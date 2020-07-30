Land degradation & managements

Successfully reported this slideshow.
here i describe introduction, defination, causes, impact and managements of land degradation

  1. 1. Land degradation and its management FAHAD NAVEED Roll no: F16-0335 8 semester
  2. 2. Introduction Land degradation is a major socioecological problem worldwide that influences critical environmental issues such as food security, reduced productivity, diminished quality of fresh water resources, loss of biodiversity, and global climate change.
  3. 3. Land Degradation Mean • It is the temporary or permanent lowering of the productive capacity of land. It thus covers the various forms of soil degradation, adverse human impacts on water resources, deforestation, and lowering of the productive capacity of rangelands.
  4. 4. Types of land degradation • Water erosion • Wind erosion • Soil fertility decline • Salinization • Waterlogging • Lowering of the water
  5. 5. Causes of Land Degradation • Deforestation • Industrialization • Shifting cultivation • Poverty of the agriculture • Forest fires and over grazing • Mining • Improper crop rotation • Fertilisers and Pesticides • Improper planning and management of irrigation systems
  6. 6. Impact of Land Degradation • Pollution and clogging of waterways from land degradation • Loss of arable land from soil depletion • Drought and aridity • Soil quality reduction • Water and food insecurity • Biodiversity loss • Increased flooding risk from land degradation
  7. 7. Management to reduce land degradation • Gardening • Conservation Tillage • Using Fertilizers • Afforestation and Reforestation • Constructing Wind Breakers and Responsible Industrial and Chemical Waste Management • Preventing salinisation
  8. 8. Thank You

