1Thessalonians4:13-18 13Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like therest...
15According to the Lord's own word, we tell you thatwewhoarestillalive, whoarelefttillthe coming of the Lord, will certain...
17After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in t...
Mayan Calendar isoneoftheoldestcalendarthatrecordstime, andthecompletecycleandin5000yearsandit willendatDec21,2012.
Basics: Bibleisacollectionof66bookswrittenby40 authors. Over20%ofBibledevotedtoprophecy,5xas manyforthe2ndcomingthanthe1st...
THE END THEHOPEWEHAVEASCHRISTIANS
THE END THERETURN: CHRISTISCOMINGAGAIN1
THE END WehaveHopein Hisreturn
THE END 3 When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am. John14:3
THE END 14 For since we believe that Jesus died and was raised to life again, we also believe that when Jesus returns, God...
ThecertaintyofourresurrectionasChristians isthesamecertainlyofourLordJesusChrist resurrection.
THE END 11 Then he said, “Our friend Lazarus has fallen asleep,butnowIwillgoandwakehimup.” John11:11
THE END 60 Then he fell on his knees, and cried out, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them. And when he hadsaidthis,hef...
THE END 16 For the Lord himself will come down from heaven with a commanding shout, with the voice of the archangel, and w...
THE END 20 But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep. 1Corinthians...
THE END 6 Blessed and holy are those who share in the first resurrection. For them the second death holds no power, but th...
Bornoncedietwice. Borntwicedieonce.
THE END THE RAPTURE: LIVING CHRISTIANS ARE TAKEN AWAY 2
THE END ThereisHopeinourmeeting withtheLord
THE END 17 Then, together with them, we who are still alive and remain on the earth will be caught up in the clouds to mee...
Caught up: GreekwordisHarpazowhichmeanstosieze,to catch,takeawaytosafety. Tocarrybyforce
THE END 2 I was caught up to the third heaven fourteen yearsago.WhetherIwasinmybodyoroutofmy body,Idon’tknow—onlyGodknows....
Caught up: HarpazoinGreekwordandinLatinitis Rapturo whichistranslatedtorapture.
THE END 39 People didn’t realize what was going to happen until the flood came and swept them all away. That is the way it...
THE END 44 You also must be ready all the time, for the SonofManwillcomewhenleastexpected. Matthew24:44
THE END 15 “Look, I will come as unexpectedly as a thief! Blessed are all who are watching for me, who keep their clothing...
Raptureisanytime. ReadinessandPreparationisveryimportant. GodwillbringusinHisPresence.
THE END Howwillrapturewill happen?
THE END 51 But let me reveal to you a wonderful secret. We will not all die, but we will all be transformed! 52 It will ha...
THE END Threekindsofbeliefin Rapture:
THE END Pre-Tribulationmeansthat rapturecomesbeforethe7 yearsoftribulation,
THE END Mid-Tribulationmeansatthe middleof7years of tribulationrapturewill come,
THE END Post-Tribulationmeans after7yearsoftribulation rapturewillcome.
THE END THE REUNION: CHRISTIANS WILL BE WITH GOD FOREVER 3
TriumphantHope. HopeintheReunion.
THE END 17 Then, together with them, we who are still alive and remain on the earth will be caught up in the clouds to mee...
Wemustgobacktobasics,prayer,worship, fellowship,devotion,quiettime,attending faithgroups.
THE END 51 But let me reveal to you a wonderful secret. We will not all die, but we will all be transformed! 52 It will ha...
THE END 53 For our dying bodies must be transformed into bodies that will never die; our mortal bodies mustbetransformedin...
THE END 57 ButthankGod!Hegivesusvictoryoversinand deaththroughourLordJesusChrist. 58 So, my dear brothers and sisters, be ...
THE END 9 The Lord isn’t really being slow about his promise, as some people think. No, he is being patient for your sake....
