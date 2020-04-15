COVID-19 in the Caribbean: April 14 Report on Daily New Cases

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 Pandemic in the Caribbean New Confirmed Cases of SARS-CoV-2 Infections Latest update: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 10...
Disclaimer Copyright © Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). The opinions, findings, interpretations and conclusions expressed...
Objectives of Publication The objectives of this publication are: • to provide statistics and display trends regarding the...
Definitions Abbreviations: CDB - Caribbean Development Bank BMC - Borrowing Member Country COVID-19: Coronavirus disease 2...
Confirmed aggregated COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean Region Confirmed COVID-19 cases in CDB’s BMCs Confirmed COVID-19 case...
Caribbean Region
Confirmed Cases in the Caribbean, 2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Caribbean Tota...
CDB’s Borrowing Member Countries
Confirmed Cases in BMCs, 2020 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Anguilla 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Ma...
Confirmed Cases in BMCs, 2020 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Belize 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar ...
Confirmed Cases in BMCs, 2020 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Guyana 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar ...
Confirmed cases in BMCs, 2020 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Saint Lucia 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13...
Confirmed Cases in BMCs, 2020 0 10 20 30 40 50 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Trinidad and Tobago 0 10 20 30 40 5...
Total Confirmed Cases, Tests and Deaths in BMCs, 2020 Daily Changes 7-Day Change 12-Apr 13-Apr 14-Apr 14-Apr Cases Tests D...
Dynamics of New Cases 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 t + 1 t + 9 t + 17 t + 25 t + 33 t + 41 Trinidad and Tobago Barbados Jamaica C...
Dynamics of New Cases t = Day of first case in respective country 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 t + 1 t + 9 t + 17 t + 25 t + 3...
Dynamics of New Cases per 100,000 Population t = Day of first case in respective country 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180...
Dynamics of New Cases per 100,000 Population t = Day of first case in respective country 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 t + 1 t + 9 t ...
Other Selected Caribbean Countries
Confirmed Cases in Other Caribbean, 2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Dominican Republ...
Confirmed Cases in Other Caribbean, 2020 0 10 20 30 40 50 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Martinique 0 10 20 30 40...
Total Confirmed Cases, Tests and Deaths in Other Caribbean Daily Changes 7-Day Change 12-Apr 13-Apr 14-Apr 14-Apr Cases Te...
Other CDB Member Countries and USA
Confirmed Cases in Other CDB Member Countries and USA, 2020 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 China 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000...
0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 Germany 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 United Kingdom 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 ...
0 10 20 30 40 50 Venezuela 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 30,000 35,000 40,000 USA Confirmed Cases in Other CDB Membe...
Credits Economics Department Caribbean Development Bank P.O. Box 408 Wildey, St. Michael BB11000 BARBADOS
  1. 1. COVID-19 Pandemic in the Caribbean New Confirmed Cases of SARS-CoV-2 Infections Latest update: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 10:00 p.m. AST
  2. 2. Disclaimer Copyright © Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). The opinions, findings, interpretations and conclusions expressed in this publication are those of the staff of CDB and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of CDB, its Board of Directors, or the countries they represent. This work may be reproduced, with attribution to CDB, for any non-commercial purpose. The use of CDB's name for any purpose other than for attribution, and the use of CDB's logo shall be subject to a separate written licence agreement between CDB and the user and is not authorized as part of this licence. No derivative work is allowed. CDB does not necessarily own each component of the content contained within this document and, therefore, does not warrant that the use of any third-party owned individual component or part contained in this work will not infringe on the rights of those third parties. Any risks of claims resulting from such infringement rest solely with the user. CDB does not guarantee the accuracy of the data included in this work. Any dispute related to the use of the works of CDB that cannot be settled amicably shall be submitted to arbitration pursuant to the UNCITRAL rules. Nothing herein shall constitute or be deemed to constitute a waiver of the privileges and immunities of CDB, all of which are specifically reserved.
  3. 3. Objectives of Publication The objectives of this publication are: • to provide statistics and display trends regarding the spread of the Novel Coronavirus disease in Borrowing Member Countries of the Caribbean Development Bank. • to keep the general public informed regarding the evolution of relevant data which have the potential to impact social and economic development in the Region.
