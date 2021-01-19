Why the right to asylum

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why do refugees have a right to seek asylum in the U.S.?
Because humans have migrated for the past 70 thousand years.
Because all humans have a legal and moral right to seek safety and a decent life. • Article 14 of the U.N. Declaration of ...
Because the U.S.’s southern border was created by an illegal and immoral war. 1846 the U.S. illegally invades Mexico, seiz...
Because the U.S. has repeatedly invaded countries, violating their borders – especially Mexico and Central America, to imp...
Because the U.S. has repeatedly invaded countries, violating their borders – especially Mexico and Central America, to imp...
Because the U.S. has repeatedly invaded countries, violating their borders – especially Mexico and Central America, to imp...
Because the U.S. has repeatedly interfered in these countries, overthrowing reform governments, weakening civil society an...
Because U.S. businesses have used this as an opening for exploiting these countries.
Because climate change, for which the U.S. bears a significant responsibility, is ruining farmers and intensifying crisis ...
Because parents have the right to seek protection for their children.
Because women have the right to seek shelter from abuse in a patriarchal society.
Because all people have a right to be free from racial, ethnic, sexual, cultural or gender persecution.
Because as beneficiaries of the wealth plundered from these countries, we have a responsibility to those who have suffered...
Because the U.S. economy could not function without the contribution of immigrants, a fact that this country’s leaders ref...
Because we have a moral responsibility to each other as human beings.
Because fascism rides in on the back of racial and ethnic prejudice.
Because a society that turns its back on people in dire need, is not a society worth living in.
Porque una sociedad que da la espalda a los mas necesitados es una sociedad en la cual no vale la pena vivir.
There is no good future for humanity in a world that allows moral barbarism to prevail.
Because emigration is a courageous act. European immigrants Mexican immigrants Filipino immigrants Guatemalan immigrants E...
Because immigrants broaden our understanding and enrich society in multiple ways.
