2020 _ 8 _ اجتماع مجموعة صغيرة

‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬٦:١٢-٢٣ ‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬ ‫ﺳ‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬‫ﺟ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬ ١ ‫ﻟ‬‫م‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ...
‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬٨:٣١-٣٩ ‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻻ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ء‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ل‬ ٢ ‫ا...
‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬١٢:١-٨ ‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬ ‫إ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ﷲ‬‫و‬‫ﻋ‬‫ط‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﷲ‬ ٣ ‫ﺳ‬‫ﺑ‬...
‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬١٤:١-١٢ ‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬ ‫ﺿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫ﻗ‬‫و‬‫ي‬ ٤ ‫ﻏ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ب‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ...
  1. 1. ‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬٦:١٢-٢٣ ‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬ ‫ﺳ‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬‫ﺟ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬ ١ ‫ﻟ‬‫م‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ط‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ط‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﺔ‬-‫ﻧ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫و‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ر‬. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ل‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬‫و‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ة‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬،‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬،‫ﺧ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ة‬،‫و‬‫أ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬. ‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺢ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﺳ‬‫م‬‫ﺻ‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ة‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺑ‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ك‬.‫ﺷ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ف‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ر‬. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺺ‬‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬٦:١٢-٢٣‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬ً‫ﺎ‬. ‫ﻗ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻘ‬‫د‬‫س‬ ‫ﺣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ر‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﮫ‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬،‫أ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬.‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫أ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ة‬،‫ﻓ‬‫ﺈ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻀ‬ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ؤ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ت‬ ‫ﺣ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺆ‬‫ﺛ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻲ‬‫و‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺶ‬‫إ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﻊ‬، ‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺞ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻲ‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ح‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﺔ‬.‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺞ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﮫ‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ض‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﻒ‬،‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﺔ‬. ‫ﻓ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺷ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧ‬‫و‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ت‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ل‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺢ‬،‫و‬‫أ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧ‬‫و‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ت‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ن‬‫؟‬)13-14( ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺬ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫؟‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻚ‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻖ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻖ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬‫؟‬)16-18(‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ض‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺪ‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﮫ‬‫و‬‫ھ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﮫ‬‫؟‬)19-23( ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫م‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻚ‬‫؟‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻖ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺚ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫أ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫أ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫د‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫و‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬،‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫م‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻒ‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻲ‬:‫ﻧ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻦ‬‫أ‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫و‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬.‫ا‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺮ‬، ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬.‫ﻛ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮ‬‫م‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬ً‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﺔ‬،‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺪ‬„،‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ر‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬-‫ﻻ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬ ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬-‫ﺑ‬‫ﻞ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬ً‫ا‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬‫أ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ى‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬.‫ﻗ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺪ‬‫و‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻄ‬ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺾ‬، ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻮ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ة‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬23:‫ﻟ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺧ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ر‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ر‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻲ‬‫أ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺢ‬‫أ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫د‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ﺗ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ر‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻂ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬-‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ي‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬. ‫ز‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫س‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ر‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ك‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ص‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻘ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫س‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺢ‬،‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ذ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ر‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ك‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ذ‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ظ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ر‬‫أ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ك‬‫ﻟ‬‫م‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫د‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﺑ‬‫د‬‫ا‬ً‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ط‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ل‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺑ‬‫د‬‫ا‬ً‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ر‬‫؟‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ز‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ﺗ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫ؤ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ك‬‫؟‬ ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺪ‬„‫ﻷ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻮ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ط‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﮫ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ك‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ج‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬. ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬
  2. 2. ‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬٨:٣١-٣٩ ‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻻ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ء‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ل‬ ٢ ‫ا‬‫ط‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺑ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻣ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ز‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫ﻣ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺐ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ء‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﷲ‬. ‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺢ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ن‬‫ھ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ص‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ذ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗ‬‫د‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﮫ‬‫و‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺑ‬ّ‫ﮫ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫س‬‫؟‬‫ھ‬‫ل‬‫ھ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ك‬‫أ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ء‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ك‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺗ‬‫و‬‫ﻗ‬‫ف‬‫ﻋ‬‫ن‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﮭ‬‫م‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺺ‬‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬٨:٣١–٣٩‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬ً‫ﺎ‬. ‫ﻗ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻘ‬‫د‬‫س‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ن‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺪ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﮫ‬‫و‬‫أ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﮫ‬‫و‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ص‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺢ‬،‫ﻓ‬‫ﺈ‬‫ن‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻞ‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ة‬!‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻸ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺔ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﻖ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺮ‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺪ‬.‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﻊ‬،‫ﻧ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ة‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫أ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫س‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬‫و‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺮ‬ً‫ا‬.‫د‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻮ‬‫د‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ﺑ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻻ‬ً‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ذ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻚ‬،‫ﻧ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻮ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﺞ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫و‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ر‬‫س‬ ‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫م‬. ‫ﻓ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺷ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫د‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳ‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ذ‬‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ط‬‫ﺎ‬‫ه‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺛ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ت‬‫أ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫و‬‫أ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ن‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺣ‬‫د‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫؟‬)32،34( ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ت‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻚ‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ك‬‫؟‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ك‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻒ‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻖ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺾ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ث‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫؟‬)35-36(‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻮ‬‫أ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ى‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬‫؟‬)38-39( ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬‫؟‬‫ا‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺐ‬‫آ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬38-39‫و‬‫أ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻚ‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫ة‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﷲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻮ‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻖ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ھ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺐ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ﻻ‬‫أ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻊ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻷ‬‫ن‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ا‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬ً،‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬،‫أ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬،‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﷲ‬،‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻂ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫أ‬‫ﻣ‬ّ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ج‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ل‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬.‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬)‫ﯾ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ر‬44:22‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬(، ‫ﻻ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ء‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﷲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻮ‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ر‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ر‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ك‬-‫ﯾ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺮ‬‫خ‬‫أ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫أ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻷ‬‫ن‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ء‬،‫ﺣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ت‬ ،‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬.‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻸ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ث‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺎ‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬،‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻊ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ي‬‫أ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫إ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ه‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺢ‬. ‫ز‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫س‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ل‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ھ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ط‬‫ﻊ‬‫ط‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺑ‬‫و‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ص‬‫و‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺗ‬ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ع‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯾ‬ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ت‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻸ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ب‬. ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ك‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺧ‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ھ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ط‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺛ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮫ‬‫و‬‫إ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬. ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬
  3. 3. ‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬١٢:١-٨ ‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬ ‫إ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ﷲ‬‫و‬‫ﻋ‬‫ط‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﷲ‬ ٣ ‫ﺳ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺣ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ظ‬‫ﯾ‬‫م‬‫و‬‫ﻋ‬‫ظ‬‫ﯾ‬‫م‬‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ط‬‫و‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫ﻗ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ب‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ج‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺪ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ھ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﷲ‬. ‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺢ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ض‬‫ﻣ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ھ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ك‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺺ‬‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬١٢:١-٨‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬ً‫ﺎ‬. ‫ﻗ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻘ‬‫د‬‫س‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺪ‬‫و‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ص‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺔ‬،‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺞ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ن‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺾ‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ﺛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ة‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺢ‬.‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺐ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ض‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ي‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫و‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻖ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ص‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬.‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻮ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺆ‬‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺶ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻷ‬‫ن‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ا‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﮫ‬. ‫ﻓ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺷ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ف‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫ﺑ‬‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺔ‬‫؟‬)1(‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ب‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ؤ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫و‬‫ه‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫إ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ﷲ‬‫؟‬)2( ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺖ‬‫آ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫إ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ﷲ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫؟‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺖ‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻖ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ھ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ك‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻂ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬6-8،‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫أ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻂ‬.‫أ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻢ‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫ھ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫و‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬،‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻒ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻊ‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫أ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻚ‬‫؟‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ر‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻖ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺖ‬،‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫د‬‫ر‬ً‫ا‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻞ‬‫أ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﻞ‬.‫ﺑ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻻ‬ً‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺄ‬،‫ﻧ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ط‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺚ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺖ‬-‫إ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫أ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ط‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬.‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬‫؛‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ج‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬ ،‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺛ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ج‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫إ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ﷲ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻖ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺐ‬‫آ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻲ‬،‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺔ‬،‫و‬‫و‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﻊ‬‫إ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺔ‬.‫ﯾ‬ُ‫ﻤ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻀ‬ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ھ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺮ‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﻲ‬.‫إ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫د‬‫ة‬،‫ﻓ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻮ‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬،‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺪ‬.‫إ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻲ‬‫إ‬‫ظ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬،‫ﻓ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻮ‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ح‬،‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﺾ‬ ‫ز‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫س‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ف‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ك‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ھ‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ھ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺑ‬‫و‬‫ع‬‫؟‬ ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺪ‬„‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ز‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ل‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫إ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﮫ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ھ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﮫ‬.‫ا‬‫ط‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﷲ‬‫و‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﮫ‬‫و‬‫أ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫و‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺶ‬‫إ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻚ‬. ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬
  4. 4. ‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬١٤:١-١٢ ‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬ ‫ﺿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫ﻗ‬‫و‬‫ي‬ ٤ ‫ﻏ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ب‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﻷ‬‫ن‬‫ﻛ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺑ‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫ھ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ك‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺔ‬،‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺾ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺐ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫أ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻲ‬. ‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺢ‬ ‫ھ‬‫ل‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ر‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ك‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬ً‫ﺿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺎ‬ً‫أ‬‫و‬‫ﻗ‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬ً‫؟‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺧ‬‫د‬‫م‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫س‬‫ﻗ‬‫و‬‫ﺗ‬‫ك‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺺ‬‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬١٤:١-١٢‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬ً‫ﺎ‬. ‫ﻗ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻘ‬‫د‬‫س‬ ‫ذ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺾ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﻲ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺪ‬‫د‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬،‫ﻣ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﻊ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬.‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺞ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ن‬ ‫ﻗ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺪ‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬:‫ا‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬.‫ﻗ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺾ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫س‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﻊ‬،‫و‬‫ر‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬. ‫د‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﷲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫م‬. ‫ﻓ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺷ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ن‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫و‬‫ي‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬‫؟‬)1-2(‫ﻛ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ف‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻠ‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﮭ‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ض‬‫؟‬)3( ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺖ‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫أ‬‫ظ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺆ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻢ‬‫؟‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬،‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫ط‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺔ‬‫أ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻒ‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻖ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫أ‬‫ﺛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ھ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻵ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬4‫و‬10‫؟‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ي‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻖ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫س‬‫؟‬)11-12( ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺎ‬‫د‬‫ة‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫س‬‫؟‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺆ‬‫ﺛ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺣ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺆ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫س‬‫؟‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻖ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺆ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬،‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ه‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺾ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺔ‬.‫إ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺾ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻲ‬‫أ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﺮ‬‫أ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮫ‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻈ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ﯾ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺚ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻼ‬ً‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻹ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ة‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺢ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻺ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬.‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫م‬،‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ب‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫س‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺔ‬.‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ف‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‹‫ﻛ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ض‬ٍ‫ﺣ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﮭ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﻲ‬،‫ﺑ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻻ‬ً‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺔ‬‫أ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﺔ‬،‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺐ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻲ‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ة‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬. ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ھ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ا‬‫ھ‬‫ﻮ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬.‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ت‬،‫ﻧ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻲ‬‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ب‬‫و‬‫ھ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ه‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬. ‫ز‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺪ‬‫س‬ ‫ھ‬‫ل‬‫ھ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ك‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ص‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ت‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮫ‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﮫ‬‫ﺑ‬‫د‬‫ﻻ‬ً‫ﻣ‬‫ن‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ص‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫و‬‫ﻗ‬‫ت‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮫ‬‫؟‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ر‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫و‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ك‬،‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ض‬ِ‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫و‬‫ﻗ‬‫ت‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺗ‬‫و‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺔ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ل‬‫ﷲ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ف‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ك‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ب‬‫ھ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ص‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ل‬‫أ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﺿ‬‫ل‬. ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻊ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ط‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﷲ‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ك‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ء‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫أ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﮫ‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺶ‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ت‬.‫ﺻ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻚ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺒ‬ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺐ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ھ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺆ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬. ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬

