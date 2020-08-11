Dalebright window prep detail aug 11 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dalebright Passive House Burnaby BC Window Prep & Install Sequence August 2020 www.lanefab.com
• 2x6 structural framing • RO 1” wider than heel size • RO 2.5” taller than heel size • Peel and Stick air barrier and moi...
• ½” plywood box at window opening • 1’3” deep • 1x12 bevel siding as sloped sub sill
• Blueskin the subsill, and lap onto the peel and stick, extending min. 3” past the RO onto the wall
• Tape over the pinhole corner of the Blueskin • Use vapour open tape (Siga Wigluv or similar)
• Apply P&S membrane to window jambs (at least 12” into the window box) • Must be vapour-open peel and stick membrane: VP1...
• Tape the pinhole at the upper corner
• Apply P&S membrane to window head (and wrap at least 12” into the window box) • Assure positive lap over the lower membr...
• Install window 5” inset from plywood sheathing • Use strap anchors facing out, or screw through the wood window frame • ...
• Use vapour open tape on the outside of the window, spanning from window fram to P&S membrane • Cover the strap anchors
• Use vapour open tape on the outside of the window, spanning from window fram to P&S membrane • Cover the strap anchors •...
• Apply P&S membrane to the rest of the wall, starting at the bottom to provide a positive lap at every joint • Install 1-...
• Install prefab window sills and wood trim • Install ventilated rainscreen and cladding
• Install prefab window sills and wood trim. • With E-92 windows the window sill tucks into the recess in the front of the...
Dalebright Passive House Burnaby BC August 2020 www.lanefab.com
Double stud passive house wall assembly. Window prep using peel and stick exterior air barrier.

