1. What’s this & that? Read the first part of the dialogue. Çocuk Anne, bu ne? Mum, what is this? Anne O bir top. That’s a...
Read the second part and listen to the dialogue. … Çocuk Anne, bunlar ne? Mum, what are these? Anne Onlar araba. They are ...
2. Learn “this & these” and “that & those”. BU This Bu bir çanta. This is a bag. BUNLAR These Bunlar çanta. These are bags...
3. Translate the questions into Turkish. 1. What’s this? 2. What are these? 3. What’s that? 4. What are those?
Check your answers. 1. Bu ne? What’s this? 2. Bunlar ne? What are these? 3. O ne? What’s that? 4. Onlar ne? What are those?
6. Opposite adjectives I. Learn the basic adjectives. 1. Büyük Big 5. Genç Young 2. İyi Good 6. Ucuz Cheap 3. Eski Old (fo...
7. Learn how to make adjective & noun phrases. 1. O bir kız. She is a girl. 2. O güzel bir kız. She is a beautiful girl. «...
13.Learn the question word below. NASIL means HOW but it also used as WHAT LIKE. The answer is always an adjective. For ex...
15.Work in pairs. Ask similar questions. A Bu ne? B O bir araba. A O nasıl bir araba? B O eski bir araba.
16. She is talking about her possessions. Read fill in the blanks with the words. ama bir çok değil eşya okul seviyorum Bu...
Check your answers. Bunlar benim eşyalarım… Bu bir kitap. O benim kitabım. O eski bir kitap, ama o çok ilginç bir kitap. B...
18. Learn yes/no questions in Turkish. The question word Mİ (MÜ/MI/MU) added to the end of the sentence is used to make ye...
24. Rewrite the sentences to make yes/no questions. 1. Sen iyisin. Sen iyi misin? 2. Sen hastasın. 3. Sen mutlusun. 4. Sen...
Check your answers. 1. Sen iyisin. Sen iyi misin? 2. Sen hastasın. Sen hasta mısın? 3. Sen mutlusun. Sen mutlu musun? 4. S...
Turkish Lessons 3 (A1) - Basic Questions

45 views

Published on

Learn Turkish language yourself with self-study Turkish lessons with audios and answer keys. Basic Questions in Turkish language.

