for disciple training directory/usage • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/0 6/ppp-s-summary-guide-for-disciple.html • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

