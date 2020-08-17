TDF の AnnualReport2019 を読んでみよう!

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
榎真治 in LILO/ 東海道らぐオンラインミーティング 2020-08-16 This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 Unporte...
自己紹介：えのきしんじ ● LibreOffice日本語チーム ● The Document Foundationメンバ ● LILO/東海道らぐは年3回くらいイベント
アニュアルレポートを読むメリット ● 年次報告書は、財団化していると出さないといけない ● 全体的な視点で、コンパクトにまとまっていて、 キャッチアップに最適 ● 株式会社で財務報告書を読むのと似てる
2019年度アニュアルレポートの内容から 一部を紹介
序文：挨拶 ● 昨年秋にBoD(取締役)の選挙がありメンバー変わった ● BoD議長は2期担当したMarinaからLotharへ
プロジェクトの歴史 ● 例年になく歴史を詳しく書いてる ● 今年はLibreOffice10周年、OpenOffice.orgから20周 年だからかも？
StarOfficeの歴史 ● 1985年にZilog Z80向けに作られ、CP/M、8086ベース のAmstrad PC-1512、MS-DOS 3.2などに移植 ● OS/2やWindowsにも。ドイツでは25%のシェアが あったとか ●...
OpenOffice.orgの歴史 ● 2000/7/19のOSCONでオープンソース化が発表 ● 2001/10 パブリックプレビュー・リリース – すぐに100万ダウンロード達成 ● 2002/5/1に1.0リリース
TDFの構造 ● Board of Directors：取締役会 ● Membership Committee：メンバー管理 ● Boad of Trustees： メンバーのこと（215名） ● Advisory borad
財務報告 ● 寄付はありがたいこと に伸びてる模様 参考： https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/TDF/Ledgers
TDFの収入 ● Paypal経由の寄付68%(日本からPaypal使えないけど) ● クレジットカード25% ● ABからは1%程度
TDFの支出 ● 人件費が62%(スタッフ10名程度) ● カンファレンスも ● サーバ維持費用等
LibreOffice 6.2と6.3、オンライン版 ● タイムベースでリリース ● LibreOffice Onlineはだいぶ良くなってきた
カンファレンスや各地のイベント紹介 ● 去年のLibreOfficeカンファレンスはスペイン ● 日本で初のAsia Conferenceも
Engineering Steering Committee ● 技術的な意思決定・調整チーム ● 定例ミーティングを開催
開発のコミット傾向 ● 基本的に安定 ● Collaboraが1/3 ● Redhat, CIB, Munich TDF... ● 独立(ボランティア) からも1/3程度
QA（品質保証） ● 毎週平均150弱のバグレポート ● NISZ LibreOffice Team 330（ハンガリーの政府系） ● Xisco Faulí 234 ● ...多くの報告者
デザインチーム ● ボランティアが中心にUX改善をここ数年継続中 ● タブ型など複数のメニューバー ● ツールバーやサイドバー（出来ることが増えた）も改 善
ドキュメンテーション ● マニュアルは膨大で大変 ● 6.3向けマニュアルをリリース
まとめ ● TDFはLibreOfficeを支えるため、LibreOfficeコミュニ ティ・メンバによって作られた財団法人 ● TDFの年次報告書は、法人としての活動とともに、 LibreOfficeコミュニティを俯瞰できる便利なもの ●
アニュアルレポートダウンロード先 ● https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/ 2020/08/10/tdf-annual-report-2019/
質疑・コメント(1) ● Q:アニュアルレポートはお金の話? 実働報告? – A:お金を含めたTDFの年次の活動報告 – TDFとLibreOfficeコミュニティはイコールではないが、 LibreOfficeを支える部分が主活動なので、 Li...
質疑・コメント(2) ● Q:Collabora Online と LibreOffice Online の違いは? – A:基本的に同じもの。機能的な差はないはず – Collabora社がビルドしたものをCollabora Online と...
質疑・コメント(3) ● Q:Paypalで寄付できない理由はマネーロンダリングの 関係か？ – A:おそらくそう。ある時期からPaypalでの海外送金 が厳しくなった – TDFが対処できる方法があるのか私は分かってない – Stripe（ク...
質疑・コメント(4) ● BOOTH の boost みたいに上乗せできると良い? – よいかも – LibreOfficeのグッズはちょっと金額上乗せされて いるみたい – ただし、ヨーロッパからの送料が高い
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

TDF の AnnualReport2019 を読んでみよう!

41 views

Published on

LILO&東海道らぐオンラインミーティング 2020-08-16での発表資料です。
https://lilo.connpass.com/event/185258/

ハイブリッドPDFですのでLibreOfficeで開くと編集可能です。

Published in: Software
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

TDF の AnnualReport2019 を読んでみよう!

  1. 1. 榎真治 in LILO/ 東海道らぐオンラインミーティング 2020-08-16 This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 Unported License. TDF の AnnualReport2019 を読んでみよう！
  2. 2. 自己紹介：えのきしんじ ● LibreOffice日本語チーム ● The Document Foundationメンバ ● LILO/東海道らぐは年3回くらいイベント
  3. 3. アニュアルレポートを読むメリット ● 年次報告書は、財団化していると出さないといけない ● 全体的な視点で、コンパクトにまとまっていて、 キャッチアップに最適 ● 株式会社で財務報告書を読むのと似てる
  4. 4. 2019年度アニュアルレポートの内容から 一部を紹介
  5. 5. 序文：挨拶 ● 昨年秋にBoD(取締役)の選挙がありメンバー変わった ● BoD議長は2期担当したMarinaからLotharへ
  6. 6. プロジェクトの歴史 ● 例年になく歴史を詳しく書いてる ● 今年はLibreOffice10周年、OpenOffice.orgから20周 年だからかも？
  7. 7. StarOfficeの歴史 ● 1985年にZilog Z80向けに作られ、CP/M、8086ベース のAmstrad PC-1512、MS-DOS 3.2などに移植 ● OS/2やWindowsにも。ドイツでは25%のシェアが あったとか ● 1999年にStar Division が Sunに買収される
  8. 8. OpenOffice.orgの歴史 ● 2000/7/19のOSCONでオープンソース化が発表 ● 2001/10 パブリックプレビュー・リリース – すぐに100万ダウンロード達成 ● 2002/5/1に1.0リリース
  9. 9. TDFの構造 ● Board of Directors：取締役会 ● Membership Committee：メンバー管理 ● Boad of Trustees： メンバーのこと（215名） ● Advisory borad
  10. 10. 財務報告 ● 寄付はありがたいこと に伸びてる模様 参考： https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/TDF/Ledgers
  11. 11. TDFの収入 ● Paypal経由の寄付68%(日本からPaypal使えないけど) ● クレジットカード25% ● ABからは1%程度
  12. 12. TDFの支出 ● 人件費が62%(スタッフ10名程度) ● カンファレンスも ● サーバ維持費用等
  13. 13. LibreOffice 6.2と6.3、オンライン版 ● タイムベースでリリース ● LibreOffice Onlineはだいぶ良くなってきた
  14. 14. カンファレンスや各地のイベント紹介 ● 去年のLibreOfficeカンファレンスはスペイン ● 日本で初のAsia Conferenceも
  15. 15. Engineering Steering Committee ● 技術的な意思決定・調整チーム ● 定例ミーティングを開催
  16. 16. 開発のコミット傾向 ● 基本的に安定 ● Collaboraが1/3 ● Redhat, CIB, Munich TDF... ● 独立(ボランティア) からも1/3程度
  17. 17. QA（品質保証） ● 毎週平均150弱のバグレポート ● NISZ LibreOffice Team 330（ハンガリーの政府系） ● Xisco Faulí 234 ● ...多くの報告者
  18. 18. デザインチーム ● ボランティアが中心にUX改善をここ数年継続中 ● タブ型など複数のメニューバー ● ツールバーやサイドバー（出来ることが増えた）も改 善
  19. 19. ドキュメンテーション ● マニュアルは膨大で大変 ● 6.3向けマニュアルをリリース
  20. 20. まとめ ● TDFはLibreOfficeを支えるため、LibreOfficeコミュニ ティ・メンバによって作られた財団法人 ● TDFの年次報告書は、法人としての活動とともに、 LibreOfficeコミュニティを俯瞰できる便利なもの ●
  21. 21. アニュアルレポートダウンロード先 ● https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/ 2020/08/10/tdf-annual-report-2019/
  22. 22. 質疑・コメント(1) ● Q:アニュアルレポートはお金の話? 実働報告? – A:お金を含めたTDFの年次の活動報告 – TDFとLibreOfficeコミュニティはイコールではないが、 LibreOfficeを支える部分が主活動なので、 LibreOfficeの活動報告的な側面も ● Q:アニュアルレポートは誰向けなのか？ – A:法律で報告が義務付けられている – 正式版はドイツ語（英語版もリリース） – コミュニティだけでなく、一般の人も読むことを想定
  23. 23. 質疑・コメント(2) ● Q:Collabora Online と LibreOffice Online の違いは? – A:基本的に同じもの。機能的な差はないはず – Collabora社がビルドしたものをCollabora Online と呼んだり、ブランドで分けてる場合も – 開発パッチのほとんどはCollabora関係者から – Nextcloud hubに含まれるのはCollabora Online
  24. 24. 質疑・コメント(3) ● Q:Paypalで寄付できない理由はマネーロンダリングの 関係か？ – A:おそらくそう。ある時期からPaypalでの海外送金 が厳しくなった – TDFが対処できる方法があるのか私は分かってない – Stripe（クレジットカード）なら日本から寄付でき る
  25. 25. 質疑・コメント(4) ● BOOTH の boost みたいに上乗せできると良い? – よいかも – LibreOfficeのグッズはちょっと金額上乗せされて いるみたい – ただし、ヨーロッパからの送料が高い

×