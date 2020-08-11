Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Bishnu Prasad Bhandari Lecturer, Prithvi Narayan Campus
2Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
 Personal Interest  Organizational Support  Ethical Issues  Relevance of the Study  Contribution to the Field  Time ...
 Text Books  Online Journals  Dissertation  Newspaper  Government Publication  Company Reports  Database 4Bishnu Pr...
 Think of a topic that will have enough supporting articles relating to it. Is it significant enough that research has be...
It is better to select your topic from your specialization area/subject Two important things before the selection of topic...
7 Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
8Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
9Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
10Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
11Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
12Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
 Marketing research seeks to identify the variables that affect the product or service such as buyer attitude, habits, ma...
 The management of bad debts among the Saving and Credit Cooperatives Society in Pokhara  An assessment of the lending p...
 Association between Work Motivation and Job Satisfaction of College Teachers  The impact of the commercial bank on the ...
 Function of budgeting and budgetary control in small scale business  Accounting policies and practices of trading busin...
17Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Topic selection tips on mbs dissertation

33 views

Published on

Online Orientation on Proposal and Dissertation Writing for MBS Students

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Topic selection tips on mbs dissertation

  1. 1. Bishnu Prasad Bhandari Lecturer, Prithvi Narayan Campus
  2. 2. 2Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  3. 3.  Personal Interest  Organizational Support  Ethical Issues  Relevance of the Study  Contribution to the Field  Time Constraint  Scope of the Study  Economic Factor 3Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  4. 4.  Text Books  Online Journals  Dissertation  Newspaper  Government Publication  Company Reports  Database 4Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  5. 5.  Think of a topic that will have enough supporting articles relating to it. Is it significant enough that research has been done on it?  Try brainstorming. Writing different ideas down on paper can help your ideas flow.  Try identifying 3-5 potential topics of dissertation.  Consider related concepts. Then, perform a brief preliminary search on all potential topics.  From your rough ideas, choose the one that is strongest. Are there enough articles available? Is the topic too general?  Keep refining your topic so that it isn't too broad and general.  Title should be prepared on the basis of main objective. 5Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  6. 6. It is better to select your topic from your specialization area/subject Two important things before the selection of topic a) Sources of data collection b) Type of statistical technique used in the analysis A clearly defined topic is the first step in dissertation work. Chose topic in which you are interested. Interesting topic keeps you motivated and involved in the work. Be sure you can obtain required data on the topic The topic should neither be too broad nor too narrow You must try to add something new to the literature The topic should be researchable and feasible 6 Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  7. 7. 7 Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  8. 8. 8Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  9. 9. 9Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  10. 10. 10Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  11. 11. 11Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  12. 12. 12Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  13. 13.  Marketing research seeks to identify the variables that affect the product or service such as buyer attitude, habits, market need, competition and promotional requirements.  Example of Topics for Marketing Specialization 1. Customer satisfaction towards services provided by …… Bank 2. Effect of gender on family buying decision 3. Consumer awareness and usage of E-banking transactions through mobile phones 4. Effects of the ……. policies on an organizations profit 5. Factors influencing customer retention in Departmental Store 6.Service quality gaps in banking sector:A comparative study of domestic and jointventure banks 13Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  14. 14.  The management of bad debts among the Saving and Credit Cooperatives Society in Pokhara  An assessment of the lending practices and the credit management of commercial bank In Nepal  Opinion survey on the short term financing services provided by financial institutions in Pokhara  Managers perception about dividend decisions in private companies  Shareholders perception about the dividend decision  Empowering women through microfinance  Effects of mergers and acquisition in banking sector of Nepal  Risk and return analysis of selected insurance companies in Nepal  Effect of mergers and acquisitions on performance of financial institutions 14Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  15. 15.  Association between Work Motivation and Job Satisfaction of College Teachers  The impact of the commercial bank on the performance of SME businesses  The function of human resource in the promotion of industrial harmony  Estimating the growth challenges of small and medium enterprise businesses  A critical study on the effect of staff training on the performance of the employee  A study on how Leadership is utilized to boost the competitiveness in companies  The impact of customer perception on customer loyalty with regards to corporate social responsibility  A review on how stereotypical male leadership strategies impact the female workforce  Globalization and its impact on business strategies 15Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  16. 16.  Function of budgeting and budgetary control in small scale business  Accounting policies and practices of trading business in Nepal  Impacts of using modern technology in accounting  Internal control systems of manufacturing companies in Nepal  Accounting information systems: How has the internet affected accounting information systems?  Accounting systems applied in service industries in Nepal  Costing practice followed by the industries of Pokhara Industrial Estate  The effect of tax on small and medium scale businesses  The analysis of the challenges of the personal income taxation  Effective evaluation of the current accounting standards 16Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC
  17. 17. 17Bishnu Prasad Bhandari, Assistant Professor, PNC

×