1Thessalonians5:12 12 Now we ask you, brothers, to respect those who work hard among you, who are over you in theLordandwh...
Matthew24:42-44 42 "Therefore keep watch, because you do not knowonwhatdayyourLordwillcome. 43But understand this: If the ...
1Corinthians15:57-58 57 But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory throughourLordJesusChrist. 58Therefore, my dear brot...
FAITHWORKS CHRISTIAN CHURCH GLOBAL Presented By: Ps. Vitaliano Gutierrez FCC Main San Mateo, Rizal, PH 10am Morning Worshi...
  1. 1. 1Thessalonians4:13-18 13Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like therestofmen,whohavenohope. 14We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus thosewhohavefallenasleepinhim.
  2. 2. 15According to the Lord's own word, we tell you thatwewhoarestillalive, whoarelefttillthe coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede thosewhohavefallenasleep. 16 For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, andthedeadinChristwillrisefirst.
  3. 3. 17After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will bewiththeLordforever. 18 Therefore encourage each other with these words.(NIV)
  4. 4. Mayan Calendar isoneoftheoldestcalendarthatrecordstime, andthecompletecycleandin5000yearsandit willendatDec21,2012.
  5. 5. Basics: Bibleisacollectionof66bookswrittenby40 authors. Over20%ofBibledevotedtoprophecy,5xas manyforthe2ndcomingthanthe1stcoming.
  6. 6. THE END THEHOPEWEHAVEASCHRISTIANS
  7. 7. THE END THERETURN: CHRISTISCOMINGAGAIN1
  8. 8. THE END WehaveHopein Hisreturn
  9. 9. THE END 3 When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am. John14:3
  10. 10. THE END 14 For since we believe that Jesus died and was raised to life again, we also believe that when Jesus returns, God will bring back with Him the believerswhohavedied. 1Thessalonians4:14
  11. 11. ThecertaintyofourresurrectionasChristians isthesamecertainlyofourLordJesusChrist resurrection.
  12. 12. THE END 11 Then he said, “Our friend Lazarus has fallen asleep,butnowIwillgoandwakehimup.” John11:11
  13. 13. THE END 60 Then he fell on his knees, and cried out, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them. And when he hadsaidthis,hefellasleep. Acts7:60
  14. 14. THE END 16 For the Lord himself will come down from heaven with a commanding shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet call of God. First, the believers who have died will rise fromtheirgraves. 1Thessalonians4:16
  15. 15. THE END 20 But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep. 1Corinthians15:20
  16. 16. THE END 6 Blessed and holy are those who share in the first resurrection. For them the second death holds no power, but they will be priests of God and of Christ and will reign with him a thousand years. Revelation20:6
  17. 17. Bornoncedietwice. Borntwicedieonce.
  18. 18. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I7GlmTKs rA
  19. 19. THE END THE RAPTURE: LIVING CHRISTIANS ARE TAKEN AWAY 2
  20. 20. THE END ThereisHopeinourmeeting withtheLord
  21. 21. THE END 17 Then, together with them, we who are still alive and remain on the earth will be caught up in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. Then we willbewiththeLordforever. 1Thessalonians4:13-18
  22. 22. Caught up: GreekwordisHarpazowhichmeanstosieze,to catch,takeawaytosafety. Tocarrybyforce
  23. 23. THE END 2 I was caught up to the third heaven fourteen yearsago.WhetherIwasinmybodyoroutofmy body,Idon’tknow—onlyGodknows. 2Corinthians12:2
  24. 24. Caught up: HarpazoinGreekwordandinLatinitis Rapturo whichistranslatedtorapture.
