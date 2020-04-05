Successfully reported this slideshow.
Measures to ease SME's access to Finance
The SME (Small and Medium-sized Business Enterprise) segment is one of the fastest-growing components of a booming economy...
However, the sad reality is that the monolithic traditional banking sector is yet to wake up and realize the latent potent...
Today's article throws light on the market disruption and economic bottlenecks being faced by the SME sector and how we, a...
Let me give you a purview of how we, in the Alt lending sector, are making definite inroads into financing the SME segment?
1. The fast processing of Cash Advances with minimal to nil paperwork and fast funding approval make us automatically the ...
2. Cash Advances accessed from our Alt Finance companies like Crest Hill Complaints are offered at a far more reasonable r...
3. Our Alt lending companies like CrestHill Capital make use of data analytics to generate cloud-based credit scoring to h...
4. Our friendlier and more accessible customer portal 24 X 7, like for example Crest Hill Complaints, provide all possible...
5. Our realtime risk profit assessment module uses a mix and match of traditional tools and alternative data like Predicti...
The enhanced integration of digital technology promises a period of constant and rapid change, and unless the traditional ...
The SME (Small and Medium-sized Business Enterprise) segment is one of the fastest-growing components of a booming economy in today's global marketplace and nurturing it for further growth is in the key interest of every nation. Take, for instance, in the U.S itself, SME segment employs over 50% of the country's private workforce, contributes over 50% of non-agricultural GDP, and has consistently created 2/3rds of new employment opportunities in the last two decades. Under such a scenario, the country can hardly afford to lag behind when it comes to identifying and nurturing this critical component of its economy.

