Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DERMOSCOPIC FINDINGS OF POROKERATOSIS Dr. Usha Chandra
• Porokeratosis is a clonal disorder of keratinization . • It is characterized by one or more atrophic patches surrounded ...
Histological features
• Dermoscopy shows "white track" structure corresponds to the cornoid lamella with a brown pigmentation visible in the ins...
• In the central part of the lesion, dermoscopy may feature a white area, red dots, globules and lines corresponding to ve...
DERMOSCOPIC FINDINGS OF DOWLING DEGOS DISEASE
• Dowling Degos disease (DDD) also known as reticular pigmented anomaly of the flexures. • Autosomal dominant genodermatos...
• It is characterized by slowly progressing hyperpigmented macules which begins in adult life and involves predominantly t...
• Additional features include follicular hyperkeratotic papules and pitted perioral scars. • Association of dyschromatosis...
• BiOPSY- • Antler-like filiform elongation of rete ridges . • Concentration of melanin at the tips with few dermal melano...
• Dermatoscopy shows: • (a) Follicular pits • (b) Irregular brownish projections (red arrowhead) around hypopigmented cent...
• Dermatoscopy of palmar pit with keratinous plugging: (a) White light, (b) polarized light
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dermoscopy finding of porokeratosis and dowling dego

13 views

Published on

*

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dermoscopy finding of porokeratosis and dowling dego

  1. 1. DERMOSCOPIC FINDINGS OF POROKERATOSIS Dr. Usha Chandra
  2. 2. • Porokeratosis is a clonal disorder of keratinization . • It is characterized by one or more atrophic patches surrounded by a clinically and histologically distinctive hyperkeratotic ridge like border called the cornoid lamella.
  3. 3. Histological features
  4. 4. • Dermoscopy shows "white track" structure corresponds to the cornoid lamella with a brown pigmentation visible in the inside of the track.
  5. 5. • In the central part of the lesion, dermoscopy may feature a white area, red dots, globules and lines corresponding to vessels.
  6. 6. DERMOSCOPIC FINDINGS OF DOWLING DEGOS DISEASE
  7. 7. • Dowling Degos disease (DDD) also known as reticular pigmented anomaly of the flexures. • Autosomal dominant genodermatosis with variable penetrance due to loss of function mutations in the keratin 5 gene
  8. 8. • It is characterized by slowly progressing hyperpigmented macules which begins in adult life and involves predominantly the flexures.
  9. 9. • Additional features include follicular hyperkeratotic papules and pitted perioral scars. • Association of dyschromatosis universalis hereditaria (DUH) like hypopigmented macules along with the hyperpigmented macules of DDD has also been reported.
  10. 10. • BiOPSY- • Antler-like filiform elongation of rete ridges . • Concentration of melanin at the tips with few dermal melanophages and mild perivascular lymphohistiocytic infiltrate. • Follicular plugging and inclusion cysts were also found in a few areas
  11. 11. • Dermatoscopy shows: • (a) Follicular pits • (b) Irregular brownish projections (red arrowhead) around hypopigmented centre (yellow asterisk)
  12. 12. • Dermatoscopy of palmar pit with keratinous plugging: (a) White light, (b) polarized light

×