  25. 25. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXRrVrkF Ylo
  26. 26. THE END 39 People didn’t realize what was going to happen until the flood came and swept them all away. That is the way it will be when the Son of Mancomes. 40 “Two men will be working together in the field;onewillbetaken,theotherleft. 41 Two women will be grinding flour at the mill; onewillbetaken,theotherleft. Matthew24:39-41
  27. 27. THE END 44 You also must be ready all the time, for the SonofManwillcomewhenleastexpected. Matthew24:44
  28. 28. THE END 15 “Look, I will come as unexpectedly as a thief! Blessed are all who are watching for me, who keep their clothing ready so they will not have towalkaroundnakedandashamed.” Revelation16:15
  29. 29. Raptureisanytime. ReadinessandPreparationisveryimportant. GodwillbringusinHisPresence.
  30. 30. THE END Howwillrapturewill happen?
  31. 31. THE END 51 But let me reveal to you a wonderful secret. We will not all die, but we will all be transformed! 52 It will happen in a moment, in the blink of an eye, when the last trumpet is blown. For when the trumpet sounds, those who have died will be raised to live forever. And we who are living willalsobetransformed. 1Corinthians15:51-52
  32. 32. THE END Threekindsofbeliefin Rapture:
  33. 33. THE END Pre-Tribulationmeansthat rapturecomesbeforethe7 yearsoftribulation,
  34. 34. THE END Mid-Tribulationmeansatthe middleof7years of tribulationrapturewill come,
  35. 35. THE END Post-Tribulationmeans after7yearsoftribulation rapturewillcome.
  36. 36. THE END THE REUNION: CHRISTIANS WILL BE WITH GOD FOREVER 3
  37. 37. TriumphantHope. HopeintheReunion.
  38. 38. THE END 17 Then, together with them, we who are still alive and remain on the earth will be caught up in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. Then we willbewiththeLordforever. 18 Soencourageeachotherwiththesewords. 1Thessalonians4:17-18
  39. 39. Wemustgobacktobasics,prayer,worship, fellowship,devotion,quiettime,attending faithgroups.
  40. 40. THE END 51 But let me reveal to you a wonderful secret. We will not all die, but we will all be transformed! 52 It will happen in a moment, in the blink of an eye, when the last trumpet is blown. For when the trumpet sounds, those who have died will be raised to live forever. And we who are living willalsobetransformed. 1Corinthians15:51-55
  41. 41. THE END 53 For our dying bodies must be transformed into bodies that will never die; our mortal bodies mustbetransformedintoimmortalbodies. 54 Then, when our dying bodies have been transformedintobodiesthatwillneverdie,this Scripture will be fulfilled: “Death is swallowed upinvictory. 55 Odeath,whereisyourvictory? Odeath,whereisyoursting?” 1Corinthians15:51-55
  42. 42. THE END 57 ButthankGod!Hegivesusvictoryoversinand deaththroughourLordJesusChrist. 58 So, my dear brothers and sisters, be strong and immovable. Always work enthusiastically for the Lord, for you know that nothing you do fortheLordiseveruseless. 1Corinthians15:57-58
  43. 43. THE END 9 The Lord isn’t really being slow about his promise, as some people think. No, he is being patient for your sake. He does not want anyone tobedestroyed,butwantseveryonetorepent. 2Peter3:9
  44. 44. 1Thessalonians5:12 12 Now we ask you, brothers, to respect those who work hard among you, who are over you in theLordandwhoadmonishyou.
  45. 45. Matthew24:42-44 42 "Therefore keep watch, because you do not knowonwhatdayyourLordwillcome. 43But understand this: If the owner of the house had known at what time of night the thief was coming,hewouldhavekeptwatchandwouldnot havelethishousebebrokeninto. 44So you also must be ready, because the Son of Manwill comeatanhourwhenyou donot expect him.
  46. 46. 1Corinthians15:57-58 57 But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory throughourLordJesusChrist. 58Therefore, my dear brothers, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that yourlaborintheLordisnotinvain.
  47. 47. FAITHWORKS CHRISTIAN CHURCH GLOBAL Presented By: Ps. Vitaliano Gutierrez FCC Main San Mateo, Rizal, PH 10am Morning Worship Service September 3, 2017

×