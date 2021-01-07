Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Awareness Panel Discussion: Training in Digital Literacy and a Technology Orientation To Future Proof Adaptable, Resilient...
Awareness Panel Discussion: Training in Digital Literacy and a Technology Orientation To Future Proof Adaptable, Resilient...
Awareness Panel Discussion: Training in Digital Literacy and a Technology Orientation To Future Proof Adaptable, Resilient...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

APMEC 2021 Panel Discussion - Awareness, Access, Apps

24 views

Published on

https://medicaleducationelearning.blogspot.com/2020/07/training-in-digital-literacy-and.html (session blog)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

APMEC 2021 Panel Discussion - Awareness, Access, Apps

  1. 1. Awareness Panel Discussion: Training in Digital Literacy and a Technology Orientation To Future Proof Adaptable, Resilient Healthcare Practitioners to Deliver Holistic Car e APMEC 2021 Theme - “Continuing Medical Education: Building Resilience in Challenging Times - Trends ● Issues ● Priorities ● Strategies (TIPS)" Access Apps Poh-Sun Goh 8 January 2020 @ 0725am
  2. 2. Awareness Panel Discussion: Training in Digital Literacy and a Technology Orientation To Future Proof Adaptable, Resilient Healthcare Practitioners to Deliver Holistic Car e APMEC 2021 Theme - “Continuing Medical Education: Building Resilience in Challenging Times - Trends ● Issues ● Priorities ● Strategies (TIPS)" Access Apps Poh-Sun Goh 8 January 2020 @ 0725am Knowledge Skills Attitudes/ Approaches
  3. 3. Awareness Panel Discussion: Training in Digital Literacy and a Technology Orientation To Future Proof Adaptable, Resilient Healthcare Practitioners to Deliver Holistic Car e APMEC 2021 Theme - “Continuing Medical Education: Building Resilience in Challenging Times - Trends ● Issues ● Priorities ● Strategies (TIPS)" Access Apps Poh-Sun Goh 8 January 2020 @ 0725am Knowledge Skills Attitudes/ Approaches Internal Resilience External Support

×