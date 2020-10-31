Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Remembering our Family Project 40 Years Ago
Marking the site for Perc Test July, 1979
Excavation July 79
Need all the help we can get especially to recover from rain washing out some of the footer forms
Footers Sept 5&6, 1979
Walls first and later the concrete basement floors
Foundation Walls and Floor Trusses
Mike is 32 and Dad is 65 in 1980
Bill Strasburg Grading Basement Floors
10-ft high Basement Ceilings & 4” Slabs
Built to Mike’s Designs
Massive Roof Trusses
Godfather Gus & Kathryn visit 13971 & 13973
Randy Hinzman and Mike Drywell Cleanout 40-ft Septic Trench not shown
Christmas @ 6417
4 Wheel Drive in January 1980
Dad installing 10’ x 8’ steel Garage Door
Tony & Mike doing most of the wiring
1980 March April
Mom is 63 @ Tony & Janet’s
May 1980 - Sheetrocking
13971 Spa 13973 Spa & Swimming Pool
Ken Sizemore Returns
Dad installing Solid Door to Garage
What was happening at Bill & Cathy'
Mom at Bill & Cathy’s
A Different Season for Each Bedroom
What was going on at 13971 in the Summer 1980 ?
Tony & Mike laying the Teakwood Floors in all Bedrooms
What’s Happening at 13971 Now?
Villa de Estes
First Sign for 4WD – September 1980
Removing Blockage in Main Chimney
Mom’s Sunroom to Remember September 15 – November 20, 1992
Removing Two Brick Pillars – Sept 15
Two Trenches for Four new Piers – Sept 17, 1992
One Trench and Four Forms
Footers
Four New Brick Pillars Sept 25
Future She Shed
Three Mikes on the job Dad = 77 Me = 44 M Jr = 5
2x6 Framing 28’ x 16’ od Sunroom Sept 27-30
TG ¾” Floor (3) 20a 120v (1) 20a 240v
Strasburg Kubota -> Here comes the Steel
Roof Trusses Custom Designed Mid- October
Rain Coming
Under Roof Oct 20
Getting Ready for the Pre-cast Concrete Sabs
Bricklaying Walls starts and Steel Lintels in Place - Late October
Crane lifts Slabs over ROOF This 25’ x 4’ Slab is the back Walkway
Placed Three 4-ft x 14’ Slabs Need to extend outside I-Beam to place last 2’ x 14’ Slab
Late October 1992
Team of Bricklayers did all the walls in late October
Inside Wiring, Ceiling, Windows all done in October
October 1992
October 1992
John Parrot
Welding on an I-Beam Extension & Placing the last Slab 2’x’14’
Late October
November
November Inside Jobs
Parrot has done his part
Mike does the Electrical & Mom Cleans
Byron & Barry Cross Doing the Oak Floor along with the Metal Fences Guys
Christmas Family Photo 1992
Mom’s Dream Come True - A Family Effort Mom lived here for 26 years until June 2006
Priceless
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Remembering our family project 40 years ago
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Remembering our family project 40 years ago

25 views

Published on

Remembering our family project 40 years ago

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Remembering our family project 40 years ago

  1. 1. Remembering our Family Project 40 Years Ago
  2. 2. Marking the site for Perc Test July, 1979
  3. 3. Excavation July 79
  4. 4. Need all the help we can get especially to recover from rain washing out some of the footer forms
  5. 5. Footers Sept 5&6, 1979
  6. 6. Walls first and later the concrete basement floors
  7. 7. Foundation Walls and Floor Trusses
  8. 8. Mike is 32 and Dad is 65 in 1980
  9. 9. Bill Strasburg Grading Basement Floors
  10. 10. 10-ft high Basement Ceilings & 4” Slabs
  11. 11. Built to Mike’s Designs
  12. 12. Massive Roof Trusses
  13. 13. Godfather Gus & Kathryn visit 13971 & 13973
  14. 14. Randy Hinzman and Mike Drywell Cleanout 40-ft Septic Trench not shown
  15. 15. Christmas @ 6417
  16. 16. 4 Wheel Drive in January 1980
  17. 17. Dad installing 10’ x 8’ steel Garage Door
  18. 18. Tony & Mike doing most of the wiring
  19. 19. 1980 March April
  20. 20. Mom is 63 @ Tony & Janet’s
  21. 21. May 1980 - Sheetrocking
  22. 22. 13971 Spa 13973 Spa & Swimming Pool
  23. 23. Ken Sizemore Returns
  24. 24. Dad installing Solid Door to Garage
  25. 25. What was happening at Bill & Cathy'
  26. 26. Mom at Bill & Cathy’s
  27. 27. A Different Season for Each Bedroom
  28. 28. What was going on at 13971 in the Summer 1980 ?
  29. 29. Tony & Mike laying the Teakwood Floors in all Bedrooms
  30. 30. What’s Happening at 13971 Now?
  31. 31. Villa de Estes
  32. 32. First Sign for 4WD – September 1980
  33. 33. Removing Blockage in Main Chimney
  34. 34. Mom’s Sunroom to Remember September 15 – November 20, 1992
  35. 35. Removing Two Brick Pillars – Sept 15
  36. 36. Two Trenches for Four new Piers – Sept 17, 1992
  37. 37. One Trench and Four Forms
  38. 38. Footers
  39. 39. Four New Brick Pillars Sept 25
  40. 40. Future She Shed
  41. 41. Three Mikes on the job Dad = 77 Me = 44 M Jr = 5
  42. 42. 2x6 Framing 28’ x 16’ od Sunroom Sept 27-30
  43. 43. TG ¾” Floor (3) 20a 120v (1) 20a 240v
  44. 44. Strasburg Kubota -> Here comes the Steel
  45. 45. Roof Trusses Custom Designed Mid- October
  46. 46. Rain Coming
  47. 47. Under Roof Oct 20
  48. 48. Getting Ready for the Pre-cast Concrete Sabs
  49. 49. Bricklaying Walls starts and Steel Lintels in Place - Late October
  50. 50. Crane lifts Slabs over ROOF This 25’ x 4’ Slab is the back Walkway
  51. 51. Placed Three 4-ft x 14’ Slabs Need to extend outside I-Beam to place last 2’ x 14’ Slab
  52. 52. Late October 1992
  53. 53. Team of Bricklayers did all the walls in late October
  54. 54. Inside Wiring, Ceiling, Windows all done in October
  55. 55. October 1992
  56. 56. October 1992
  57. 57. John Parrot
  58. 58. Welding on an I-Beam Extension & Placing the last Slab 2’x’14’
  59. 59. Late October
  60. 60. November
  61. 61. November Inside Jobs
  62. 62. Parrot has done his part
  63. 63. Mike does the Electrical & Mom Cleans
  64. 64. Byron & Barry Cross Doing the Oak Floor along with the Metal Fences Guys
  65. 65. Christmas Family Photo 1992
  66. 66. Mom’s Dream Come True - A Family Effort Mom lived here for 26 years until June 2006
  67. 67. Priceless

×