Published in: Education
Turkish Lessons 3 (A1) - Basic Questions

  1. 1. Basic Questions Self-study Turkish Lessons For Early Beginners
  2. 2. Thank you for your interest! I am Ali Akpınar, a Turkish language teacher offering Turkish language learning materials for self-study and Turkish language classes & courses online. Please visit www.demturkishcenter.com/a1 for more Turkish language learning materials and courses for early beginners (A1). Read on for the information & preview of this self-study lesson »
  3. 3. Self-study Turkish Lessons 3: Basic Questions (A1) Self-study Turkish lesson 3 is a bundle of worksheets including a communicative lesson, grammar worksheet, reading & writing practice worksheet, a vocabulary worksheet and everyday Turkish worksheet. You can use this lesson for self-study or as a supplementary material to your Turkish course. Download as pdf + mp3. See the structure of the lessons »
  4. 4. The Structure Of The Lessons All the worksheets are categorized as: 1. LEARN 2. IMPROVE 3. PRACTICE Preview a sample from the lesson »
  5. 5. 1. What’s this & that? Read the first part of the dialogue. Çocuk Anne, bu ne? Mum, what is this? Anne O bir top. That’s a ball. Çocuk O nasıl bir top? What is the ball like? Anne O büyük bir top. That’s a big ball. Çocuk Anne, bu bir ev mi? Mum, is this a house? Anne Hayır, değil. No, it isn’t. Çocuk Peki, o ne? So, what is it? Anne Galiba o bir hastane. I think that’s a hospital. …
  6. 6. Read the second part and listen to the dialogue. … Çocuk Anne, bunlar ne? Mum, what are these? Anne Onlar araba. They are cars. Çocuk Onlar nasıl araba? What are the cars like? Anne Onlar eski araba. They are old cars. Çocuk Anne, bunlar kedi mi? Mum, are these cats? Anne Hayır, değil. No, they aren’t. Çocuk Peki, onlar ne? So, what are they? Anne Galiba onlar köpek. I think they are cats.
  7. 7. 2. Learn “this & these” and “that & those”. BU This Bu bir çanta. This is a bag. BUNLAR These Bunlar çanta. These are bags. O That O bir çanta. That’s a bag. ONLAR Those/They Onlar çanta. Those are bags. Listen to the words & sentences.
  8. 8. 3. Translate the questions into Turkish. 1. What’s this? 2. What are these? 3. What’s that? 4. What are those?
  9. 9. Check your answers. 1. Bu ne? What’s this? 2. Bunlar ne? What are these? 3. O ne? What’s that? 4. Onlar ne? What are those?
  10. 10. 6. Opposite adjectives I. Learn the basic adjectives. 1. Büyük Big 5. Genç Young 2. İyi Good 6. Ucuz Cheap 3. Eski Old (for things) 7. İlginç / enteresan Interesting 4. Yavaş Slow Listen to the words.
  11. 11. 7. Learn how to make adjective & noun phrases. 1. O bir kız. She is a girl. 2. O güzel bir kız. She is a beautiful girl. «Bir» used as «a/an» always comes before the noun even if you use adjectives.
  12. 12. 13.Learn the question word below. NASIL means HOW but it also used as WHAT LIKE. The answer is always an adjective. For example: A Bu ne? What’s this? B O bir araba. That’s a car. A O NASIL bir araba? What is the car like? B O ESKİ bir araba. That’s an old car. Listen to the questions and answers.
  13. 13. 15.Work in pairs. Ask similar questions. A Bu ne? B O bir araba. A O nasıl bir araba? B O eski bir araba.
  14. 14. 16. She is talking about her possessions. Read fill in the blanks with the words. ama bir çok değil eşya okul seviyorum Bunlar benim ___ - larım… Bu bir kitap. O benim kitabım. O eski ___ kitap, ___ o çok ilginç bir kitap. Bu bir kalem. O benim kalemim. O pahalı bir kalem ___, ama o çok iyi bir kalem. Bu bir bilgisayar. O benim bilgisayarım. O yeni bir bilgisayar değil, ama o ___ iyi bir bilgisayar. Bu bir çanta. O benim çantam. O bir ___ çantası. O büyük bir çanta değil, ama ben onu çok ___.
  15. 15. Check your answers. Bunlar benim eşyalarım… Bu bir kitap. O benim kitabım. O eski bir kitap, ama o çok ilginç bir kitap. Bu bir kalem. O benim kalemim. O pahalı bir kalem değil, ama o çok iyi bir kalem. Bu bir bilgisayar. O benim bilgisayarım. O yeni bir bilgisayar değil, ama o çok iyi bir bilgisayar. Bu bir çanta. O benim çantam. O bir okul çantası. O büyük bir çanta değil, ama ben onu çok seviyorum.
  16. 16. 18. Learn yes/no questions in Turkish. The question word Mİ (MÜ/MI/MU) added to the end of the sentence is used to make yes / no questions in Turkish. It’s a separate word but it is used with the vowel harmony in Turkish. For example: O bir ev. O bir ev mi? Is it a house? Bu bir top. Bu bir top mu? Is this a ball? Bir kitap var. Bir kitap var mı? Is there a house? O çay istiyor. O çay istiyor mu? Does he want a tea? Listen to the sentences.
  17. 17. 24. Rewrite the sentences to make yes/no questions. 1. Sen iyisin. Sen iyi misin? 2. Sen hastasın. 3. Sen mutlusun. 4. Sen bir doktorsun. 5. Sen Fransızsın. 6. Sen Türkçe biliyorsun. 7. Sen kahve istiyorsun. 8. Sen Antalya’yı seviyorsun.
  18. 18. Check your answers. 1. Sen iyisin. Sen iyi misin? 2. Sen hastasın. Sen hasta mısın? 3. Sen mutlusun. Sen mutlu musun? 4. Sen bir doktorsun. Sen bir doktor musun? 5. Sen Fransızsın. Sen Fransız mısın? 6. Sen Türkçe biliyorsun. Sen Türkçe biliyor musun? 7. Sen kahve istiyorsun. Sen kahve istiyor musun? 8. Sen Antalya’yı seviyorsun. Sen Antalya’yı seviyor musun? Listen to the answers.