  4. 4. Definitions Abbreviations: CDB - Caribbean Development Bank BMC - Borrowing Member Country COVID-19: Coronavirus disease 2019 as defined by the World Health Organisation. In this publication COVID-19 is used as a proxy for all infections with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Data Sources: • Johns Hopkins University via Github.com • Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) COVID-19 Situation Reports • Worldometers website https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus • Some data points might vary from national data due to delayed reporting
  5. 5. Confirmed aggregated COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean Region Confirmed COVID-19 cases in CDB’s BMCs Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Other Selected Caribbean Countries Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Other CDB Member Countries and the United States of America
  6. 6. Caribbean Region
  7. 7. Confirmed Cases in the Caribbean, 2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Caribbean Total 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr CDB's BMCs 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Other Caribbean
  8. 8. CDB’s Borrowing Member Countries
  9. 9. Confirmed Cases in BMCs, 2020 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Anguilla 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Antigua and Barbuda 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr The Bahamas 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Barbados
  10. 10. Confirmed Cases in BMCs, 2020 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Belize 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Cayman Islands 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Dominica 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Grenada
  11. 11. Confirmed Cases in BMCs, 2020 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Guyana 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Haiti 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Jamaica 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Montserrat
  12. 12. Confirmed cases in BMCs, 2020 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Saint Lucia 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr St. Kitts and Nevis 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0 5 10 15 20 25 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Suriname
  13. 13. Confirmed Cases in BMCs, 2020 0 10 20 30 40 50 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Trinidad and Tobago 0 10 20 30 40 50 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Turks and Caicos Islands 0 10 20 30 40 50 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Virgin Islands
  14. 14. Total Confirmed Cases, Tests and Deaths in BMCs, 2020 Daily Changes 7-Day Change 12-Apr 13-Apr 14-Apr 14-Apr Cases Tests Deaths Cases Tests Anguilla 0 0 0 0 3 na 0 20 na Antigua and Barbuda 0 2 0 4 23 73 2 25 79 The Bahamas 0 1 2 16 49 na 8 13 na Barbados 3 1 0 9 72 864 5 25 302 Belize 1 4 0 11 18 567 2 5 143 Cayman Islands 8 0 1 9 54 580 1 85 918 Dominica 0 0 0 1 16 345 0 23 486 Grenada 0 0 0 2 14 92 0 13 85 Guyana 0 0 2 14 47 213 6 6 27 Haiti 0 7 0 15 40 365 3 0 3 Jamaica 4 4 0 10 73 1290 5 3 45 Montserrat 0 2 0 2 11 36 0 211 690 Saint Lucia 0 0 0 1 15 319 0 8 180 St. Kitts and Nevis 0 0 2 3 14 234 0 25 418 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0 0 0 4 12 87 0 11 79 Suriname 0 0 0 0 10 na 1 2 na Trinidad and Tobago 1 0 0 6 113 1152 8 8 84 Turks and Caicos Islands 1 1 0 2 10 71 1 27 194 Virgin Islands 0 0 0 0 3 52 0 9 161 BMCs total 18 22 7 109 597 6340 42 Total Per 100,000 People
  15. 15. Dynamics of New Cases 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 t + 1 t + 9 t + 17 t + 25 t + 33 t + 41 Trinidad and Tobago Barbados Jamaica Cayman Islands The Bahamas Guyana Haiti Dominica Antigua and Barbuda Saint Lucia t = Day of first case in respective country
  16. 16. Dynamics of New Cases t = Day of first case in respective country 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 t + 1 t + 9 t + 17 t + 25 t + 33 t + 41 Belize Grenada St. Kitts and Nevis St. Vincent and the Grenadines Montserrat Suriname Turks and Caicos Islands Anguilla Virgin Islands
  17. 17. Dynamics of New Cases per 100,000 Population t = Day of first case in respective country 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 200 t + 1 t + 8 t + 15 t + 22 t + 29 t + 36 Montserrat Cayman Islands Barbados Dominica St. Kitts and Nevis Turks and Caicos Islands Antigua and Barbuda Grenada Anguilla
  18. 18. Dynamics of New Cases per 100,000 Population t = Day of first case in respective country 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 t + 1 t + 9 t + 17 t + 25 t + 33 t + 41 Trinidad and Tobago Saint Lucia The Bahamas Virgin Islands St. Vincent and the Grenadines Guyana Jamaica Suriname Belize Haiti
  19. 19. Other Selected Caribbean Countries
  20. 20. Confirmed Cases in Other Caribbean, 2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Dominican Republic 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Cuba
  21. 21. Confirmed Cases in Other Caribbean, 2020 0 10 20 30 40 50 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Martinique 0 10 20 30 40 50 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr Guadeloupe 0 10 20 30 40 50 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr French Guyana 0 10 20 30 40 50 6-Mar 13-Mar 20-Mar 27-Mar 3-Apr 10-Apr US Virgin Islands
  22. 22. Total Confirmed Cases, Tests and Deaths in Other Caribbean Daily Changes 7-Day Change 12-Apr 13-Apr 14-Apr 14-Apr Cases Tests Deaths Cases Tests Dominican Republic 208 200 119 1,330 3,286 9,275 183 31 87 Cuba 49 57 40 370 766 18,634 21 7 164 Martinique 0 2 0 5 157 na 8 42 na Guadeloupe 0 0 2 6 145 na 8 36 na Aruba 0 0 0 18 92 1,154 0 87 1,090 French Guiana 3 0 0 14 86 na 0 30 na US Virgin Islands 6 0 0 6 51 417 na 49 398 St Martin 0 0 0 0 32 na 2 86 na Sint Maarten 0 0 2 12 52 134 9 124 320 Curacao 0 0 0 1 14 230 1 9 141 Saint Barthelemy 0 0 0 0 6 na 0 61 na Other Caribbean 266 259 163 1,762 4,687 29,844 232 BMCs 18 22 7 109 597 6,340 42 Total Caribbean 284 281 170 1,871 5,284 36,184 274 Total Per 100,000 People
  23. 23. Other CDB Member Countries and USA
  24. 24. Confirmed Cases in Other CDB Member Countries and USA, 2020 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 China 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 Brazil 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Canada 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 Colombia 15,136
  25. 25. 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 Germany 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 United Kingdom 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 Italy 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 Mexico Confirmed Cases in Other CDB Member Countries and USA, 2020
  26. 26. 0 10 20 30 40 50 Venezuela 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 30,000 35,000 40,000 USA Confirmed Cases in Other CDB Member Countries and USA, 2020
  27. 27. Credits Economics Department Caribbean Development Bank P.O. Box 408 Wildey, St. Michael BB11000 BARBADOS

