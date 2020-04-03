Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY LUKE 19:28-44 PASTOR BODIE QUIRK
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 2 PALM SUNDAY: THE DAY THAT JESUS PUBLICLY ANNOUNCED HIMSELF AS KING IN JERUSALEM
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:28-44 3 1. ARRIVAL 2. PREPARATION 3. ENTRY 4. LAMENT v. 28-29 v. 29-35 v....
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 4 PART 1: THE ARRIVAL LUKE 19:28-29
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 5 “And when he had said these things, he went on ahead, going up to Jerusalem. Wh...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:28-29: 6 THE ARRIVAL - Bethany and Bethphage were small towns just outsid...
View of Bethany from the Mount of Olives 7Image Courtesy of Accordance Bible Software
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 8 “The next day the large crowd that had come to the feast heard that Jesus was c...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:28-29: 9 THE ARRIVAL - Jesus also speciﬁcally heads toward the Mount of O...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 10 PART 2: THE PREPARATION LUKE 19:29-35
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:29-35: 11 THE PREPARATION - Jesus requests two disciples go get him a don...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 12 “saying to them, “Go into the village in front of you, and immediately you wil...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 13 “If anyone says anything to you, you shall say, ‘The Lord needs them,’ and he ...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 14 ““Say to the daughter of Zion, ‘Behold, your king is coming to you, humble, an...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:29-35: 15 THE PREPARATION - Now Jesus is seated upon the colt, and begins...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 16 “As he was drawing near—already on the way down the Mount of Olives— the whole...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 17 PART 3: THE TRIUMPHAL LUKE 19:36-40 ENTRY
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:36-40: 18 THE ENTRY - This day is called “Palm Sunday” because the people...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 19 “The spreading of garments indicates homage to a person of high rank and recal...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 20 Luke omits the reference to palm branches found in Matthew and Mark, probably ...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 21 Palm branches, praise, hymns, and songs are associated with the entrance of Si...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:36-40: 22 THE ENTRY - Along with spreading Palm branches, the people shou...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 23 “And some of the Pharisees in the crowd said to him, “Teacher, rebuke your dis...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 24 PART 4: THE PROPHETIC LUKE 19:41-44 LAMENT
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:41-44: 25 THE LAMENT - Luke alone records Jesus’ lament over Jerusalem an...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 26 Jesus’ indictment against Jerusalem boils down to one charge: its failure to r...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 27 In this respect, the response of those Pharisees mentioned in v 39 (“teacher, ...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:41-44: 28 THE LAMENT - Jesus weeps over Jerusalem because they have faile...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 29 “Therefore, since we have been justiﬁed by faith, we have peace with God throu...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 30 “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I g...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE 31 “Now concerning the times and the seasons, brothers, you have no need to have ...
THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:41-44: 32 THE LAMENT - Jesus weeps over Jerusalem because they have faile...
  11. 11. THE BEAUTY AND ACHE OF PALM SUNDAY SLIDE LUKE 19:28-29: 9 THE ARRIVAL - Jesus also speciﬁcally heads toward the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. - Zechariah 14:4 “in that day His feet will stand on the Mount of Olives” - Acts 1: Jesus ascends to heaven from, and promises to return to the Mount of Olives
