Competition Gurukul is a trusted name in the Field of Competitive & Entrance Examination. We Provide the best coaching for Delhi Police.

BEST DELHI POLICE COACHING INSTITUTE/CENTER IN DELHI, JANAKPURI, UTTAM NAGAR

  1. 1. DELHI POLICE (S.I, CONSTABLE, CISF, ITBP,SSB,CPO,BSR,CRPF) A-38, 39, 40, Opposite Metro Pillar no: 641, Uttam Nagar, Near Uttam Nagar East Metro Station, New Delhi - 110059 011-65495934, 9212129295 contact@competitiongurukul.in www.competitiongurukul.in Duration :- 3 Months Fees :- 10,000 /-
  2. 2. 011-65495934, 9212129295 contact@competitiongurukul.in Every year thousands of vacancies are released in SSC, DELHI POLICE, BANKand in many GOVT. JOBS if we see the pattern of these exams by certain changes all these exams are based on SAME PATTERN…by 3 months accurate preparation you can crack these types of exam… for cracking these exam we should always be clear about WHAT TO STUDY? & HOW MUCH YOU HAVE TO STUDY? Why COMPETITION GURUKUL? We in real sense believe in hard work to make result because there is no shortcut to get success in life without hard work. So we work hard for your bright future…… OUR SPECIAL FEATURES:- · Well Qualified and specialized faculty members. · Special focus on concept with tricky approach to solve Math & Reasoning. · Special focus towards weak students to prepare their base strong. · Works on weakness of each and every student. · Complete study environment. · Batch strength will be not more than 35. · Special doubt classes · Study material according to exam syllabus · Free mock test every week acc. Exam pattern COVERAGE Quantitative Aptitude 1. Basic Calculation 2. Number System 3. Simplification 4. Square Roots & Cube Roots 5. H.C.F & L.C.M 6. Time & work 7. Pipes & Cistern 8. Problems On Trains 9. Time And Distance 10. Boats & stream 11. Percentage 12. Profit & Loss 13. Mixture and allegation 14. Ratio and Proportion 15. Average 16. Partnership 17. Problems Based On Age 18. Simple Interest 19. Compound Interest 20. Data interpretation Advanced mathematics 21. Mensuration 22. Algebra 23. Trigonometry 24. Geometry 25. Co-ordinate Geometry General Intelligence & Reasoning 1. Coding Decoding 2. Analogy 3. Classification/ odd one out 4. Direction Test 5. Blood relation 6. Sitting Arrangements 7. Ranking agreements or words 8. Logical arguments 9. Alpha/number/symbol series 10. Venn diagram 11. Missing number 12. Calendar & clock 13. Coded inequality 14. Puzzle Test 15. Cube and Dice 16. Mathematical-reasoning
  3. 3. 011-65495934, 9212129295 contact@competitiongurukul.in 1. Analytical Reasoning 2. Assumption 3. Arguments 4. Courses & Action 5. Interface 6. Cause & effect 7. Conclusion 8. Decision making 9. Syllogism 10. Input-output 11. Data sufficiency Non verbal Reasoning 12. 4,5,& 7 figure series 13. Analogy 14. Classification 15. Mirror & water Image 16. Embedded figure 17. Figure Counting English Language 1 verb 2 Tense 3 Voice 4 Conjunction 5 Questioning Tag 6 Subject Verb AGreement 7 Noun 8 Pronoun 9 Adjectives 10 preposition 11 Article 12 Narration General Studies 1. History 2.Geography 3. Indian Polity 4. Indian Economy 5.General Science Other 1. Para Jumble 2. Cloze test 3. Fill in the Blanks 4. Reading Comprehension Vocabulary 5. Roots words 6. Synonym 7. Antonyms 8. One word Substitution 9. Idioms 10. Phrases Proverbs SI & ASI (Delhi Police, CAPF, CISF) Exam Pattern SCHEME OF EXAMS Delhi Police Constable (Exec) Male & Female Test Pattern CPO Paper-1 Exam Pattern
  4. 4. 011-65495934, 9212129295 contact@competitiongurukul.in Course Highlight 1.Consistent Classroom Guidance 2.Meticulously designed Study Material 3.Review of Previous years question papers 4.Regular model Mock tests on exam patterns 5.One on One attention 6.Time Bound Completion 7.Experienced full time faculty 8.Small batches 9.5 days a weekend batches 10.Weekly test 11.Accommodation for outstation students(PG) EDUCATION AA-38, 39, 40, Opposite Metro Pillar no: 641, Uttam Nagar, Near Uttam Nagar East Metro Station, New Delhi - 110059 011-65495934, 9212129295 contact@competitiongurukul.in www.competitiongurukul.in

