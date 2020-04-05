Measures to ease sme's access to finance

The SME (Small and Medium-sized Business Enterprise) segment is one of the fastest-growing components of a booming economy in today's global marketplace and nurturing it for further growth is in the key interest of every nation. Take, for instance, in the U.S itself, SME segment employs over 50% of the country's private workforce, contributes over 50% of non-agricultural GDP, and has consistently created 2/3rds of new employment opportunities in the last two decades. Under such a scenario, the country can hardly afford to lag behind when it comes to identifying and nurturing this critical component of its economy.

