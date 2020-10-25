Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROJEK AKHIR Lmcp 1602 - pendidikan kanak-kanak oleh ibu bapa dalam islam Disediakan oleh - NUR FATHIN KHAIRIYAH ABDUL MAL...
ISI KANDUNGAN Haiwan berkaki empat Pendidikan asas dalam islam Burung Buah-buahan Bahasa melayu Bahasa ArabBahasa Inggeris...
Pendidikan asas Islam
Pendidikan asas seawal 0-18 bulan Ibu bapa menunjukkan akhlak yang baik selalu membuka ayat suci al-Quran Menceritakan kis...
Haiwan Berkaki Empat
P A N D AP A N D AP A N D A
K U D A B E L A N GK U D A B E L A N GK U D A B E L A N G
S I N G AS I N G AS I N G A
L E M B UL E M B UL E M B U
K U C I N GK U C I N GK U C I N G
Burung
Burung kakak tua
Burung merak
Burung helang
Burung kenyalang
Burung merpati
Bendera 5 Negara
Bendera Malaysia
Bendera Korea Selatan
Bendera German
Bendera United Kingdom
Bendera Turki
Buah-buahan
TEMBIKAI
KELAPA
MANGGIS
DURIAN
STRAWBERI
Bahasa Melayu
BAJUBAJUBAJU
TIDURTIDURTIDUR
DADUDADUDADU
RUMAHRUMAHRUMAH
KERETAKERETAKERETA
Bahasa Inggeris
EATEAT
FALLFALL
BABYBABY
SISTERSISTER
MILKMILK
Bahasa Arab
Mengira Bintik Merah
DRUMROLL PLEASE! TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. PROJEK AKHIR Lmcp 1602 - pendidikan kanak-kanak oleh ibu bapa dalam islam Disediakan oleh - NUR FATHIN KHAIRIYAH ABDUL MALEK (A173650)
  2. 2. ISI KANDUNGAN Haiwan berkaki empat Pendidikan asas dalam islam Burung Buah-buahan Bahasa melayu Bahasa ArabBahasa Inggeris Mengira Matematik Bendera negara
  3. 3. Pendidikan asas Islam
  4. 4. Pendidikan asas seawal 0-18 bulan Ibu bapa menunjukkan akhlak yang baik selalu membuka ayat suci al-Quran Menceritakan kisah Nabi dan sahabat Pendidikan asas selepas 3 tahun Ibu bapa menunjukkan akhlak yang baik mengajar cara beribadah yang betul mengajar menjaga waktu dan disiplin mengajar membaca dan ilmu matematik serta sains
  5. 5. Haiwan Berkaki Empat
  6. 6. P A N D AP A N D AP A N D A
  7. 7. K U D A B E L A N GK U D A B E L A N GK U D A B E L A N G
  8. 8. S I N G AS I N G AS I N G A
  9. 9. L E M B UL E M B UL E M B U
  10. 10. K U C I N GK U C I N GK U C I N G
  11. 11. Burung
  12. 12. Burung kakak tua
  13. 13. Burung merak
  14. 14. Burung helang
  15. 15. Burung kenyalang
  16. 16. Burung merpati
  17. 17. Bendera 5 Negara
  18. 18. Bendera Malaysia
  19. 19. Bendera Korea Selatan
  20. 20. Bendera German
  21. 21. Bendera United Kingdom
  22. 22. Bendera Turki
  23. 23. Buah-buahan
  24. 24. TEMBIKAI
  25. 25. KELAPA
  26. 26. MANGGIS
  27. 27. DURIAN
  28. 28. STRAWBERI
  29. 29. Bahasa Melayu
  30. 30. BAJUBAJUBAJU
  31. 31. TIDURTIDURTIDUR
  32. 32. DADUDADUDADU
  33. 33. RUMAHRUMAHRUMAH
  34. 34. KERETAKERETAKERETA
  35. 35. Bahasa Inggeris
  36. 36. EATEAT
  37. 37. FALLFALL
  38. 38. BABYBABY
  39. 39. SISTERSISTER
  40. 40. MILKMILK
  41. 41. Bahasa Arab
  42. 42. Mengira Bintik Merah
  43. 43. DRUMROLL PLEASE! TERIMA KASIH

×