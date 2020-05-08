Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENT SIMPLE VS PRESENT CONTINUOUS CHARACTERISTICS DIFFERENCES
PRESENT SIMPLE MY DAILY ROUTINE FOR EXAMPLE WE USETHE PRESENT SIMPLE FOR THINGSTHAT AREGENERALLYTRUE OR THAT HABITUALLY HA...
PRESENT SIMPLE +, -, ? + - ? I work You work He/ She / It Works We work You work They work I don’t work You don’t work He ...
Spelling rules in the present simple Spelling rules for he / she / it I work / play / live. HeWorks / plays / lives. I wat...
PRESENT CONTINUOUS be + verb + ing WE USETHE PRESENT CONTINUOUS FORTHINGSTHAT ARE HAPPENING NOW / ATTHE MOMENT. WE ALSO US...
Spelling rules for the –ing form infinitive Verb + ing spelling Cook Study Cooking Studying Add -ing Dance Dancing e + ing...
Main differences • We often use the present simple with adverbs and expressions of frequency: Always, often, sometimes, et...
  1. 1. PRESENT SIMPLE VS PRESENT CONTINUOUS CHARACTERISTICS DIFFERENCES
  2. 2. PRESENT SIMPLE MY DAILY ROUTINE FOR EXAMPLE WE USETHE PRESENT SIMPLE FOR THINGSTHAT AREGENERALLYTRUE OR THAT HABITUALLY HAPPEN.
  3. 3. PRESENT SIMPLE +, -, ? + - ? I work You work He/ She / It Works We work You work They work I don’t work You don’t work He / She / It doesn’t work We don’t work You don’t work They don’t work Do I work? Do you work? Does he / she / it work? Do we work? Do you work? Do they work?
  4. 4. Spelling rules in the present simple Spelling rules for he / she / it I work / play / live. HeWorks / plays / lives. I watch / finish / go / do. She watches / finishes / goes / does. I study. She studies
  5. 5. PRESENT CONTINUOUS be + verb + ing WE USETHE PRESENT CONTINUOUS FORTHINGSTHAT ARE HAPPENING NOW / ATTHE MOMENT. WE ALSO USETHE PCWITH LONGER PERIODSOFTIME: TODAY,THISWEEK, ETC. I’m working at home this month because of the coronavirus.
  6. 6. Spelling rules for the –ing form infinitive Verb + ing spelling Cook Study Cooking Studying Add -ing Dance Dancing e + ing Shop Shopping One vowel + one consonant = double consonant + ing
  7. 7. Main differences • We often use the present simple with adverbs and expressions of frequency: Always, often, sometimes, etc • We often use the present continuous with at the moment, today, this week, etc. • What do you do? Or What are you doing? A: What do you do? (what’s your job?) B: I’m a teacher. A: What are you doing? (= now, at the moment) B: I’m waiting for a friend.

