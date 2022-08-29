Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wikimania 2022 / SotM 2022参加報告

Aug. 29, 2022
LibreOfficeオンライン版やモバイル版/デスクトップ版、コミュニティの動向について-LibreOffice Virtual Conferenc...
Shinji Enoki
State of CJK issues of LibreOffice,2020 edition
Shinji Enoki
The challenge of growing the LibreOffice Japanese community through events ...
Shinji Enoki
LibreOfficeの10年振り返りとこれから
Shinji Enoki
OpenDatathon activities in Japan
Shinji Enoki
LibreOffice Impress で アウトラインやマスタースライドを使おう！
Shinji Enoki
LibreOffice コミュニティの取り組み: LibreOffice10 周年をむかえて
Shinji Enoki
LibreOffice Conference 2019 Almería参加報告(関西LibreOffice勉強会版)
Shinji Enoki
Technology

LILO/東海道らぐオンラインミーティング2022-08-27での発表資料です。

LILO/東海道らぐオンラインミーティング2022-08-27での発表資料です。

Technology

Wikimania 2022 / SotM 2022参加報告

  1. 1. This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 Unported License. Wikimania 2022 / SotM 2022参加報告 榎真治 in LILO& 東海道らぐオンラインミーティング 2022-08-27
  2. 2. 2 自己紹介 ● LibreOfficeコミュニティなどで活動 ● LILOには2001年ごろから参加 ● LILO/東海道一緒にやりだしたのは 2014年かららしい ● 去年の8月のLILO/東海道もウィキマニア参加報告してた
  3. 3. 3 Wikimaniaとは ● Wikipediaなどウィキメディア・ムーブメントの年次国 際会議 ● COVID-19前は数千人レベルの集まりだったらしい ● 2020年バンコクキャンセル、2021はオンライン ● 今年もオンラインだが、地域ごとのミートアップはあり ● https://wikimania.wikimedia.org/wiki/Wikimania/ja
  4. 4. 4 今年のウィキマニアは？ ● 2022年8月11日-14日 – それぞれの地域で参加しやすいよう、毎日開始時間が変わる – 8/11 アジア/オセアニア – 8/12 アメリカ州 – 8/13 アフリカ、ヨーロッパ、中東 – 8/14 グローバルデー ● オンラインなので簡単に参加 – 事前申込必要 – セミナーみるだけならYoutubeでも可能
  5. 5. 5 今年は同時通訳つき： ● 3トラックを複数言語で同時通訳 – 日本語は1日目と4日目3トラック – プロが2人で交互に – 専門用語はちょっと怪しい
  6. 6. 6 今年のシステム：OpenSouce Summitと同じ？日本語設定にできた チャト 真ん中のタブは Q&A
  7. 7. 去年のシステム：Remo+BBB
  8. 8. プログラムの様子：3トラック
  9. 9. 9 コミュニケーション難しかった ● 去年のRemoはふらっと話できたけど ● Twitterでもあまり投稿がなく盛り上がらず ● イベントテレグラムグループは時々投稿あり
  10. 10. 10 Wikifunction：よくわからないけど面白そう
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. 12 Crisis and GLAM：ブラジル国立博物館の火災の後の活 動、ウクライナでの文化遺産アーカイブ活動など
  13. 13. 13 たしか表彰されてた時。ローカルで集まっている
  14. 14. 14 unlockというキーワードも気になった
  15. 15. 15 State of the Mapとは ● OpenStreetMapの年次国際会議 ● マッパーに加えて、GIS系の人が多い印象 ● 日本では2017年に会津若松市で開催 ● 参加者は通常は数百人くらい – 2019年のハイデルベルクは参加したが、多くの人がチ ケット売り切れて参加できなかった模様
  16. 16. 16 今年のSotMは？ ● ハイブリッド開催 – 現地はフィレンツェ（イタリア） ● 写真みるとかなり盛り上がってた雰囲気 ● 日本からも数名参加 – リモート：中継動画 ● リモートチケット買ってみたら、質問用テレグラムグ ループに参加可能だった。いまいち勝手わからず質問し そこびれた
  17. 17. 17 Every Doorというスマホアプリ POI編集に特化 ● これをみてインストール。散歩の時最近使ってます
  18. 18. 18 財団ボードの質疑セッション
  19. 19. 19 財団のインフラの歴史や現状 かなり面白かった
  20. 20. 20 フィリピンからリモート発表の人も（他はほぼ現地発表） ランゲージバリアの問題に対してベトナム、マダガスカル、 モザンビークの3つで実験
  21. 21. 21 OpenIndoor：オープンソースでSaaS OSMのデータを使って室内の3Dレンダリング
  22. 22. 22 まとめ ● Wikimaniaは面白かったけどややマニアックな 雰囲気も？ ● SotMはハイブリッドで結構盛り上がった感が あった ● どちらもアーカイブ動画で視聴可能

